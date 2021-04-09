The Latest: Ex-PM Tony Blair praises work of Prince Philip

Reaction from around the world on the death of Prince Philip at age 99:

___

LONDON — Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has expressed his condolences on the death of Prince Philip, praising his role as royal consort as well as his charitable works.

Blair described Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, as a man who was way ahead of his time in fighting for the protection of the environment, reconciliation among religious faiths and in the creation of programs to help young people.

“Our whole nation will be united in sadness at the passing of Prince Philip,’’ Blair said in a statement. “He will naturally be most recognized as a remarkable and steadfast support to the Queen over so many years. However, he should also be remembered and celebrated in his own right as a man of foresight, determination and courage."

___

DALLAS — Former U.S. President George W. Bush has praised Prince Philip's devotion to worthy causes and to others in a statement issued on behalf of himself and his wife, Laura.

“He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign. Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed,” Bush said.

He added he and his wife offer heartfelt condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of Philip's family.

___

PARIS — France’s Europe minister, Clement Beaune tweeted, “Prince Philip was a grand figure of the century for the United Kingdom," following his death at age 99.

"Thoughts and friendship toward the British people,” Beaune added.

News of Philip's death is trending in France but the immediate reaction was muted in this staunchly republican country.

___

