Latest Operation Consequences targets crimes in Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville

The latest Operation Consequences netted felony arrests, and the seizing of drugs and firearms in the Victor Valley and San Bernardino.

Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department's gangs/narcotics division, along with deputies from patrol stations, the week operation ended on Oct. 6

During that time, 11 search warrants were conducted and suspects were contacted at the following locations.

16300 Block of Yuma Road, Apple Valley

7100 Block of Danbury Avenue, Hesperia

16900 Block of Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville

500 Block of Inland Center Drive, San Bernardino

During the search warrant and additional contacts made, investigators seized over one pound of drugs and eight firearms, which included one ghost gun. Investigators made 12 felony arrests.

Operation Consequences will continue to focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks throughout the High Desert and county.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Latest Operation Consequences targets crimes in the Victor Valley