The Latest: Official says at least 15 dead in El Paso attack

An El Paso police officer talks to a store employee following a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said. (AP Photo/Rudy Gutierrez)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at an El Paso shopping complex (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

A law enforcement official says at least 15 people were killed in the attack at an El Paso shopping center and that the suspect who was taken into custody is a 21-year-old Dallas-area man named Patrick Crusius.

The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official also stresses that the death count is preliminary and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Police say most of the victims of Saturday's attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, though they say the mall had also been "secured."

El Paso hospital say they are treating 22 victims, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.

5 p.m.

Authorities say the Walmart in El Paso where a gunman opened fire was packed with back-to-school shoppers.

Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference that anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 shoppers and about 100 employees were at the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall when Saturday's attack happened.

Gomez says most of the victims appear to have been at the Walmart, though he also says police had "secured" the mall. He says a man in his 20s was taken into custody and that law enforcement didn't fire a single shot. He did not name the suspected gunman or say how many people were killed or wounded.

El Paso hospitals say they are treating 22 victims of the attack. At least one victim died at one of the hospitals.

4:20 p.m.

A police official says he believes most of the El Paso attack victims were shot at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall.

Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference about five hours after the first reports emerged of a shooting near the mall that investigators believe a white man in his 20s was the only gunman involved and that he was taken into custody.

Gomez didn't name the suspected gunman or say how many people were killed and wounded in the attack, though he said at least one person is dead. He also wouldn't speculate as to the motive for the attack. He said the gunman used some type of rifle.

El Paso hospitals say they are treating 22 victims, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.

4:10 p.m.

Hospitals say they are treating 22 victims of the mass shooting at an El Paso shopping complex, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.

The Del Sol Medical Center is treating 11 patients, the University Medical Center of El Paso is treating nine, the El Paso Children's Hospital is treating two.

Ryan Mielke (MIL'-kee), a UMC spokesman, says one patient died at the hospital.

Authorities say a gunman opened fire at or near the Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday that multiple people were killed and wounded, though they didn't say how many.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.

3:50 p.m.

A Walmart official says the company is trying to determine if there was gunfire inside one of its stores during a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove says the company is "in shock" over the news of Saturday's attack. Authorities say a gunman killed and wounded multiple people at or near the Cielo Vista Mall, though they haven't said how many.

A Walmart is located near the mall, as well as a Sam's Club warehouse store, which is owned by Walmart Inc. Hargrove says the company is working closely with law enforcement.

Cielo Vista Mall, which is owned by mall operator Simon Property Group Inc., said in a statement that the attack is a police matter and it referred questions to the police department.

3:30 p.m.

A University Medical Center of El Paso official says one of 12 people who were rushed to the hospital after the attack at a shopping complex has died.

Ryan Mielke (MIL'-kee), a hospital spokesman, says all of the victims suffered traumatic injuries in Saturday's attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall. He declined to provide additional details about the victims, including the one who died.

Mielke says two children, ages 2 and 9, were stabilized at the medical center before being transferred to the neighboring El Paso Children's Hospital.