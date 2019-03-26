The Latest: Avenatti expects to be 'fully exonerated'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of attorney Michael Avenatti (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti says he is confident he will be "fully exonerated" of federal extortion and bank and wire fraud charges.

He told reporters late Monday he will "never stop fighting the good fight" against powerful people and corporations.

Avenatti spoke after appearing in federal court on extortion charges. He was released on $300,000 bond.

Avenatti was arrested earlier Monday after federal authorities accused him of trying to extort millions of dollars from Nike. He allegedly threatened to hold a news conference and release damaging allegations against the company if Nike didn't pay him up to $25 million.

Avenatti also faces federal bank and wire fraud charges in Los Angeles. He's accused of embezzling a client's money to pay his own expenses and making false representations to a bank.

4:20 p.m.

A federal magistrate judge in New York has ordered Michael Avenatti released on $300,000 bond in cases alleging that he embezzled money from a client and tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

Avenatti appeared in court Monday evening wearing a gray suit and blue tie.

He was arrested earlier at a law firm where he'd gone to meet with Nike executives.

Avenatti is best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels.

He is charged in New York with shaking down Nike for $25 million by threatening the company with bad publicity over alleged misconduct involving an amateur basketball team.

In a separate case in Los Angeles, Avenatti is charged with bank fraud and wire fraud.

Avenatti didn't enter a plea at the hearing.

3:10 p.m.

CNN has cut ties with Mark Geragos just hours after the celebrity attorney was named as a co-conspirator in a case accusing lawyer Michael Avenatti of trying to extort Nike.

A CNN representative confirmed Monday that Geragos is no longer a contributor to the network but didn't specify why. His name is no longer listed on CNN's website as a legal analyst.

Geragos appeared on CNN this month to discuss the case against his client Jussie Smollett, an actor accused of fabricating a racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago.

A person familiar with details of the Avenatti investigation tells The Associated Press that a co-conspirator was Geragos.

The Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer didn't respond to messages seeking comment.

Prosecutors say Avenatti and an unnamed attorney tried to shake down Nike for as much as $25 million by threatening the company with bad publicity.

— Associated Press reporter Christopher Weber in Los Angeles and Larry Neumeister in New York

1:50 p.m.

A person familiar with details of the Michael Avenatti extortion investigation tells The Associated Press that celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is a co-conspirator in the case.

Prosecutors say in court papers that an unnamed attorney joined Avenatti in demanding that Nike pay millions of dollars, or risk being embarrassed by a scandal involving its sponsorship of an amateur basketball team.

They described the attorney as a co-conspirator but didn't charge him with a crime.

The person knowledgeable about the case tells the AP that co-conspirator was Geragos, a Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the information was not made public by prosecutors.

Geragos's clients have included Michael Jackson, Winona Ryder, Scott Peterson and most recently Jussie Smollett.

Geragos didn't respond to messages seeking comment.

— Associated Press reporter Larry Neumeister in New York

1:12 p.m.

Nike says it has been cooperating with the federal government's ongoing investigation of college basketball for more than a year.

The company issued a statement Monday saying it "will not be extorted or hide information that is relevant to a government investigation."

The statement followed the arrest of celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti on federal extortion charges.

Federal prosecutors say Avenatti threatened to hold a news conference to announce damaging allegations against Nike if the company didn't pay him more than $20 million.

Nike officials told investigators Avenatti claimed to know of rules violations by an amateur basketball team sponsored by the company.

Nike said it "believes in ethical and fair play, both in business and sports, and will continue to assist the prosecutors."