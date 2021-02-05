The Latest: Czech Republic tightens entry rules

  • Israelis line up to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus vaccination center set up at a gymnasium in Petah Tikva, Israel, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Along with the impressive speed of its vaccination campaign, Israel is discovering its limits. Even after inoculating over one-third of its population, the country remains stuck in a tight lockdown as it grapples with imported variants of the virus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pauses near a pound at Ueno Park Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • A shrine maiden wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks at Kanda Myojin shrine Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
  • A delivery bicycle rides along a deserted street in downtown Lisbon, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. A pandemic surge in January thrust Portugal into the spotlight as world’s worst-hit country by size of population, according to Johns Hopkins University data, and the vaccine program has inspired hope amid an extended lockdown. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
  • A worker with a metal cooking implement joins fellow restaurant employees in a protest against the COVID-19 "red alert” shutdown that suspended restaurants’ limited seating and returned to takeout and delivery only, in Mexico City, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Although there has been an easing of restrictions allowing eateries to serve diners in socially distanced spaces, many restaurants do not have the expanse or outdoor patios to socially distance their diners. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
  • An Aymara Indigenous parent watches over students during the first week back to in-person classes with pupils wearing new protective uniforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic near Jesus de Machaca, Bolivia, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
  • Aymara Indigenous fathers walk their children wearing new, protective uniforms amid the COVID-19 pandemic to Jancohaqui Tana school during their first week back to class amid the pandemic near Jesus de Machaca, Bolivia, early Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
  • People wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, sit in a park enjoying the good weather, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Turkey said last week it has detected the more infectious COVID-19 variant that was first found in southeast England, in 17 cities across the country. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)
1 / 8

Virus Outbreak

Israelis line up to receive a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a coronavirus vaccination center set up at a gymnasium in Petah Tikva, Israel, during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Along with the impressive speed of its vaccination campaign, Israel is discovering its limits. Even after inoculating over one-third of its population, the country remains stuck in a tight lockdown as it grapples with imported variants of the virus. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PRAGUE — The Czech Republic is further tightening entry rules in an effort to limit the growing spread of highly contagious variants of the coronavirus.

Travelers from high-risk countries have to present a negative PCR test on arrival that is not older than 72 hours and must go into quarantine for at least five days before another PCR test. They also have to fill in an online form before their trip and wear a respirator for the first 10 days of their visits.

High-risk countries include Britain, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Baltics states and most other countries outside the EU.

Those traveling from less risky countries are asked to present a fast antigen test on arrival.

The measure becomes effective on Friday.

The Czech Republic has already banned all tourist trips.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

Israel, a global leader in COVID vaccinations, finds limits

— Volunteer army helps Florida elders book coveted COVID shots

— Desperation grows as Mexico runs out of vaccines

Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies.

Coronavirus deaths in the United States have surpassed 450,000. The number of daily deaths remains stubbornly high at more than 3,000 a day, despite falling infections and the arrival of multiple vaccines.

Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany is over the peak of its latest surge in coronavirus cases but she wants to wait for data on the spread of new variants before deciding on lifting lockdown restrictions.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

JERUSALEM — Israel plans to begin slowly easing its latest coronavirus lockdown on Sunday, hoping that its rapid vaccination campaign helps to contain an outbreak accelerated by new variants.

A government statement released early Friday details the lifting of restrictions. People will no longer have to remain within 1,000 meters (yards) of home, national parks will reopen and restaurants can offer takeout. Workplaces not open to the public can also reopen.

Israel has launched one of the world’s most successful vaccination drives, inoculating more than a third of its population of 9.3 million in a matter or weeks. But the rate of new cases has remained high, in part because of more contagious variants from Britain and South Africa.

Israel has been reporting some 7,000 new infections a day, one of the highest in the developed world. Nearly 5,000 people have died, more than a quarter of them in January alone. There have been three nationwide lockdowns since the start of the pandemic.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging Israelis to get vaccinated, with a particular focus on people over 50. The rate of vaccinations has slowed recently, with some apparent hesitancy among Arab citizens, ultra-Orthodox Jews and younger people.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s death toll in the coronavirus pandemic has topped 60,000 even as new infections decline significantly.

The country’s disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, said Friday that 855 more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. That brought Germany’s total so far to 60,597.

In Europe, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia and Spain have reported more deaths. Germany had a relatively low death rate in the pandemic’s first phase, but saw much more infections in the fall and winter -- peaking around a month ago -- and hundreds of deaths per day in recent weeks. The death toll hit 50,000 two weeks ago.

A partial shutdown that started at the beginning of November was widened into a second lockdown in mid-December and is still in place. Chancellor Angela Merkel and state governors are due to discuss on Wednesday what, if any, restrictions can be lifted after its current expiry date of Feb. 14.

The Robert Koch Institute said Friday that 12,908 new coronavirus cases were reported in the past day, compared with 14,022 a week earlier. There were 79.9 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days -- down from a peak of nearly 200 in late December but still above the government’s target of a maximum 50.

___

NEW DELHI — Pfizer Inc says it has withdrawn its application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

The company said Friday that it participated in a meeting of experts of the drug regulator on Feb. 3. Based on the deliberation of that meeting and “our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time,” it said in a statement.

The company was the first to approach the Indian regulator in December for its messenger RNA vaccine that it has developed with Germany’s BioNTech. They were closely followed by applications for two other vaccines --- a version of the AstraZeneca made by Serum Institute of India and another by Indian company Bharat Biotech -- which eventually got the nod for emergency use on Jan. 3.

However, India’s Health Ministry has said that Pfizer hadn’t made its presentation to experts who needed to clear the vaccine, before the regulator could green-light its use in India.

Pfizer said in the statement that it would continue to engage with authorities and that it was committed to making its vaccine available for use in India. The company said that it would “resubmit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future.”

It isn’t clear what information the committee of experts had sought from Pfizer on Feb. 3.

Indian Health Ministry officials point out that the Pfizer vaccine isn’t necessarily best suited for India since it requires ultra-cold freezers for storage that aren’t easily available, and due to its high cost.

___

MEXICO CITY __ Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador posted a video Thursday saying he had tested negative on an antigen test, after testing positive for COVID-19 about 12 days ago.

“I am well now,” López Obrador said, walking down a flight of stairs in the National Palace to prove his point. He did not say when he would end his isolation and return to public appearances.

The country posted a near-record daily COVID-19 death toll of 1,682 Thursday, bringing the total to 162,922. Authorities also announced that about five cases of the U.K. variant had been found in Mexico, some apparently through local transmission.

___

WASHINGTON — Biden administration officials are weighing sending masks to every American as they hope to nudge individuals to do their part in lowering coronavirus transmission rates.

White House chief of staff Ron Klain said in an interview with NBC News that administration officials are looking at using mask supplies that the government already has in its stockpile.

Klain said that the administration hopes to make an announcement on a potential move “in the next few days or next week.”

Biden has pleaded for Americans to wear masks during the first 100 days of his administration. It’s a step he said could help save thousands of lives as Americans await their turn to be vaccinated.

___

BOISE, Idaho -- Legislation intended to speed up Idaho coronavirus vaccinations that includes a $5,000 fine for businesses that fail to report they’re hanging on to unused doses has been introduced.

The House State Affairs Committee on Thursday cleared the way for a public hearing for the bill sponsored by Democratic Rep. John Gannon and Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug.

The bill would require businesses to administer 70% of vaccination doses within two weeks of receiving them. Unused doses would be sent to a different entity that could use them.

Nearly 90,000 Idaho residents have received their first dose of the two-shot vaccine. More than 26,000 have received both doses.

___

ELKO, Nev. -- One of the rural Nevada counties Gov. Steve Sisolak has criticized for undermining COVID-19 restrictions has established a fund to raise private money to support businesses fined by state agencies for failing to follow the rules.

Elko County commissioners emphasized after they unanimously approved the fund on Wednesday that it won’t include any taxpayer money.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports county Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman told the commissioners he was ready to become the first contributor, pledging $100.

Commission Chairman John Karr said the ultimate goal is an easing of the restrictions that set capacity limits, require masks and social distancing.

The last Elko County business fined by Nevada OSHA for violating coronavirus restrictions was Owens Market & Ace Hardware in Carlin for $2,603 in November. In August, AutoZone was fined $9,694, and Russell Cellular $3,470.

___

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a new statewide mask order an hour after the Republican-controlled Legislature voted to repeal his previous mandate.

The Democrat Evers said in a video message Thursday that his priority is keeping people safe and that wearing a mask was the most basic way to do that.

Republicans who voted to repeal the order said Evers was exceeding his authority by issuing new public health emergencies rather than having the Legislature approve extensions. The repeal hadn’t even taken effect before Evers issued a new one.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is weighing a case that could settle the issue.

___

LANSING, Mich. — A ban on popular high school winter sports was lifted Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration, days after frustrated parents and anxious teens rallied at the Capitol to try to persuade officials that basketball, wrestling and hockey could safely take place during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer said science, not protests, made the difference. Nonetheless, many school officials said they believe she considered the pleas to revive the sports season.

Athletes must wear masks or, if that is unsafe, be regularly tested for COVID-19 under the revised order.

The ban began Nov. 18, when the state also prohibited in-person instruction at high schools and reinstated business closures and restrictions to address a resurgence in cases and hospitalizations.

A group called Let Them Play Michigan, a hockey league and the parents of five high school athletes had sued the state this week, days after a large weekend rally in Lansing.

___

NEW YORK — The New York health commissioner said no to New York City’s bid to start vaccinating more people against the coronavirus by using shots reserved for second doses.

Mayor Bill de Blasio argues the strategy would provide more people at least some protection, even if it meant delaying the second part of the two-shot regimen for some people.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker turned down the idea Thursday. He notes the federal Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention hasn’t recommended it and says it would create anxiety for people awaiting second doses.

___

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some South Carolina senators, including the Republican leader, want teachers sent to the front of the line to get coronavirus vaccines so students can get back to full-time, in-school learning.

However, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster wants to keep the plan to prioritize people over 65.

The governor says it is unethical and immoral to ignore older people, who he says are more likely to die from the virus.

But the decision likely rests with the Legislature. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey introduced a proposal Wednesday to get all teachers and other critical school employees the vaccine within 30 days, if they want it.

Two weeks later, every district in the state would have to offer students in-person classes five days a week. Just under half of the schools in South Carolina are currently a mix of in-school and online classes, with a small percentage remote only.

Latest Stories

  • Conservative Newsmax guest says Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was chosen 'probably for his skin colour'

    New appointment is a four-star general and commanded US forces in Iraq

  • Teen Who Pushed Elderly Thai Man to His Death Pleads Not Guilty to Murder

    A 19-year-old man facing murder and elder abuse charges over the death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee has pleaded not guilty during his first court appearance at the Hall of Justice on Wednesday. Details -> https://t.co/6Z5rqIQpcZ pic.twitter.com/PJnuuWgE3Y — Evan Sernoffsky (@EvanSernoffsky) February 1, 2021 Ratanapakdee, who was originally from Thailand, died from injuries on Saturday after being slammed into the ground by Antoine Watson, NextShark previously reported. Watson was arrested on Saturday for the seemingly unprovoked attack on Ratanapakdee, reports SF Examiner.

  • Biden administration reviewing whether it could forgive student debt by executive action

    For the first time, the White House on Thursday indicated the Biden administration is looking into using executive action to cancel at least some student debt. "The president continues to support the canceling of student debt to bring relief to students and families," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. "Our team is reviewing whether there are any steps he can take through executive action, and he would welcome the opportunity to sign a bill sent to him by Congress." About 43 million Americans owe $1.6 trillion in federal loans, and after he was elected, President Biden said his economic recovery plan would include canceling at least $10,000 in student loan debt. His $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal does not cancel education debt, and Biden has pushed Congress to pass legislation on the matter. While Biden has used executive action to extend the pause on federal student loan interest, he has also questioned if he has the authority to write off loans all together. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) all believe he does, and on Thursday they reintroduced a resolution from December asking Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for all federal student loan borrowers. "There is very little that the president could do with a flick of a pen that would boost our economy more than canceling $50,000 in student debt," Schumer told reporters. "This is one of those things the president can do on his own." More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMexico launches vaccination registration website to disastrous resultsKenyan woman finds a way to recycle plastic waste into bricks that are stronger than concrete

  • Al Qaeda leader in Yemen in custody, U.N. confirms

    Khalid Batarfi was arrested in October, and the terror group has since suffered an erosion of its ranks caused by desertions, the U.N. said in a report.

  • Government admits it had no idea Harry Dunn’s alleged killer was a US spy

    The Government has admitted for the first time that it had no idea that Harry Dunn’s alleged killer was allegedly a US spy prompting claims that he therefore did not have diplomatic immunity from prosecution. The disclosure came after it was suggested in a US court that Anne Sacoolas, 43, worked for a US intelligence agency at the time of the fatal road crash when her car hit the teenager outside the US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. It meant she should not have been able to claim diplomatic immunity and instead should have been prosecuted in the UK after being charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Under a UK-US agreement that dates back to the 1990s, any official working for US state agencies should have their diplomatic immunity pre-waived so that they could be prosecuted for any criminal behaviour in the UK. However, because she was not classed as a state employee but declared to the UK Government as only the wife of Jonathan, also an alleged spy working at RAF Croughton, she had diplomatic immunity before fleeing the UK with her husband. Asked about the new evidence, the Prime Minister's official spokesperson said "we don't comment on intelligence matters" but added: "She was notified to the UK Government by the US as a spouse with no official role." He said: "I would emphasise that our position on this case remains unchanged, we have consistently called for her diplomatic immunity to be waived and believe that the US refusal to extradite her amounts to a denial of justice." The disclosure led to demands that the Government reinvestigate her claim of diplomatic immunity and take action to ensure she is brought to trial. Harry Dunn was 19 when he was killed in the crash in August 2019. Mrs Sacoolas was able to return to her home country after the US government asserted diplomatic immunity on her behalf. The US rejected a UK extradition request after she was charged with causing death by dangerous driving. Harry’s family and their lawyers have been campaigning for Ms Sacoolas to return to the UK to stand trial and have lodged a civil claim for damages in the US.

  • David Hogg launching pillow company to compete with MyPillow's Mike Lindell

    March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg tweeted on Thursday that he and software developer William LeGate are launching a pillow company to compete against MyPillow, which is led by Trump supporter CEO Mike Lindell. Driving the news: Lindell is one of former President Trump’s most adamant defenders and has repeatedly shared unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about the election since President Biden took office.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * Lindell had a tumultuous interview with Newsmax earlier this week, where anchors attempted to block the CEO from reiterating conspiracies about the 2020 election. He refused. * Dominion Voting Systems also sent a cease-and-desist letter to Lindell last month and ordered him to preserve all documents related to the company. * Lindell told Axios in response: "I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election." * The Department of Justice has found no evidence to support Lindell's claims about Dominion Voting Systems or widespread voter fraud.Details... Hogg wrote that he and LeGate hope to "sell $1 million of product within our first year" and to launch in about six months. * "[W]e would like to do it sooner but we have strict guidelines on sustainability and [U.S.] based Union producers," Hogg added. * "Mike isn't going to know what hit him—this pillow fight is just getting started."What they're saying: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told Axios in a text Thursday morning, "Good for them.... nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone's patent."Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Ohio police officer charged with murder over Andre Hill death

    A white Columbus, Ohio, police officer was charged with murder Wednesday in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state's attorney general said.

  • Police: Man shot assisted living worker to stop 'thievery'

    A 95-year-old Colorado man accused of shooting and killing a maintenance worker at his assisted living center told police he was tired of staffers stealing money from him and decided to shoot the man to make the thefts stop, according to a court document released Thursday. Okey Payne was arrested Wednesday in his room at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Denver. Investigators say he shot Ricardo Medina-Rojas after confronting him about $200 that he said was missing from his wallet.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene tells lawmakers she regrets being 'allowed to believe things that weren't true'

    Controversial lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) acknowledged Thursday afternoon the 9/11 terrorist attacks really happened while insisting inflammatory remarks she's made "do not represent me." Greene, who has been under fire for past racist and anti-Semitic remarks and support of conspiracy theories including QAnon and the false assertion that school shootings are hoaxes, spoke on the House floor ahead of a vote to remove her from committee assignments, saying she regrets being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." The Georgia representative described at the end of 2017 becoming "very interested" in QAnon, which involves the false belief in a satanic cabal made up of prominent Democrats, but said that she later "started finding misinformation" in these online posts and then "stopped believing it." "You see, school shootings are absolutely real," Greene said, adding that "9/11 absolutely happened" and "I do not believe that it's fake." She previously questioned in 2018 if the Pentagon was actually hit by a plane on Sept. 11. Greene went on to assert that her "words of the past" don't "represent me" or "my values," even though she's under fire for comments made just within the past few years, while at the same time drawing an equivalence between QAnon and the news media. "Will we allow the media, that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies, to divide us?" she asked. Greene did not offer a direct apology during her remarks. A floor vote to remove her from her committee assignments is set to take place later on Thursday. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "A lot of Americans don't trust our government...I was allowed to believe things that weren't true...and that is absolutely what I regret because if it weren't for the Facebook posts & comments that I liked in 2018, I wouldn't be standing here today." pic.twitter.com/TLfVmvbvqn — CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMexico launches vaccination registration website to disastrous resultsKenyan woman finds a way to recycle plastic waste into bricks that are stronger than concrete

  • Driver stuck in snow burns to death after repeatedly revving SUV's engine

    Little Ferry, New Jersey, police officers told the driver to let off the gas. When they tried to call for a tow truck, they noticed the SUV was on fire.

  • Head of Army Europe and Africa Wants a New Command for Long-Range Fires

    A theater fires command is among the additional assets Gen. Chistopher Cavoli wants to bring to the region.

  • Search Continues Chula Vista Woman Who Vanished Without a Trace 1 Month Ago

    A Filipino American woman has been missing for nearly a month after vanishing without a trace from her home in Chula Vista, California. “It was odd -- she was always the first to answer, and this trip was for her daughter’s birthday,” Maricris Drouaillet, her sister, told NBC News’ Dateline. Initial attempts to contact May’s husband, Larry Millete, as well as their three children, were reportedly unsuccessful.

  • UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

    Hundreds of Europe-bound migrants were intercepted in the Mediterranean sea off Libya's coasts and taken into detention over the last 24 hours, the U.N. migration agency said Friday. The International Organization for Migration tweeted that more than 1,000 migrants have recently departed from Libya's shores, escaping “dire humanitarian conditions.” Over 800 of them were stopped by the Libyan coast guard and sent to the North African country's notorious detention centers, the IOM said.

  • Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

    Police said Beaux Cormier hired two of his friends to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial against him.

  • Biden takes away Saudi Arabia's blank check to commit war crimes

    The Biden administration announced Thursday that it would halt support of Saudi Arabia's offensive military operations in Yemen, where the war has caused a gigantic humanitarian emergency on top of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden will also reportedly appoint experienced diplomat Timothy Lenderking as special envoy to Yemen. It remains to be seen exactly how this will play out, but as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) noted in a statement, it looks like the start of a diplomatic push to get Saudi Arabia to end the brutal war in which it has been bogged down since 2015, obtain a general ceasefire, and coordinate an international aid effort. The Saudi military basically cannot do anything without U.S. support, and any strong signals from America that it should knock it off probably will be heeded. That's especially true now that Trump is gone, and Saudi dictator Mohammad bin Salman thus faces possible recrimination for ordering the cold-blooded murder of a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist, Jamal Khashoggi, back in 2018. It is worth noting that while Biden is reversing a Trump decision, the Yemen policy actually originated under the Obama administration. It is a marked difference from the early months of 2009, when Obama kept on George W. Bush's secretary of defense and planned for a massive troop surge in Afghanistan. Perhaps two decades of expensive, bloody, and totally unsuccessful wars are enough? More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMexico launches vaccination registration website to disastrous resultsKenyan woman finds a way to recycle plastic waste into bricks that are stronger than concrete

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden reportedly considering sending face masks to all Americans after Trump scrapped a similar plan

    White House says there are 'range of options on the table' after previous administration allegedly nixed USPS plan to distribute face masks to households nationwide

  • Wisconsin governor issues mask mandate after state GOP kills previous order

    Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) on Thursday issued a new statewide mask mandate almost immediately after the state Legislature voted to repeal his previous order.Why it matters: Evers' attempts to combat COVID-19 have faced pushback from Republicans since early in the pandemic. Even with a new order, the Legislature could again vote to repeal the mask requirement. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.What he's saying: "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I promised I would: never play politics with your health, trust and follow science and public health experts, and never stop doing everything I can to keep you healthy and safe. I haven't broken those promises and I won't start today," Evers said in a video released Thursday afternoon. * He added that his efforts to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the Legislature's vote Thursday. * "We know that as we work to get shots in arms as quickly as we have vaccines available, no amount of vaccine in the world could bring back the lives we stand to lose if we have no statewide mitigation strategy in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. * "Wearing a mask is the most basic thing we can do to keep each other safe. Wearing a mask saves lives."Context: 5,992 people have died from the virus in Wisconsin to date, per state data. Now, coronavirus variants pose fresh risks. The previous mandate remained in effect since August. * Republicans, who control both the state Assembly and Senate, argue that Evers overstepped his authority by extending the mask mandate without legislative approval. * The governor says that the unusual circumstances posed by the pandemic give him the authority to issue such orders.The big picture: Health experts have urged states to adopt mask mandates as the U.S. counts 26.6 million cases, per Johns Hopkins University. * "Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation," per the CDC. * Nearly 60 organizations, including groups representing American Indian tribes, hospitals, schools and businesses, have opposed to the repeal. * This is not the first time Republican lawmakers have challenged Evers' attempts to manage the pandemic. Last year, Republican legislators persuaded the state Supreme Court to throw out his stay-at-home order. Editor's note: This story has been updated to include Gov. Evers' new mandate.Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Developments in Rittenhouse case are highly unusual, experts say

    "There are so many appropriate ways to take care of the circumstances in the Rittenhouse case that don't involve telling the judge lies," one expert said.

  • US extends sole remaining nuclear arms treaty with Russia

    The United States joined Russia on Wednesday in extending the two countries' last remaining treaty limiting their stockpiles of nuclear weapons, two days before the pact was set to expire. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the U.S. would use the five years of the New START treaty's renewal to pursue limits on all of Russia's nuclear weapons. The countries last week announced plans to extend the agreement, even as the Biden administration has stepped up criticism of Russia over the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, its involvement in a massive hack of U.S. agencies and other issues.