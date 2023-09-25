Latest Operation Unity nabs 25 wanted on felonies, 24 guns, 6 stolen cars

Columbus police recovered 24 firearms and six stolen vehicles during the latest "Operation Unity." The Thursday operation focused on Columbus police patrol Zone 6 on the city's Northeast and East sides.

Columbus police arrested 25 people on felonies during a targeted enforcement operation on the city's Northeast and East sides.

The latest deployment of "Operation Unity" took place Thursday on Columbus police's patrol Zone 6, covering areas of North and South Linden, the Northeast Side, Milo-Grogan, King-Lincoln Bronzeville and Eastgate.

Police said they chose the area based on "violent crime trends and complaints."

Over the course of the operation, police arrested 25 people for felonies and served 22 arrest warrants and 10 search warrants. Police recovered 24 firearms and six stolen cars, as well as more than 45 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of marijuana, nearly 19 grams of cocaine and 14 grams of methamphetamine.

Columbus police said they made 188 traffic stops that resulted in 151 total citations, including 18 for driving without a license and 13 for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Police said they also cited 28 juveniles for truancy, or unexcused absence from school.

In addition to the targeted enforcement, social service resources were brought into the neighborhood to assist residents.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Latest Operation Unity nabs 25 wanted on felonies, 24 guns