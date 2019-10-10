SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on power outages in California (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it's already been able to restore service to about 44,000 customers after it cut power to a million people because of high winds that create a high fire danger.

Company Vice President Sumeet Singh said Wednesday that the company identified a way to reroute electricity and restore some service.

He says winds have slowed in some parts of California's Sierra Foothills, and the utility is trying to determine whether it can bring back service to the Humboldt area. Doing so requires performing safety inspections along the route by helicopter and on the ground.

Singh says PG&E is hoping to be able to bring back service to another 60,000 to 80,000 customers as soon as it can.

Still, the company plans to cut power to another 250,000 customers Wednesday night.

___

5:20 p.m.

Authorities are asking the public to be kind to frontline utility workers in California as anger mounts against Pacific Gas and Electric over a power shutdown.

PG&E is cutting power to customers in 34 counties as dry, gusty winds create dangerous wildfires conditions.

The utility's faulty equipment was to blame for a deadly fire a year ago that killed 85 people and nearly wiped out the town of Paradise.

The California Highway Patrol says a PG&E truck had a window shattered by a bullet Tuesday evening on Colusa County. The driver wasn't hurt.

It wasn't clear whether the truck was targeted. The shooting occurred hours before the power shutoffs began.

The San Francisco Chronicle says security was increased at a PG&E office in Oroville after an angry customer threw eggs at a window.

___

4:15 p.m.

Sacramento's KCRA-TV says the California Highway Patrol is investigating an incident Tuesday in Colusa County in which an occupied PG&E truck was damaged in a possible shooting before the shutdown began. The worker was not hurt.

KRCR-TV in Redding , California reports a PG&E office in Oroville was closed due to vandalism.

Authorities have not linked those incidents to the shut-off.

___

2:40 p.m.

With a power shut-down looming, residents of the Oakland Hills, where a wildfire in 1991 killed 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes, spent the morning buying bottled water, getting cash and filling their cars with gas.

But noon came and went, and the power remained on.

After cutting power to hundreds of thousands of customers, Pacific Gas & Electric delayed until 8 p.m. a power shut-off intended to prevent wildfires in a large swath of the San Francisco Bay Area.

PG&E said wind gusts had not yet reached problematic speeds in the area. Restaurants, coffee shops and clothing stores remained open.

Some larger businesses, such as grocery stores, rented power generators so they can stay open if power goes out.

___

2:25 p.m.

In the El Dorado Hills east of Sacramento, California, Ruth Self and her son are taking a planned power outage affecting large parts of California in stride.

They were leaving a grocery store Wednesday and remember when 85 lives were lost when a deadly fire ripped through Paradise in the Sierra Nevada foothills nearly a year ago.

Ruth Self says Pacific Gas & Electric is doing the right thing in shutting off electricity in advance of dry, gusty winds that were forecast to sweep much of California.

The Paradise wildfire was blamed on PG&E transmission lines.

Her son Graham Self said they'll "have to drink beer 'til the power comes back on," given the store's depleted supplies of water and ice.

___

2:05 p.m.

A small city expecting a power shut-off as California's largest utility moves to prevent wildfires is imposing a curfew.

Officials with the city of Morgan Hill said Wednesday on its Facebook page that the curfew is intended to reduce opportunities for crime in blackout areas.

The curfew will begin at 7 p.m. and lift at 6:30 a.m. Thursday. People can travel by vehicle.