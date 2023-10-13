Latest Operation Consequences targets crimes in Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
·1 min read
0
The latest Operation Consequences netted felony arrests, and the seizing of illegal narcotics, and firearms in the Victor Valley and San Bernardino.

The latest Operation Consequences netted felony arrests, and the seizing of drugs and firearms in the Victor Valley and San Bernardino.

Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department's gangs/narcotics division, along with deputies from patrol stations, the week operation ended on Oct. 6

During that time, 11 search warrants were conducted and suspects were contacted at the following locations.

  • 16300 Block of Yuma Road, Apple Valley

  • 7100 Block of Danbury Avenue, Hesperia

  • 16900 Block of Stoddard Wells Road, Victorville

  • 500 Block of Inland Center Drive, San Bernardino

The latest Operation Consequences netted felony arrests, and the seizing of illegal narcotics, and firearms in the Victor Valley and San Bernardino.

During the search warrant and additional contacts made, investigators seized over one pound of drugs and eight firearms, which included one ghost gun. Investigators made 12 felony arrests.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Operation Consequences will continue to focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks throughout the High Desert and county.

The latest Operation Consequences netted felony arrests, and the seizing of illegal narcotics, and firearms in the Victor Valley and San Bernardino.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Latest Operation Consequences targets crimes in the Victor Valley

Recommended Stories