The Latest: Pakistan PM: Rich countries need to relieve debt

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a meeting of the task force set up to curtail the new coronavirus outbreak, at his official residence in Tokyo Saturday, April 11, 2020. Japan has broadened a request for people to stay away from bars, clubs and restaurants across the whole country. (Kyodo News via AP)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Pakistan PM pleads for richer countries, institutions to provide debt-relief to poor countries

— Sri Lanka announces plans to reopen schools, universities in May

— South Korea vice health minister urges alertness amid slowing spread of virus

— China reports 108 new cases of coronavirus, including 98 from people returning from other countries

— Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe criticized on social media for ‘stay home’ message

— New Zealand reports fifth death, 19 new cases of coronavirus

— Chinese mask producer rushing to meet demands from overseas amid stricter inspections

___

ISLAMABAD— Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a global plea directed at the world’s richer countries and international financial institutions to provide debt-relief to poor countries who are being devastated by the battle against the coronavirus, where forced lockdowns to stem its rapid transmission are crippling already wretched economies and causing widespread hunger and misery for the poor.

In Pakistan the government has launched an ambitious program to help the millions of daily wage earners who barely rise to poverty level. The program provides 12,000 rupees (roughly $75) to 10.2 million low income families hit hardest by the countrywide lockdown that has been in effect in Pakistan for nearly one month.

Khan last week relaxed the lockdown to allow the reopening of the construction industry, which employs the vast majority of the country’s daily wage earners. His call for debt-relief made late on Sunday in a televised address was a repeat of a warning he issued last month in an interview with The Associated Press when he said the world’s rich countries will have to look at writing off the back-breaking debts carried by much of the third world.

Pakistan’s total debt load and liabilities according to the independent financial newspaper The Dawn is 41 trillion rupees or roughly $246 billion. Khan said his reliefp ackage to deal with the virus amounts to roughly $8 billion for a population of 220 million. This compares, he said to countries like the United States that announced a $2 trillion package or Germany with a 1 trillion Euro package.

Pakistan so far has 5,374 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 93 deaths but testing has been slow and so far the country is carrying out about 3,500 tests each day and plans to increase that to 5,500 as more tests become available. That includes thousands from China which has sent plane loads of protective equipment to Pakistan as well as testing machines, ventilators and medical personnel.

___

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka’s government has announced plans to reopen schools and universities in May saying that it is confident by present trends that the island nation will be safe from Coronavirus.

Authorities have announced that schools will reopen on May 11 while universities will begin to function gradually from May 4.

It is part of a gradual exit plan from a prolonged countrywide curfew.

Sri Lanka has been under curfew for most part since March 20 to stop the spread of the virus.

The country now has 210 confirmed patients with seven deaths. However doctors say community spreading has so far been prevented because security forces and field health workers have been able to trace and isolate nearly all the people who have been in contact with the patients.

___

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea’s vice health minister has pleaded people to maintain alertness amid a slowing coronavirus spread, saying a quick return to pre-COVID-19 normalcy is “virtually impossible” considering a constant threat of new transmissions.

Kim Gang-lip’s comments during a government briefing on Monday came as officials discuss converting the country’s weeks-long social distancing campaign into a more sustainable guideline that Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said would allow people to engage in “certain levels of economic and social activity.”

Kim stressed that the new guideline, which will be announced as early as this week, doesn’t necessarily mean the end of social distancing and that a premature easing of distancing could possibly come at the “irrevocable cost” of triggering a new round of massive transmissions.