The Latest: Rebel-held NW Syria facing unprecedented surge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIRUT — Rebel-held northwest Syria is facing an unprecedented coronavirus surge and aid agencies are calling on the world to help provide humanitarian and medical aid, increase hospital capacity and ensure people are vaccinated.

The surge apparently caused by the more contagious delta variant has overwhelmed hospitals with sick patients and is causing shortages of oxygen, according to local officials. The local rebel-run authority imposed a nighttime curfew as of Tuesday while schools and universities were closed and students are getting distant learning.

The region is home to 4 million people, many of them internally displaced people by Syria’s 10-year conflict.

Dr. Khaula Sawah, president of The International Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations, or UOSSM, says international aid is urgently needed “to prevent a humanitarian disaster. Millions of lives are at stake.”

The rate of positive test results — an indication of the level of virus spread — is around 55%, according to UOSSM and Christian humanitarian organization, World Vision. Only 1.3% of people are vaccinated, according to World Vision.

Local medical authorities say the number of registered coronavirus cases in the region reached nearly 77,000 while deaths reached 1,357.

“People are dying in Northwest Syria because they cannot access hospitals,” says Johan Mooij, World Vision Syria Response Director said in a statement released Thursday.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— More than 120,000 US children had caregivers die during pandemic

— WHO working to get COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea

— Virus measures stop legal return of thousands to New Zealand

— Health officials say it’s OK to get COVID-19 and flu vaccines at same time

— See all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam’s airlines will resume domestic flights on Sunday, after the country suspended their operation in July to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In the first phase of the resumption, passengers must be vaccinated with at least one shot and hold a negative virus test to board flights, according to the plan announced by the civil aviation authority Thursday. Carriers can board only half of each plane’s seat capacity.

Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam’s major city in the northern region, will remain closed for domestic flights. The city authority said on Wednesday it was not ready to receive a large volume of travelers, who could potentially spread the virus.

The outbreak fueled by the delta variant that began in July was Vietnam’s worst, infecting over 800,000 people and killing more than 20,000. More than half of the 98 million population was under lockdown for almost three months.

___

TOLEDO, Ohio — The number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. is falling and the number of new cases per day is about to dip below 100,000 for the first time in two months.

All are encouraging signs that the summer surge is waning. Government leaders and employers not wanting to lose momentum are looking to strengthen and expand vaccine mandates.

Los Angeles has enacted one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates. Minnesota’s governor is calling for vaccine and testing requirements for teachers and long-term care workers. Health experts say there are still far too many unvaccinated people. In New York, a statewide vaccination mandate for all hospital and nursing home workers will be expanded Thursday to home care and hospice employees.

Across the nation, deaths per day have dropped by nearly 15% since mid-September and are averaging about 1,750. New cases have fallen to just over 103,000 per day on average, a 40% decline in the past three weeks.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 has declined by about one-quarter since its most recent peak of almost 94,000 a month ago.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN appoints Western Sahara envoy after two-year search

    United Nations veteran diplomat Staffan de Mistura was named Wednesday as the organization's envoy to the Western Sahara conflict, nearly two and a half years after the post had become vacant as a dozen other candidates were rejected by either Morocco or the Polisario Front rebel movement.

  • Nigeria’s #EndSars protests: How they failed

    A year after the massive #EndSars protests many complain that police brutality remains a problem.

  • Ethiopia airs claims about UN officials; UN seeks documents

    Days after kicking out seven U.N. officials, Ethiopia accused them without providing evidence Wednesday of inflating the magnitude of humanitarian crisis and taking sides in the war in its Tigray region, while U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pressed the country’s ambassador for documentation of the allegations. The unexpected exchange came at a Security Council meeting called to discuss the officials' expulsion amid what the U.N. sees as an escalating humanitarian catastrophe in the Horn of Africa nation.

  • UN chief slams Ethiopia for accusing its officials of making false claims on famine

    United Nations chief Antonio Guterres denounced Ethiopian officials Wednesday for claiming the UN had inflated the magnitude of humanitarian crisis in the country and warned people were facing "famine-like conditions." Why it matters: The Ethiopian foreign affairs ministry expelled seven UN officials from the country last week, accusing them of "meddling" in its affairs by warming thousands of people in war-torn Tigray were likely experiencing government-caused famine.Stay on top of the latest m

  • With windfall, city tries to reach kids trapped in violence

    The teenagers were arrested so many times that Deputy Chief Kurt Whisenand knew them by name. Accused of shootings, carjackings and armed robberies, they had become some of the most violent young offenders in Rockford, Illinois — a city with no shortage of them. Reading that report was “kind of a light bulb moment” — the type of discovery that didn't catch the longtime investigator by surprise, exactly, but did make Whisenand rethink the way he and others in law enforcement had been approaching violent crime.

  • Coronavirus Update: Hospitalizations From Delta Variant Declining

    There are new signs that California is shaking off the Delta Variant surge. Hospitalizations dropped from the summer peak by half from 8300 to 4400.

  • This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

    The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak

  • Dollar strength holds back Asian FX; rupee bears re-emerge

    Investors raised short bets on most Asian emerging currencies, a fortnightly Reuters poll found, as a slew of factors including U.S. rate-hike expectations, rising inflation and signs of slowing global economic growth boosted the dollar. Long positions on the Singapore dollar, Taiwan's dollar and the Indian rupee were reversed, while bearish views on the South Korean won hit a two-year peak, the poll of 12 respondents showed. The Indonesian rupiah was the only currency with a bullish trend, although long bets were almost halved.

  • England striker Tammy Abraham enjoying life at Roma since his move to Italy

    The 24-year-old has teamed up with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at the Serie A club.

  • Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Europe's biggest gas firms say the continent's top supplier Gazprom is fulfilling its long-term contracts yet the Russian energy giant remains at the centre of a dispute about whether it could do more to ease the price pain in a red-hot spot market. The rocketing gas price, with the European benchmark up almost 600% this year, fuelled by low inventories and surging demand in Asia and elsewhere as economies recover from the COVID-19 crisis, has put Gazprom in Europe's crosshairs. The Russian gas export pipeline monopoly, which supplies 35% of European needs, insists it is meeting contracted commitments - which top European clients have confirmed to Reuters.

  • Remnants of Black church uncovered in Colonial Williamsburg

    The brick foundation of one of the nation's oldest Black churches has been unearthed at Colonial Williamsburg, a living history museum in Virginia that continues to reckon with its past storytelling about the country's origins and the role of Black Americans. The First Baptist Church was formed in 1776 by free and enslaved Black people. First Baptist's second structure, built in 1856, stood there for a century.

  • German parties look to Social Democrats to lead next govt

    The two parties that emerged as the likely kingmakers from Germany's election last month said Wednesday they will hold talks on a possible new government under the leadership of the center-left Social Democrats. While that now appears the most likely outcome, such exploratory talks are only the first of several steps toward creating a new coalition government in Germany. Both prospective junior partners — the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats — said a coalition with the Union isn’t off the table.

  • Austrian leader vows to stay on amid bribery allegations

    Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is denying wrongdoing and vowing to remain the country's leader after anti-corruption prosecutors said he is under investigation in a probe of suspected bribery. Prosecutors said Wednesday they are conducting an investigation into Kurz and nine other people, as well as three organizations it didn’t identify, on suspicion of breach of trust and bribery. The case centers on allegations that finance ministry money was used between 2016 and at least 2018 to pay for manipulated polls that were published in a newspaper without being declared as advertising.

  • Virginia woman left hospitalised and hallucinating after venomous spider bites her lip

    ‘I was just praying I wasn’t going to die’

  • I Started Waking Up Hours Before My Alarm, So I Asked a Sleep Doctor What to Do

    When I have sleep problems, it's usually not about struggling to fall asleep; I conk out pretty quickly once I get in bed. For me, the problem comes on the other side, when I'll wake up two hours before my alarm, perfectly alert and awake and ready to start my day despite repeatedly telling my brain that, hello, excuse me, it's really not time yet.

  • UCLA anesthesiologist, vocal against COVID vaccine mandates, is escorted out of workplace

    UCLA anesthesiologist Dr. Christopher B. Rake was escorted out of his workplace for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • A COVID-19 patient whose wife sued a hospital to have him treated with ivermectin has died

    Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug commonly used to fight worms in animals. The FDA has warned people not to use it as a COVID-19 treatment.

  • Sweden halts use of Moderna's COVID vaccine in under 30s

    National health agency says "very minor" risk of certain side effects appears linked to 2nd dose of the vaccine, and was more prevalent among young men and boys.

  • Vaccines Can’t End Pandemics Alone—And We’ve Known That Since We Eradicated Smallpox

    President Thomas Jefferson in 1806 wrote a letter to English physician Edward Jenner. Ten years earlier, Jenner had intentionally infected a boy with cowpox, in order to protect him against the much more terrifying smallpox disease. Jenner gathered more evidence, and two years later he published his .

  • Substance abuse raises risks of COVID after vaccination — especially if it’s weed

    People with substance use disorders were left out of the initial clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines.