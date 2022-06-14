Latest report from juvenile justice monitor touts significant reforms in Shelby County

A new report from an expert in juvenile justice reform touts the efforts of staffers at the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center as "important and noteworthy."

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the entity responsible for the county's juvenile detention center, released the report to the public Tuesday. The report was authored by David Roush, a juvenile justice consultant.

Among the findings are significant decreases in self-harm, use of force, and assaults on youth committed by another youth.

Those declines, Roush wrote, are a clear indication of youth-centered values.

From 2012 until 2018 the Department of Justice monitored the juvenile detention center after a report noted numerous violations. Since then, yearly reports have indicated an overall reduction in physical harm and increases in safety among the housed youth.

"Shelby County Sheriff’s Office sent clear messages to youth, staff, and the public: Juveniles are not adults and Detainees are 'our children,' not someone else’s troubled, dangerous, or junior criminals," Roush wrote.

The report marks a substantial departure from a decade ago when the Department of Justice released a report of their monitoring findings that detailed three key areas of concern: disproportionate minority confinement, due process violations and protection from harm violations.

Following the DOJ report in 2012, Shelby County agreed to a memorandum of understanding that placed the juvenile detention center under federal monitoring.

Part of the memorandum of agreement designated Roush as a "facility consultant" for the juvenile detention center. This role meant Roush served as a resource for staffers working to bring the center up to compliance with the Department of Justice and stay in compliance.

A significant shift, Roush wrote, occurred in 2015 when the Shelby County Sheriff's Office assumed responsibility for the center and its operations.

By 2016, the Roush's reports to the Department of Justice indicated that the center's policies, practices, programs and procedures had substantially improved.

After Sheriff Floyd Bonner's election in 2018, he appointed Debra Fessenden as Chief Policy Advisor and promoted Chiefs Kirk Fields to head jailer and Deidra Bridgforth to detention director.

Roush's report specifically names Fessenden and Bridgforth as two key changemakers whose policy adjustments increased youth safety and security.

Though Roush's report details a substantial shift in the centers, juvenile justice advocates have lobbied for the center to return to Department of Justice oversight as recently as September 2021.

The Countywide Juvenile Justice Consortium, a citizen-led board created to hold the juvenile justice system accountable, said questions remained over the disproportionate jailing of minorities and the rate of transfer of youth from juvenile court to adult court.

The later issue has become one of the focal points of the Shelby County District Attorney's race, as detractors of the county's top prosecutor, Amy Weirich, have questioned the rate of juvenile transfers to adult court.

Weirich has maintained the adult court transfers she authorizes are limited to cases where young suspects have committed violent felonies like homicides and aggravated assaults.

