The Latest: Afghanistan closes schools in Kabul, provinces

  • FILE - In this May 14, 2021, file photo, passengers from Hanover wait to pick their luggage at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Heraklion, on the island of Crete, Greece. Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are plummeting across much of Europe. Vaccination rates are accelerating, and with them, the promise of summer vacations. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos, File)
  • FILE - In this May 28, 2021, file photo, customers sit in a terrace bar in downtown Barcelona, Spain. Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are plummeting across much of Europe. Vaccination rates are accelerating, and with them, the promise of summer vacations. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File)
  • FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Taia Ilhachamia, a 71 year old Morocco citizen resident in Spain, receives the Pfizer vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Alfaro, northern Spain. Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are plummeting across much of Europe. Vaccination rates are accelerating, and with them, the promise of summer vacations. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
  • People with COVID-19 symptoms wait to be assisted outside a hospital that is at full capacity in Ribeirao Preto, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Friday, May 28, 2021. The city imposed strict shutdown measures this week to stop the spread of the virus, halting public transportation for the first time and closing supermarkets. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • Police check commuters for symptoms of COVID-19 at the entrance of Serrana, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Friday, May 28, 2021. Brazil's Butantan Institute has finished a mass vaccination of the city's entire adult population with doses of Sinovac, to test the new coronavirus' behavior in response to the vaccine. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
  • People walk in Eminonu, in Istanbul, Friday, May 28, 2021, hours before the start of a weekend curfew. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
  • Medical workers with private clinics wait to get their first dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, May 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
1 / 7

Virus Outbreak

FILE - In this May 14, 2021, file photo, passengers from Hanover wait to pick their luggage at Nikos Kazantzakis International Airport in Heraklion, on the island of Crete, Greece. Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are plummeting across much of Europe. Vaccination rates are accelerating, and with them, the promise of summer vacations. (AP Photo/Harry Nakos, File)
The Associated Press
·8 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's Health Ministry announced the shutdown of all public and private universities and schools in the country's 16 provinces, including Kabul, for at least two weeks starting Saturday.

The decision follows a surge in cases. On Friday, 977 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 died, most of them in Kabul. Only 3,800 were tested.

Over 600,000 people have received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the ministry said, without counting the armed forces. The vaccination drive has been put on hold due to shortages and the remaining stocks are reserved for those who got the first shot.

___

— In visions of post-pandemic life, Roaring ’20s beckon again

— US, Britain seek new WHO look into COVID origins in China

— European regulator recommends Pfizer shot for children 12-15

— The number of new coronavirus infections in the U.K. has hit a near two-month high. There is growing speculation that the new variant of the virus first identified in India may prompt the British government to delay further easing lockdown restrictions in England.

— Hundreds of climbers are making the final push to the Mount Everest summit with only a few more days left in the season, saying they are undeterred by a coronavirus outbreak in base camp.

Malaysia’s prime minister says a near-total coronavirus lockdown will be imposed in the country, with social and economic activities to be halted for two weeks to contain a worsening outbreak.

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has suspended the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia due to a dispute over COVID-19 test and quarantine costs.

Thousands of workers were affected by the temporary ban, including more than 400 passengers bound for Saudi Arabia Friday who were not allowed to board their Philippine Airlines flights.

The Philippines is a leading source of global labor.

The government said it has learned that the workers were being asked to shoulder the costs of COVID-19 tests and quarantine accommodation in the oil-rich kingdom.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said government regulations require recruitment agencies or their employers to pay for the tests and a 10-day stay in quarantine centers in Saudi Arabia, plus protective wear in workplaces. Such costs would exact a heavy financial burden on Filipino workers, he said.

The punitive Philippine move may be short-lived after Bello said Saturday he has received an assurance from Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Manila that Saudi employers would shoulder the costs. He said he would lift the ban as soon as he receives a written assurance from Saudi Arabia.

___

BEIJING — China on Saturday reported 16 new confirmed coronavirus cases including two authorities said were believed to have been acquired locally.

The two locally transmitted cases were in Guangdong province in the south, adjacent to Hong Kong, the National Health Commission reported. It said the other infections are believed to have been acquired abroad.

Mainland China’s death toll stands at 4,636 out of 91,061 confirmed cases, according to the NHC.

___

NEW YORK — Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidance Friday. Children who aren’t fully vaccinated should still wear masks outside when they’re in crowds or in sustained close contact with others – and when they are inside.

But fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks, indoors or outside. It’s the first in a wave of guidance updates that seek to incorporate recent CDC decisions to tell Americans they don’t have to be as cautious about using masks and social distancing outdoors.

___

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies will soon be able to pack their ballpark.

The city said Friday it will lift nearly all of its pandemic restrictions more than a week ahead of schedule, as new coronavirus infections decline to their lowest point since September.

Capacity limits for businesses and events and social distancing rules will go away on Wednesday.

The city had planned to eliminate the restrictions on June 11, but officials said the relatively low number of new cases and a test positivity rate of less than 3% made it possible to do it sooner than planned.

The city’s indoor mask mandate and an 11 p.m. last call at bars and restaurants will continue until at least June 11, the city said.

After the city’s announcement Friday, the Phillies announced that seating at Citizens Bank Park will be increased to 100% capacity starting June 4, the club’s next home series.

___

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared Friday that public schools no longer have his permission to require masks for coronavirus protection, though his executive order fell short of banning such mandates outright.

The Republican governor’s written order came two days after Kemp gave a preview in a Fox News Channel interview Wednesday, declaring: “The time for mandates is over.”

“We’re not going to have a mask mandate for our kids,” Kemp said. “Our teachers have had the ability to get vaccinated. It certainly doesn’t keep anyone from wearing a mask.”

The actual order adjusting Georgia’s few remaining coronavirus restrictions isn’t so strongly worded.

Instead, Kemp’s order says Georgia school districts can no longer claim their authority to require masks comes from the governor.

It’s unclear how many Georgia districts ever required employees and students to wear masks. While a number of metro Atlanta school districts enforced the requirement, many districts in outer suburbs and rural areas only strongly recommended masks.

Anthony Michael Kreis, a constitutional law professor at Georgia State University, said school boards can likely require teachers and staff to wear masks without the governor’s permission, much like they impose dress codes.

Kreis said Kemp’s order “punted this as a political issue back to the local school boards and said, `I don’t want you to do this and you can’t use me as your justification.’”

Kemp is running for reelection in 2022 and has been taking steps to shore up support among Republican voters still restive over claims that Kemp didn’t do enough to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory in Georgia.

___

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Crew members of ships arriving at the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are being offered COVID-19 vaccinations.

The vaccinations are administered without charge to international crews aboard ships visiting San Pedro Bay.

The Port of Long Beach said in a statement Friday that more than 450 crewmembers from 27 ships have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Nearly 480 more sailors on 29 ships are booked for vaccinations.

“It’s great to see our city helping these sailors who serve on the ships that carry the world’s cargo across the oceans and keep this industry moving,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. “These men and women are an important part of the supply chain, and they travel all over the world.”

The vaccinations are a joint effort of the Port of Long Beach, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services and the National Guard.

___

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday issued an executive order repealing a mask mandate prohibition put in place while he was out of the state by the lieutenant governor, describing her actions as a tyrannical abuse of power and an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.”

The Republican governor up to now had been reserved in his comments about Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, a member of the far-right who has worked to undermine Little’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week she announced her run for governor, challenging the first-term incumbent Little. Her executive order Thursday banning mask mandates in schools and public buildings is widely seen as part of that campaign, and she is already using that executive order in fundraising efforts.

Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but counties, cities and schools have issued their own directives. Many have been lifted as more Idaho residents have been vaccinated, but two counties and 10 cities still have them in place, as do multiple schools.

___

DENVER -- Two sheriff’s deputies who contracted COVID-19 have died in less than two weeks.

The Denver Sheriff’s Department announced the death of Deputy Daniel “Duke” Trujillo on Thursday. The former Marine was a seven-year department veteran who worked for the city’s downtown jail. His death followed the death of Deputy James Herrera. Herrera worked for the department for 25 years and was also assigned to the downtown jail.

After Trujillo’s death was announced, criticism of some of his social media posts that seemed to express skepticism about coronavirus vaccinations surfaced. Like other workplaces, the department says employees aren’t required to be vaccinated.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Incredible improvement.’ Mecklenburg touts COVID progress as vaccinations rise

    Almost 40% of all Mecklenburg County residents are now fully vaccinated, according to state public health data.

  • 'We're on the cusp': Indian COVID variant warning after cases double in a week

    The continued spread of the variant is raising fresh doubts over the government's plans to lift all lockdown restrictions in England on 21 June.

  • Chinese city locks down neighborhood after virus upsurge

    The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou shut down a neighborhood and ordered residents to stay home Saturday to be tested for the coronavirus following an upsurge in infections that has rattled authorities. Guangzhou, a business and industrial center of 15 million people north of Hong Hong, has reported 20 new infections over the past week. The number is small compared with India’s thousands of daily cases but alarmed Chinese authorities who believed they had the disease under control.

  • California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home

    The gunman who nursed a seething hatred of his California workplace amassed an arsenal and 25,000 rounds of ammunition at the home he tried to burn down before killing nine co-workers at a rail yard, authorities said after searching the residence. Samuel James Cassidy's home in San Jose was a hoarder's nest of clutter and weaponry that included 12 guns, nearly two dozen cans of gasoline and a dozen or more suspected Molotov cocktails, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials said Friday. The cache was in addition to the three 9 mm handguns that Cassidy, 57, brought Wednesday to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, authorities said.

  • FAA warns Airlines to use "extreme caution" flying over Belarus

    The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday advised U.S. passenger airlines to "exercise extreme caution" when flying over Belarus.Driving the news: The European Council called for an independent investigation into the country's diversion of a flight to arrest an opposition leader and advised EU-based carriers to avoid the airspace. President Biden said Monday his administration is coordinating with the EU on a response. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe FAA's said Friday that the agency was "working closely with other U.S. agencies to determine whether any additional measures may be necessary, and will evaluate an international investigation report to determine the risks for U.S. passenger airlines flying in that area," Reuters wrote.The Friday notice does not apply to cargo carriers like UPS, which have flight paths over Belarus.Context: Russia on Thursday blocked at least two European planes from landing in Moscow because they were attempting to avoid Belarusian airspace.The need to reroute flights through Russia is one of the reasons the FAA stopped short of issuing a formal order or suggesting that American passenger airlines cancel flights over Belarus, Reuters reports. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich, but has not criticized the move by Aleksandr Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. In fact, the two strongmen met Friday in Sochi.Go deeper ... Biden: U.S. will coordinate with the EU on Belarus responseLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • ‘Cut my throat, but don’t cut my beard’: Sikh immigrant, 64, forced to shave in Arizona prison

    His complaint alleges facial hair policies of prison in Arizona likely violate rights of many other prisoners

  • 9-year-old shot jumping on trampoline at birthday party has died, Minnesota family says

    Trinity Ottoson-Smith had “plans to change the world,” her mom said.

  • A cheerleader was stabbed 114 times, and a Florida teen is being charged as an adult

    Chilling new details have emerged about the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old cheerleader who was found dead in a wooded area in Northeast Florida on Mother’s Day.

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Brooklyn prosecutors begin probe into whether Ukrainians used Rudy Giuliani to interfere in 2020 election

    They’re probing his relationship with Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian member of parliament the Treasury Department has previously labelled an ‘active Russian agent’

  • 86-year-old pedophile priest loses Australian court appeal

    An 86-year-old pedophile former Catholic priest came a step closer to deportation to Ireland when a court on Friday upheld a decision to strip him of his Australian citizenship. Finian Egan has been fighting a five-year legal battle against former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton’s decision to cancel his citizenship over the defrocked priest’s criminal record. Egan initially won an appeal in 2016 in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, a court that reviews government decisions.

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • What now? Penguins dealing with another early playoff exit

    The Pittsburgh Penguins felt so confident in Tristan Jarry's ascendancy during the offseason they traded two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Matt Murray and awarded Jarry with a new contract. The steady play that made Jarry an All-Star in 2019-20 and helped guide the Penguins to their first division title in seven years this spring evaporated during a first-round playoff loss to the New York Islanders.

  • Seth Meyers Lashes Out at Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Jan. 6 Republican ‘Trump Cult’

    NBCIn a Late Night segment on Thursday, Seth Meyers went after Louie Gohmert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and other congressional Republicans who have attempted to cast doubt on the 2020 election and downplay the deadly Capitol riot in January, among various other things unbecoming of an elected representative.Meyers first played a recent CNN interview with Arizona’s GOP State Senate president in which she defended the state’s election audit despite its rampant problems.“That interview is a good reminder that in addition to being craven and delusional, many of the elected Republican lawmakers in Congress and state legislatures who make up the core of the Trump cult are also just super dumb,” Meyers said. He then cited Gohmert as a prime example.The Texas congressman, Meyers noted, has not only pushed the ‘Big Lie’ that the presidential election was somehow fraudulent, but has also claimed that the violent insurrection at the Capitol was not one at all.“There’s no evidence… that this was an armed insurrection,” Gohmert had said on the House floor. “There have been things worse than people without any firearms coming into a building.”Seth Meyers on Trump’s Evasion of Consequences: ‘He’s Like the David Blaine of Crime’First, weapons were used, of course—a fact that is painfully obvious given the ample video evidence. Also, Meyers said, “Saying there are worse things than the thing that happened doesn’t make the thing that happened a good thing.”“That sounds like a kid explaining a party that got out of hand when his parents were out of town,” as the late-night host put it.Meyers then mentioned Greene, who also perpetuated the ‘Big Lie,’ not to mention compared mask mandates to the Holocaust and attributed wildfires to secret Jewish space lasers.“Normally, when you hear that kind of talk, you’re at a local community board meeting where everyone gets five minutes to raise an issue,” Meyers said.Footage from last summer of a similar type of meeting just so happens to depict Greene saying she would be against removing statues of Adolf Hitler and Satan because keeping them up could be a good teaching experience.The bottom line, Meyers concluded, is that people like Gohmert and Greene “just want to double down on Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ so they can steal elections in the future.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Majority of Republicans blame non-existent ‘left-wing protesters’ for 6 January Capitol attack: poll

    It’s yet another election-related falsehood that’s become mainstream in the Republican party

  • Judge appoints ‘special master’ to examine contents of Rudy Giuliani’s seized phones and computers

    FBI raided home and office of Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on 28 April

  • Talking points ahead of the Champions League final

    Manchester City and Chelsea meet in an all-English Champions League final in Porto on Saturday. It's a meeting of two of the sharpest minds in soccer, seven years after Guardiola and Tuchel were first properly acquainted — in a Munich restaurant where they talked tactics for hours using salt and pepper shakers as props and were so animated that waiters were too afraid to interrupt. Guardiola is the “benchmark,” according to Tuchel, and is looking to win the 27th major trophy (excluding Spanish Super Cups and English Community Shields) of his 13-year coaching career.