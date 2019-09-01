The Latest: Russia tweets reminder of Soviet role in WWII

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaks at the commemoration ceremony of the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II, in Wielun, Poland, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Latest on the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II (all times local):

7:00 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wasn't invited to attend ceremonies for the 80th anniversary of the day World War II started in Poland.

But his Foreign Ministry tried to make sure the Soviet Union's role in ending the war got acknowledged at least.

The ministry tweeted on Sunday: "One may have varying opinions on Soviet policy during the initial period of World War II, but it is impossible to deny the fact that it was the Soviet Union that routed Nazism, liberated Europe and saved European democracy."

The appeal for historical accuracy appeared on Twitter as other world leaders attended the events in Warsaw where Putin's presence wasn't requested.

Russia's leader didn't get a request to be at the anniversary observances partly because the Soviet Union invaded Poland not long after the Germans.

Nazi Germany's invasion of Poland on Sept. 1, 1939, a day recognized as when World War II began.

___

3:20 p.m.

The speaker of Germany's parliament is giving his support to a push to build a memorial in Berlin to the Polish victims of Nazi Germany.

Wolfgang Schaeuble said at an event Sunday marking the 80th anniversary of the German attack on Poland that a fitting site for such a memorial would be the Askanischer Platz, in front of a ruined former railway station. Then-Soviet Foreign Minister Vyacheslav Molotov, an architect of the German-Soviet pact under which the Soviet army invaded Poland from the east two weeks after the German invasion, was received there in 1940.

News agency dpa reported that Schauble said more than 200 German lawmakers already support the idea of a memorial and he's confident the number will soon top 355, for a majority.

There are already four memorials in Berlin, inaugurated over the past 15 years, to various groups of Nazi victims: the Jews, gay victims, Sinti and Roma, and people with physical and mental disabilities.

___

3 p.m.

Leaders from around the world have sounded a "Remembrance and Warning" bell during emotional ceremonies honoring the fighters and victims of World War II that began 80 years ago with Nazi Germany's attack on Poland.

Attending the ceremony in downtown Warsaw on a sunny Sunday were U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and many others.

Following speeches by Pence, Steinmeier and Polish President Andrzej Duda, each attending state leader approached the memorial bell and sounded it, in a joint sign of memory and as a warning against conflicts.

Before that, Poland's artillery fired a 21-gun salute during a ceremony that was filled with bitter history and warnings for the future.

A military parade closed the ceremony.

___

2:25 p.m.

The president of Poland has stressed the need to remember at a Warsaw ceremony marking the start of World War II that brought dozens of world leaders to his country.

President Andrzej Duda stressed during 80th anniversary observances on Sunday that Poland suffered vast damage while trying to resist attacking Nazi German troops on Sept. 1, 1939, the day the war began.

Duda said in a speech at the ceremony: "We remember, We must remember, and this is why we are here."

He cited the 80 million deaths that made World War II the "biggest armed conflict in human history."

Duda continued: "We will remember with gratitude all those who fought and who gave their lives for the free world."

--This item has been corrected a typographical error to say 80th anniversary, not 8th.

___

2:05 p.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is paying tribute to the Polish people at a gathering in Warsaw commemorating the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II.

President Donald Trump had originally been scheduled to attend the event, but canceled at the last minute as Hurricane Dorian barreled toward the U.S.

Pence has said in remarks at a ceremony with fellow world leaders that, "While the hearts of every American are with our fellow citizens in the path of a massive storm, today we remember how the gathering storm of the 20th century broke into warfare and invasion followed by unspeakable hardship and heroism of the Polish people."

Pence has praised the Polish people, saying they "never lost hope" and "never gave in to despair," saying the "character, faith, and determination of the Polish people made all the difference."