The Latest Photos of the 2020 Land Rover Defender (Which is Coming to America!)

At the beginning 0f 2016, after 68 years of production, the final Land Rover Defender (née Series I, II, and III) rolled off the assembly line in Solihull, England. But well before that happened, we knew that Land Rover was working on a successor to the iconic model. Now, following multiple concepts, years of speculation, and a bunch of spy photos, Land Rover has finally, officially announced that the all-new Defender will be revealed at some point in 2019.