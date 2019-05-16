The Latest: Pakistan urges US, Iran to exercise restraint

In this frame grab from from video, people search in the rubble following Saudi-led coalition airstrikes that killed at least six, including children, officials said, in the residential center of the capital, Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, May 16, 2019. The Sanaa airstrikes came after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control the capital, launched a drone attack earlier in the week on a critical oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia, Tehran's biggest rival in the region. (AP Photo)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Latest on developments in the Persian Gulf region and elsewhere in the Mideast amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran (all times local):

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry has urged the United States and Iran to exercise restraint and resolve their all issues through talks to avoid conflict.

Mohammad Faisal, ministry spokesman, told a news conference Thursday that recent developments in the Persian Gulf region were disturbing and that Washington's move to "deploy aircraft carrier and bombers has added to the tensions and the existing precarious security situation in Middle East."

He said Islamabad expects all sides to show restraint "as a miscalculated move can transmute into a large-scale conflict."

Pakistan has been a key ally of the United States in its war on terror since 2001 and it also enjoys good relations with neighboring Iran.

Pakistan also has close ties with Saudi Arabia and it maintains a balancing act between Riyadh and Tehran.

Sky News is reporting that the U.K. has raised the threat level for British personnel in Iraq because of a heightened risk from Iran.

Sky also said on Thursday that British forces and diplomats in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar have also been placed on an increased state of alert.

The Ministry of Defense declined to comment. But it said Wednesday that it recognizes threats in the region to British, American and coalition forces and acts accordingly.

The ministry says it keeps "the security of our deployed personnel and assets under constant review" and that it has a "very robust range of force protection measures."

It says that Britain "has long been clear about our concerns over Iran's destabilizing behavior in the region."

A state-aligned Saudi newspaper is calling for "surgical" U.S. strikes in retaliation against alleged threats from Iran.

The Arab News published an editorial in English on Thursday, arguing that after incidents this week against Saudi energy targets, the next logical step "should be surgical strikes."

The editorial says U.S. airstrikes in Syria, when the government there was suspected of using chemical weapons against civilians, "set a precedent."

It added that it's "clear that (U.S.) sanctions are not sending the right message" and that "they must be hit hard," in reference to Iran, without elaborating on what specific targets should be struck.

The newspaper's publisher is the Saudi Research and Marketing Group, a company that had long been chaired by various sons of King Salman until 2014 and is regarded as reflecting official position.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations says the Islamic Republic is not interested in escalating regional tensions but has the "right to defend ourselves."

Majid Takht-e Ravanchi made the comments in an interview Thursday on NPR's "Morning Edition."

Ravanchi said: "We are not interested in the escalation of tensions in our region. If something goes wrong, everyone loses."

However, he added: "It is our right to be prepared. It is our right to defend ourselves." He accused the U.S. and regional nations of airing "false allegations" about Iran.

In recent days, the United Arab Emirates has alleged four oil tankers off its east coast were targeted in sabotage attacks, while Iranian-allied rebels in Yemen launched a coordinated drone attack on Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. has sent an aircraft carrier and bombers into the Mideast to counter a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran.

Iran says it has successfully tested a firewall to prevent cyberattacks on industrial facilities.

Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said in a post on his Instagram page that the firewall was designed by Iranian students, without providing further details.

Iran blamed Israel for a cyberattack on its communications infrastructure in November.

The Islamic Republic moved to boost its cyber capabilities in 2011 after the Stuxnet computer virus destroyed thousands of centrifuges involved in its contested nuclear program. Stuxnet is widely believed to be an American and Israeli creation.

Yemen's Health Ministry has raised the death toll from early morning airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition, saying six people were killed, including four children.