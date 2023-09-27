Latest Operation Consequences targets crime in Victorville, Inland Empire

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press


The latest round of Operation Consequences targeted crime in Victorville and the Inland Empire, where arrests were made, and firearms and drugs seized.

The week of crime suppression ending Friday included the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department leading the crime prevention efforts at the following locations.

  • 14800 Block of Saguaro Street, Victorville

  • 6300 Block of Palmview Avenue, Twentynine Palms

  • 17900 Block of Hillcrest Drive, Devore

  • 800 Block of Woodlawn Avenue, Devore

  • 1100 Block of Wilson Street, San Bernardino

  • 3000 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Muscoy

  • 100 Block of N. 13th Street, Upland

  • 1800 Block of S. Date Avenue, Rialto

  • 900 Block of S. Caldwell Avenue, Ontario

  • 7300 Block of Cunningham Street, Highland

During the week, 10 search warrants were served in various locations.

Investigators made 18 felony arrests and seized 57 firearms, 10 of which were ghost guns. In addition, investigators located and seized over one and one-half pounds of drugs.

The operation was conducted by the sheriff’s gangs/narcotics division specialized enforcement division, and multiple patrol stations.

