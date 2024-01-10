Latest on Reedley quadruple homicide suspects, victims after arrests

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people are now in custody after Reedley Police and investigators from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office connected them to a quadruple homicide in the 1100 block of South Church Avenue, including a 17-year-old male juvenile, who authorities say is responsible for committing the murders.

PD: Teen, 2 others arrested after Reedley triple homicide

His mother, 34-year-old Brynn Curtis, and her boyfriend 21-year-old Rafael Gonzalez, were arrested, accused of being accessories to the murders.

It is the latest shocking development in the case, after Reedley Police officers and a Clovis SWAT team discovered a fourth victim in a structure on the property, where they found the trio, right next door to where three bodies were discovered on Saturday.

The operation came as multiple countywide search warrants were conducted early Tuesday morning, one in Reedley, as Fresno County SWAT hit locations in Parlier and Selma.

Authorities say the victim, found in Reedley, whose identity has not yet been released, is a white male possibly in his 40s.

In addition to the three detained, at the time, multiple weapons were recovered from the home.

“It is our hope that with all the evidence that’s been collected, that we will be able to make some progress on the investigation. At this residence, we did locate three people inside, and those three people are currently detained and are going to be questioned,” said Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza, prior to arrests being made.

As of now, no motive for the homicides has been announced, however, one family member Tuesday speculated what may have triggered the violence.

“Why? Why? For what? You know? A safe? I just don’t understand, you know? Take a life like that it’s just terrible,” said Cheryl Mosley, a family member of the deceased.

As for the criminal histories of the adults, Curtis has a history of DUI and her boyfriend Gonzalez has a prior drug arrest.

The criminal history of the teen suspect has not been released.

Garza, before arrests were made, said after a stressful and scary scene in the neighborhood, and city, that he hopes justice will bring calm.

“Fear is inherent in situations like this. I know there’s a lot of anxiety, a lot of, just a lot of uneasiness in the area,” he said.

To this point only two of the four homicide victims have been named, 81-year-old Billy Bonds and 44-year-old Guadalupe Bonds.

Reedley Police will provide an additional update on Wednesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.