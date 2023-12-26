The latest on the Paddock Mall shooting in Ocala: No arrests yet; reward up to $10K

The Paddock Mall was open again Tuesday as police continued searching for the man they say is responsible for Saturday's deadly shooting there.

The mall, 3100 SW College Road, had moderate traffic about noon on Tuesday, the day after Christmas. Parents pushed strollers. People browsed in stores and lined up at Chick-fil-A, as on any other day.

About 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, a man was shot and killed in the common area between Macy's and the food court. Among the stores in that area are Starbucks, Go Green CBD, GNC Live Well and Reeds jewelry. Red banners with white snowflakes hang from the ceiling.

The shooter fled, and as of 1 p.m. Tuesday had not been caught. Police are prepared to charge a suspect, Albert James Shell Jr., 39, with murder and attempted murder.

On Tuesday, police announced that the reward for information leading to an arrest had been increased from $5,000 to $10,000.

Police have not announced a motive in the case, though they do say the victim, David Nathaniel Barron, 40, was the shooter's intended target. A woman also was shot in the leg.

Police also are searching for a man they say picked up the shooter's red ball cap from the crime scene. They need the hat because it might be evidence in their investigation.

Michael Cronmiller, 17, said he's not scared after Saturday's shooting, but he is worried for other people.

"I'm an observant person," he said on Tuesday before entering the mall to do some shopping with his family.

Earlier coverage: Ocala Police Department names suspect in Paddock Mall shooting

Michael said he was planning to go to the mall Saturday afternoon, but then his mom read about the shooting on Facebook.

The mall had been scheduled to be open Sunday, which was Christmas Eve, but it actually was closed for that day. It also was closed on Christmas Day, as previously scheduled. Tuesday was the first time the mall was open since the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Paddock Mall shooting in Ocala, Florida: Reward now $10K. No arrests yet.