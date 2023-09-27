Latest Operation Consequences targets crime in Victorville, Inland Empire

The latest round of Operation Consequences targeted crime in Victorville and the Inland Empire, where arrests were made, and firearms and drugs seized.

The week of crime suppression ending Friday included the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department leading the crime prevention efforts at the following locations.

14800 Block of Saguaro Street, Victorville

6300 Block of Palmview Avenue, Twentynine Palms

17900 Block of Hillcrest Drive, Devore

800 Block of Woodlawn Avenue, Devore

1100 Block of Wilson Street, San Bernardino

3000 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Muscoy

100 Block of N. 13th Street, Upland

1800 Block of S. Date Avenue, Rialto

900 Block of S. Caldwell Avenue, Ontario

7300 Block of Cunningham Street, Highland

During the week, 10 search warrants were served in various locations.

Investigators made 18 felony arrests and seized 57 firearms, 10 of which were ghost guns. In addition, investigators located and seized over one and one-half pounds of drugs.

The operation was conducted by the sheriff’s gangs/narcotics division specialized enforcement division, and multiple patrol stations.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Latest Operation Consequences targets crime in Victorville