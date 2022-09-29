Latest Push by Chinese Firms to Avoid Delistings Falls Short

8
Amanda Iacone, Yiqin Shen and Lydia Beyoud
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are flailing in a fresh bid to avoid being booted off US stock exchanges for shirking Washington’s oversight demands.

Most Read from Bloomberg

American regulators say they doubt their calls for more transparency will be met by Chinese businesses simply hiring US auditors. Switching accounting firms had been seen by some companies as a way to satisfy a 2020 law that threatens to remove businesses from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if US officials can’t inspect their audit work papers.

While US inspectors have started reviewing those documents under a preliminary accord reached between the two governments, about 200 companies based in China and Hong Kong still face possible delisting. The pushback on the auditor switches is yet another hitch in the decades-old dispute over Beijing’s refusal to let Americans review the audit papers, a basic pillar of accessing US capital markets.

“What we’re concerned about is the possibility, you might have a fact pattern where the issuer has engaged a lead auditor who is not able to actually audit a substantial portion of the consolidated operations,” Paul Munter, acting chief accountant of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said in an interview.

US Skepticism

The skepticism from senior SEC officials like Munter and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board could be bad news for firms like Zai Lab Ltd. and BeiGene Ltd. So far there have only been a smattering of examples of companies switching to US-based auditors, but American regulators have indicated they’re concerned that others will soon follow.

The businesses have said the moves reflect their increased presence in the US, but the auditor swaps have been widely seen as attempts to avoid delisting. Zai Lab said in its second-quarter earnings release that hiring KPMG US “was a natural progression” of its global growth.

In response to questions about its auditor switch, Zai Lab referred to an Aug. 26 statement in which the company said it didn’t consider itself to be at jeopardy for delisting because “it remains fully subject to audit” by KPMG in the US. The arrangement, Zai Lab said, means that “the PCAOB is fully able to inspect and review KPMG’s audit work papers in the US relating to its audit of Zai Lab.” The company added that it didn’t consult with the SEC about the auditor change.

On Thursday, Zai Lab Chief Operating Officer Josh Smiley said that the company followed “a thorough process” in transitioning to its new auditor and that its executives and a majority of its board were located in the US. He also said that the firm’s process addressed concerns that Munter, the SEC acting chief accountant, raised earlier this month in a public statement about companies switching auditors.

KPMG said in a statement that it carefully vets whether it can deliver quality audits under PCAOB standards whenever taking on work, but declined to discuss its new client.

BeiGene, which calls itself a global biotech company, hired Ernst & Young’s US practice as its auditor this spring. Neither the company, which has administrative offices in Cambridge, Mass., nor EY responded to requests for comment.

The companies’ plans to switch audit firms predate the Aug. 26 agreement between US and Chinese regulators to allow for inspections to begin. SEC Chair Gary Gensler has said that American officials will assess by December whether their access is sufficient.

Companies like Zai Lab and BeiGene are relatively small, but the audit access issues are also casting a shadow on Chinese behemoths like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. that trade in New York.

The 2020 US law set a three-year timeframe for booting public companies from American markets if PCAOB inspectors can’t review their audit documents as required by the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act. That legislation was passed in the wake of the Enron Corp. accounting scandal and it’s meant to prevent fraud and wrongdoing that could wipe out shareholders.

China and Hong Kong are the lone two jurisdictions worldwide that haven’t allowed the PCAOB inspections, with officials there citing national security and confidentiality concerns.

‘Gray-Area Workaround’

Xiaomeng Lu, an analyst at Eurasia Group, called the auditor switches a potential “gray-area workaround” that’s unlikely to win over regulators in the US and China. “If large global Chinese stocks hope to maintain their listings in New York, it is better to be safe than sorry,” she said.

Neither the PCAOB nor SEC have said that companies can’t hire a lead auditor from outside their home country. Yet both regulators say there’s little room for error with accepting Chinese or Hong Kong clients.

“The PCAOB must have complete access, and there is no getting around that,” the watchdog said in a statement in response to questions about the recent auditor switches. “If a China-based company chooses to hire an audit firm located elsewhere in the world, that firm is required to cooperate with PCAOB inspections and investigations and produce work papers when requested.”

There’s also a possibility that China may view an auditor switch as an attempt to get around its own rules prohibiting firms from removing paperwork, which Beijing deems to contain sensitive data. “As long as the firms are still ‘Chinese firms’, it is hard to bypass the regulatory radar of Chinese regulators,” said Gary Ng, senior economist for the Asia Pacific region at Natixis.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, in the US, the PCAOB has signaled a growing focus on relationships between auditors and recently brought a case against one firm for relying too heavily on another. More are expected as the PCAOB ramps up policing of its rules, said Sandra Hanna, who leads the securities enforcement practice for Miller & Chevalier Chartered.

(Updates with additional comment from Zai Lab executive in eighth paragraph. An earlier version was corrected because it incorrectly said Zai Lab declined to comment.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street Hires WhatsApp Cops as US Blasts Bosses Who Text

    (Bloomberg) -- A US investigation into unauthorized texting on Wall Street is forcing many of the world’s biggest banks to create a new compliance role: the WhatsApp cop.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Firms can blame the boss

  • Which San Francisco ride-hailing giant is curbing hiring more: Lyft or Uber?

    Both San Francisco-based ride-hailing giants have now hit the brakes on hiring plans, with Lyft's announcement of a full hiring freeze for the rest of 2022 surpassing Uber's move to trim hiring four months ago. “Like many other companies navigating an uncertain economy, we are pausing hiring for all U.S.-based roles through the end of the year," a spokesperson for Lyft (Nasdaq: LYFT) told me in a statement on Wednesday. The news comes amid a larger economic downturn that has sent the San Francisco company's stock down more than 60% in the past six months.

  • China Has $340 Billion of Sovereign Bonds to Sell by Year End

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government is expected to sell bonds worth more than $340 billion for the rest of this year, according to Bloomberg calculations, as it taps the remaining annual quota and refinances maturing special bonds. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a New Disaster for the ClimateGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesTrum

  • A Chinese #MeToo Case Is Set for Trial Far From China

    In a civil case that could galvanize China’s struggling #MeToo movement, a jury more than 6,000 miles from China will decide whether a prominent Chinese technology executive raped a Chinese college student in 2018.

  • U.S. SEC fines Deloitte's China affiliate $20 million for auditing violations

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday fined the Chinese affiliate of Deloitte, one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, $20 million for letting some clients, including foreign companies listed on U.S. exchanges, conduct their own audit work. Over multiple years, Deloitte's Chinese affiliate asked some clients to select their own samples for testing and to prepare documentation that gave the appearance that Deloitte-China had tested the clients' financial statements and internal controls, when there was no evidence it had in fact done so, the SEC said. Auditors are essential gatekeepers in the financial markets, with both issuers and investors relying on them to critically and independently examine issuers' financial statements, identify any material misstatements in them, and sign off on them when they are free of material errors.

  • Volkswagen faces Israeli emissions class action suit after court ruling

    Volkswagen faces a class action suit in Israel after a court ruled in favour of petitioners seeking compensation from the German carmaker over diesel emissions cheating. A Tel Aviv district court ruled that the class action suit will represent the car owners as well as the general public who were exposed to higher pollution levels, according to a court spokesperson and court documents. Volkswagen was found to have hidden excessive levels of toxic diesel emissions from its cars in 2015, a scandal that led to a management rout and a series of regulatory probes and lawsuits, many of which are taking years to settle.

  • Bear market to continue ‘into the first quarter’ of 2023: Strategist

    PIMCO Portfolio Manager Erin Browne joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 10-year Treasury yield, market swings, recessionary risks, consumer spending, and the health care sector.

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Ahead of 2023

    The U.S. economy is struggling right now, but here's what to buy in anticipation of a rebound next year.

  • Earbuds for $3.70, Dresses for $5 Key Shopping Site's U.S. Launch

    A retail website is counting on a tried and true strategy in its efforts to break into the U.S. market by offering highly discounted prices on a variety of consumer goods. It usually takes a few years for apps and platform that are huge in China to conquer the Western market. This could be seen with social media platform TikTok, fast fashion retailer Shein and even retail platform Alibaba .

  • Look Beyond Defensive Stocks for High Dividend Yields

    Companies focused on one sector are susceptible to drops in demand, which could lead to dividend cuts. Investors should search for companies with with diversified operations.

  • Why Volta Stock Was Falling Earlier Today

    Shares of Volta (NYSE: VLTA) were down 12.4% as of 12:52 p.m. ET on Thursday. The electric charging station provider announced new measures yesterday to cut costs amid deteriorating conditions in the marketplace. Management also withdrew its previous full-year revenue outlook.

  • Jack Dorsey's TBD Team Partners With Circle to Take US Dollar Stablecoin Savings, Remittances Global

    TBD, the bitcoin-focused subsidiary of Jack Dorsey’s Block, is teaming up with USDC stablecoin issuer Circle to bring cross-border dollar-linked stablecoin transfers and savings to investors globally. "The Hash" team discusses what this means for the stablecoin markets and the crypto industry at large.

  • Colombia 12-month inflation to hit 11.25% in September, bring more rate rises

    Inflation in Colombia will have risen once again in September, sending full-year expectations for 2022 and 2023 upward and pressuring the central bank to extend rate rises beyond previous predictions, analysts said in a Thursday survey. The sixteen analysts consulted gave a median estimate of 0.74% for September price rises, nearly double that of the same month last year, though the projection is below the 1.02% increase in August. "Inflationary pressures continue generally and what that has created is a bigger imbalance in the expectations for different timelines," said Gustavo Acero, analyst at Banco de Bogota.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Big Bank stocks, Meta, MindMed

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down major stock moves after the closing bell.

  • Vietnam tech firm FPT produces country's first semiconductor chips

    FPT Semiconductor, a unit of Vietnam's leading tech company FPT, launched its first line of semiconductor chips used in medical devices on Wednesday, part of the company's efforts to enter the competitive global industry. The company said in a statement it aims to supply 25 million chips globally by 2023 and is eyeing Japan, Taiwan, China and the United States as key markets for the chips that are used in everything from consumer electronics to aerospace and have been in high demand due to supply chain disruptions since the pandemic. Global semiconductor makers have in recent years been betting on the Southeast Asian country, already a major regional manufacturing hub, as an alternative production destination to China.

  • Deloitte China to pay $20 million SEC penalty for audit failures ‘at the most basic level’

    The SEC announced Thursday that Deloitte's China affiliate had agreed to pay $20 million to settle charges that it has asked clients to do their own audit work.

  • Here's Why We're Going Defensive

    Here's why we chose Lockheed over others in the defense space. U.S. defense spending has spurred investor enthusiasm for defense stocks and helped Lockheed consistently increase its dividend. The reason, which we can see in the above chart is the U.S. government budget, especially military spending, tends to remain stable.

  • Delaware DOJ Freezes Wallets, Accounts in 'Pig Butchering' Crypto Scams

    A total of 23 entities including wallets, accounts and individuals, were traced in this stealthier version of a common crypto romance scam.

  • Audit breakthrough fails to lure investors into China ADRs

    Global fund managers have been selling U.S.-listed Chinese stocks and the index tracking them is sagging badly, suggesting progress toward resolving disputes over their accounts has not been enough to shake investors' fears about the sector's outlook. As of last Friday, U.S. long-only funds - or funds that do not short stocks - and hedge fund managers were net sellers of such stocks through the third quarter, data from Morgan Stanley strategists showed as of last Friday. Chinese stocks trade in the United States as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) - U.S. securities that represent foreign shares of a foreign company.

  • Teachers’ Union Leader Says Competition in Education Is Bad for Students

    David Walrod said that the public school system should monopolize K-12 education in the United States.