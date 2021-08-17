The Latest: Kabul talks focus on Taliban-led government

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Latest on Afghanistan:

GUELPH, Canada — Talks to expand a future Afghan government beyond only Taliban members are continuing in Kabul.

Officials close to the discussions on Tuesday are hoping for “some good news” within a day or two. They spoke on condition of anonymity because until now no one wanted details of negotiations released to the media.

Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi has already held several rounds of talks with Kabul’s political leadership, including Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country’s negotiating council and former president Hamid Karzai.

At least one round of the talks went through the night. Discussion appeared to focus on how a Taliban-dominated government would respond to rights gained over the last 20 years.

The announcements of general amnesty and urging women to return to work appeared to indicate progress may have been made.

Muttaqi, a former higher education minister when the Taliban last ruled, began making contacts with Afghan political leaders even before President Ashraf Ghani secretly slipped away from the Presidential Palace on the weekend. Ghani's departure left a devastating vacuum that Taliban who were surrounding the city strode in to fill.

Muttaqi had reached out to U.S-allied warlords prior to Kabul’s collapse seemingly starting the process of greater inclusivity in their government.

The talks underway are aimed at bringing other non-Taliban leaders into the government, which Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen earlier said would be an “inclusive Afghan government.”

Shaheen earlier told The AP a government will be announced after negotiations were completed.

— Kathy Gannon

—-

KATHMANDU, Nepal — A chartered flight has flown 127 Nepalese nationals from Afghanistan who were working at the embassy of the United States and allies.

They had been first flown to Kuwait and then taken chartered flight to Kathmandu arranged by the American government.

Officials said that in Kathmandu, U.S. embassy officials received them and the Nepalese nationals were escorted by soldiers. They were to be driven later to a holding center where they would be tested for COVID-19.

They are the first group of Nepalese nationals to be rescued from Afghanistan. It is estimated there are hundreds of Nepalese nationals working in there mostly doing security work.

—-

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark is giving 100 million kroner ($16 million) for Afghanistan to be channeled through the Red Cross and the United Nations as “the situation is expected to worsen in the near future.”

Denmark’s Foreign Aid Minister Flemming Moeller Mortensen called the situation “deeply worrying.” He added in a statement Tuesday: “Even before the Taliban took power, almost half of the population was dependent on humanitarian aid, and the situation is expected to worsen in the near future.”

LONDON -- British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the government plans to increase humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, “probably by 10%.”

Raab said the aid budget will be reconfigured for development and humanitarian purposes in Afghanistan and that the Taliban will not get any of the money previously earmarked for security.

“I don’t think we will condition the humanitarian relief we provide to ordinary Afghans on what the Taliban does,” he said.

Raab added that the aid would not be based on the Taliban meeting certain criteria, such as on governance.

That the British government is planning an “open-hearted” and “bespoke” asylum policy for Afghan citizens.

The details, he said, will be set out soon by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

NEW DELHI -- A military flight carrying Indian officials has landed in the western state of Gujarat after taking off from Kabul’s main airport.

The Press Trust of India reported the landing Tuesday after India’s foreign ministry had said the country was evacuating its ambassador and other Indian staff from Kabul. The announcement comes amid a scramble by many nations to get their diplomatic staff out of Afghanistan after the Taliban swept into power.

India's public broadcaster reported that the plane carried more than 120 Indian officials. Another military aircraft brought home around 40 Indian diplomats and other staff on Monday, local media reported. However, India was forced to pause its repatriation efforts to bring back stranded citizens after Kabul suspended commercial operations at its airport.

The Indian government on Tuesday also announced a new electronic visa that would fast-track applications from Afghans who wish to escape to India. The foreign ministry had said it was in constant touch with Indian nationals in Afghanistan, especially those from the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.

——

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan says U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called the country’s foreign minister to discuss the path forward in Afghanistan after the Taliban’s swift takeover.

The ministry’s statement Tuesday quotes Shah Mahmood Qureshi as telling Blinken by phone that an “inclusive political settlement was the best way forward” for resolving the current political impasse.

Qureshi said Pakistan would remain closely engaged with the U.S. and other international partners in promoting efforts in support of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The latest development comes hours after Pakistan’s political and military leadership called for a political settlement of the conflict in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. A defiant U.S. President Joe Biden has stood by his decision to end America's longest war.

The U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 ousted the insurgents from power, but they never left.

After they blitzed across the country in recent days, the Western-backed government that has run the country for 20 years collapsed. Afghans, fearing for the future, are racing to the airport, one of the last routes out of the country.

—-

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says his government will not be able to evacuate as many Afghans from Kabul as he wanted.

Australia is sending three transport and air-to-air refueling jets with 250 military personnel to repatriate more than 130 Australians and their families from Afghanistan.

Australia also wants to evacuate hundreds of Afghans who had worked for Australian troops and diplomats in roles such as interpreters.

Morrison said he is optimistic that Australia’s evacuation operation would succeed despite the Taliban controlling Kabul.

“I want you to know that we will continue to do everything we can for those who have stood with us,” Morrison said in a message to 39,000 Australian military personnel who served in Afghanistan.

He added that "support won’t reach all that it should.”

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said “several hundred” Afghans who had worked for Australia remained in Afghanistan. Australia has resettled 430 since April.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evacuation flights from Kabul resume

    Military flights restarted evacuations of diplomats and civilians from Tuesday morning following their suspension the previous day after thousands of Afghans rushed to Kabul's airport, per Reuters.The big picture: At least seven people died in the airport chaos Monday, after the Taliban claimed victory nearly 20 years after being removed from power by U.S.-backed forces. Many Afghans who worked for the ousted government fear reprisals, the Washington Post notes.Stay on top of the latest market t

  • Huawei CFO's legal team resumes defense in Canadian court

    Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies told a court Monday that there is no evidence she made any misrepresentations that resulted in a bank suffering a loss or put the bank at risk of suffering a loss. Meng Wanzhou, who is the daughter of Huawei’s founder and serves as the company’s chief financial officer, was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018 at the request of U.S. authorities. The U.S. wants Meng extradited to face fraud charge, alleging she committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

  • Videos show desperation at Kabul airport as Afghans crowd planes, cling to jets to escape

    Hundreds could be seen in videos sprinting alongside a U.S. military aircraft in an apparent attempt to stop it from taking off.

  • Afghanistan: US takes control of Kabul airport to evacuate staff

    Crowds of fleeing locals thronged the runway, where foreign military planes are now landing again.

  • Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

    Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly. After nightfall, heavy rain and strong winds whipped at the country's southwestern area, hit hardest by Saturday's quake, and officials warned that rainfall could reach 15 inches (38 centimeters) in some areas before the storm moved on. Port-au-Prince, the capital, also saw heavy rains.

  • Daniel Gordis’ ‘Israel: A Concise History Of A Nation Reborn’ To Be Adapted As TV Docuseries

    EXCLUSIVE: Bradford L. Schlei’s Stone Canyon Entertainment (Who Are The Marcuses?, The Trust) has acquired Daniel Gordis’ prize-winning nonfiction book Israel: A Concise History of a Nation Reborn, to adapt into a television docuseries. Director Matthew Mishory (Artur Schnabel: No Place of Exile) will serve as creator and direct all six episodes. Production is expected […]

  • Find out which laundry detergent has Michael Bolton asking: 'How am I supposed to live without it?'

    Mac and cheese, sleep supplements, more: Michael Bolton's favorite finds contain multitudes.

  • Afghans' lives and livelihoods upended even more as US occupation ends

    Forced from their homes by fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government forces, thousands of families seek refuge in a Kabul park. Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesThe United States invaded Afghanistan in late 2001 with the goal of destroying al-Qaida and its Taliban hosts and, supposedly, establishing a democratic Afghan state and helping Afghan women and children. Twenty years later, the U.S. and its coalition of 40 or so allies have shuttered their bases and withdrawn, wit

  • Defense: Former Cambodian official not guilty of genocide

    The defense team for the former head of state of Cambodia's brutal Khmer Rouge regime argued Tuesday that his genocide conviction should be overturned, calling into question evidence presented at his original trial before an international tribunal. In the second day of Khieu Samphan's appeal, attorney Anta Guissé told judges that evidence of killings of Vietnamese minorities in Cambodian border provinces Prey Veng and Svay Rieng was weak, and questioned whether the slayings rose to the level of genocide. The 90-year-old defendant is the last living member of the top leadership of the Khmer Rouge, the radical communist regime that ruled Cambodia with an iron fist from 1975 to 1979 and was responsible for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million people.

  • Jake Tapper Grills Sec. of State Blinken on Afghanistan: ‘How Did President Biden Get This So Wrong?’

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper relentlessly pressed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday over the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, asking Blinken straight up how President Joe Biden “got this so wrong.”With the Taliban now occupying the Afghanistan capital of Kabul and negotiating with the Afghan government for a “peaceful” transfer of power, Tapper brought up Biden’s remarks just a few weeks ago in which the president said it was “not true” that the Afghan government would likely collapse once

  • Female reporter from Afghanistan who teared up over Taliban takeover during Pentagon briefing says Afghan people 'don't know what to do'

    "We don't have any president, we don't have anything," the reporter said. "Afghan people, they don't know what to do."

  • People Fall to Their Deaths from Departing Plane amid Chaos and Desperation at Afghanistan Airport: Reports

    Afghans were seen crowding into the capital's airport, scaling concrete walls and racing across the tarmac as they attempted to board international flights

  • Who is Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban commander set to rule Afghanistan?

    Four years ago, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was languishing in a Pakistani prison after being arrested for masterminding the Taliban's brutal military campaign in Afghanistan.

  • Objects fall mid-air from plane leaving Kabul

    ***WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE ON VIDEO****Local news agency Asvaka reported that some people who had clung to the outside of a plane plunged to their deaths after it took off. Reuters could not verify the report by the agency.The falling objects from the plane cannot be verified.The video was verified by the number of engines, plane bodywork, shape and color of the plane, which matches several videos posted to social media. They showed several people clinging to a U.S Air Force plane on the tarmac of Kabul airport earlier that day.Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan thronged Kabul airport after the Taliban seized the capital, prompting the U.S. military to suspend evacuations as the United States came under mounting criticism at home over its pullout.

  • The US is evacuating staff from Kabul—Russia and China are not

    China and Russia are preparing to deal directly with the Taliban on its home turf, while their global rivals walk away.

  • Body of dead Afghan found in landing gear of military jet leaving Kabul airport

    The news is the latest disturbing development after chaos erupted at Kabul’s international airport.

  • Photo of Biden in national security meeting raises accuracy and security questions

    A photo uploaded to Twitter by the White House on Sunday, featuring President Joe Biden meeting virtually with intelligence officials, has many on social media asking questions about the security or accuracy of the photo.

  • The quick collapse in Afghanistan proves Biden was right to leave

    Trying to build a centralized nation-state in Afghanistan was always a fool's errand, a truth the American people figured out long ago

  • Trump calls on Biden to 'resign in disgrace' amid Afghanistan withdrawal

    Former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to "resign in disgrace" on Sunday amid the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover of the country.

  • Dominic Raab accused of being 'missing in action' as he was on holiday when Kabul fell to Taliban

    Dominic Raab was accused of being “missing in action” as it emerged he was abroad on holiday when the Afghanistan capital of Kabul fell to the Taliban.