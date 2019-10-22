The Latest: Video led to California school shooting suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting near a Northern California high school (all times local):

4 p.m.

Police say surveillance footage led authorities to a teenage gunman in Northern California high school after he shot a fellow student.

Santa Rosa police Capt. John Cregan says officers used the video to track the 17-year-old shooter to a physical education classroom Tuesday.

Earlier, the gunman had argued with a 16-year-old boy and then shot him twice just outside Ridgway High School. The victim is in stable condition.

Cregan says the shooter blended into the nearest classroom as the attack triggered a lockdown for thousands of students at three schools.

He called it "disturbing" that the student went into a classroom and was "behaving normally."

Police say the gunman stored the handgun inside a backpack, which he handed off to someone in a vehicle before going into the classroom.

___

1:40 p.m.

Police say an argument between two students led to a shooting outside a Northern California high school, with one of them opening fire with a handgun before returning to class.

Santa Rosa police Capt. John Cregan said the 17-year-old gunman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack Tuesday on the sidewalk just outside Ridgway High School.

Cregan says a 16-year-old boy was shot twice and is in stable condition. The captain says the shooting was isolated and there's no indication that additional violence was planned.

Police previously said an accomplice was involved but now say that juvenile has been released.

Cregan says the shooter put the gun in a backpack and handed it off to someone else. It's unclear if that person knew a gun was inside, and the weapon hasn't been found.

___

12:10 p.m.

Police say a gunman and his accomplice have been arrested in connection with a shooting just outside a Northern California high school that wounded a teenager.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner says detectives are interviewing the two following the shooting Tuesday on the sidewalk outside Ridgway High School. Police haven't yet identified a motive.

Police say the gunman was caught on the school campus. It wasn't immediately clear where the second suspect was arrested or what role he had in the attack.

A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot once in the abdomen.

Authorities are still searching for the shooter's handgun.

The shooting forced a lockdown at a sprawling complex that also includes Santa Rosa High School, Santa Rosa Junior College, school district offices and athletic fields. It has been lifted.

___

11:55 a.m.

Authorities in Northern California have lifted lockdowns affecting two high schools and a community college after a shooting Tuesday morning wounded one person.

Santa Rosa Police posted on social media shortly after 11:30 a.m. that they conducted a thorough sweep of the three campuses and there is no evidence the weapon is on campus.

A potential suspect is in custody.

The shooting occurred near Ridgway High School and also affected Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College.

___

11:05 a.m.

Police say a potential suspect has been captured after a shooting near a high school in Northern California wounded one person.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner says authorities are searching the Ridgway High School campus Tuesday for any other possible suspects.

Police said the shooting was originally reported on campus but are now saying it was close to the school.

TV footage from a helicopter showed a boy or man being led away in handcuffs while students were taken out of a building and searched.

Authorities say a male victim was shot once, reportedly in the abdomen, but his condition isn't immediately known.

Police tweeted that they're looking for the gunman's weapon. They previously said it was a handgun.

Officials have locked down the school as well as nearby Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College.

___

10 a.m.

Police say a shooting at a high school in Northern California has injured one person and set off a search for the suspect.

Santa Rosa police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner told the Press Democrat newspaper that it "doesn't appear to be an active shooter situation."

She says a male victim was injured and being treated at a hospital but didn't release more details about his condition.

Gloeckner says the shooting happened Tuesday morning on the campus of Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) north of San Francisco.

Officials have locked down the school, as well as nearby Santa Rosa High School and the Santa Rosa Junior College.

School district officials couldn't immediately be reached.