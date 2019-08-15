The Latest: Philly police: Gunman had AR-15, handgun

Officers gather for crowd control near a massive police presence set up outside a house as they investigate a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the standoff in Philadelphia that injured six police officers (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Philadelphia's police commissioner says a gunman who barricaded himself in a rowhouse and exchanged gunfire with police for hours had a military-style AR-15 and a handgun.

Richard Ross told reporters Thursday that police still do not have access to the crime scene because tear gas was used there, so he is not sure if there were other weapons.

Six officers were wounded in the standoff and have since been released from hospitals.

Ross said: "That was an incident unlike anything I've seen in my 30 years."

2:40 p.m.

Philadelphia's top federal prosecutor says the shooting of six police officers during a 7 1/2-hour standoff was precipitated by a disrespect for law enforcement that the city's district attorney is championing.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain said Thursday in a news release that disrespect puts police in danger.

The top prosecutors have a sharp ideological divide. McSwain is a President Donald Trump appointee and Larry Krasner is a longtime civil rights lawyer.

McSwain has previously questioned Krasner's commitment to crime victims.

An email seeking comment was sent to Krasner.

The six officers had non-life-threatening injuries and have been released from the hospital. The suspected gunman is in custody after surrendering.

2:30 p.m.

Politicians from Pennsylvania are calling for new gun-control measures after a gunman barricaded himself inside a Philadelphia house for hours, shooting at police.

Six officers were wounded in the standoff Wednesday night and have since been released from the hospital. The gunman surrendered and was taken into custody.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey told reporters Thursday that the Senate must vote on a background check bill and also move to ban "weapons of war."

2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia's mayor says state and federal lawmakers have to act to end gun violence ravaging cities like his after a standoff with a gunman left six police wounded.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters Thursday that lawmakers need to "step up or step aside" and let cities deal with the problem themselves. He did not give specifics on what he wanted to see done.

The gunman came out of the home where he had barricaded himself for hours after police used tear gas. He was placed into custody.

12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says a suspected gunman fired more than 100 rounds during an hourslong standoff.

Six police officers were wounded.

Krasner told reporters Thursday that Maurice Hill has not yet been charged, but he will likely face attempted murder and other charges.

He credited police with ending the standoff Wednesday night. He called it "brilliant policing and maybe a little bit of a miracle."

12:20 p.m.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says the suspected gunman in an hourslong standoff that left six police wounded "should not have been on the streets."

But he added that law enforcement officials did not have a "crystal ball" to predict his behavior.

Krasner told reporters Thursday that Maurice Hill has not yet been charged, but he will face "more than enough charges, so Mr. Maurice Hill may never exit jail."

Krasner said Hill has an extensive criminal history, including having faced drugs, guns, and robbery charges.

11:35 a.m.

The lawyer representing the suspected gunman who opened fire on police officers in Philadelphia says his client called him during the standoff asking for help surrendering.

Shaka Johnson tells WPVI-TV on Thursday that Maurice Hill called him around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday saying he was barricaded in a house and wanted to come out. Johnson says he arranged a phone call with Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, Police Commissioner Richard Ross, him and Hill.

He says Hill has a newborn daughter and a teenage son, and he wanted to see his children again.

Johnson praised police for their handling of the situation.

Six officers were wounded. They've been treated and released from hospitals.

Ross tells the news site that he appreciated the attorney's help, but it was ultimately the tear gas that ended the ordeal.

8:15 a.m.

A law enforcement official has identified the suspected gunman who wounded six police officers in Philadelphia during an hourslong standoff.