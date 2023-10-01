The latest in restaurants: 18 openings and closings in the Wilmington area

Some high-profile restaurants have closed in recent weeks, but there are also a few new restaurants, breweries and food shops to check out. Here’s a look at what’s new and what’s gone on the Wilmington area food scene.

Openings and re-openings

Carolina Candy Company & Gifts: This local candy shop held their grand reopening on Sept. 9, after moving a short distance away to 894 S. Kerr Ave. in Wilmington. It’s a bigger space, so there’s more room for their sweets; products like Bloody Mary mix, sauces and spices; and seasonal specials like caramel-dipped apples and pumpkin-shaped truffles.

Olivero: Early reviews are glowing for this new restaurant at Third and Castle streets in downtown Wilmington, with chefs Sunny Gerhart and Lauren Krall Ivey. The menu showcases the Spanish and Italian influences on New Orleans cuisine.

Freya’s Haus: This beer garden, music venue and gardening store at 55 Scott's Hill Loop Road in Wilmington held a grand opening weekend Sept. 29-30, with drinks, beer and food from Tackle Box Kitchen and chef Keith Rhodes. In the future, look for more partnerships and pop-ups, like vendor markets.

The Scapegoat Taproom: This spot at 2789 Compass Pointe South Wynd N.E. in Leland held a grand opening on Sept. 2. It's a space offering libations, fellowship, music, conversation, art, and community.

Drift Coffee & Kitchen: The sixth location of this local restaurant group recently opened at Hanover Center in Wilmington. It’s the second of their café-style concepts with a larger brunch menu.

Slick Sandwiches: This new spot has been officially open in The Cotton Exchange serving hot dogs, milkshakes, salads and – of course – sandwiches. The menu includes paninis, hoagies and breakfast sandwiches. You can find them at 365 N. Front St. behind The Basics restaurant.

Hidden Ships Distillery: The Topsail area’s first distillery officially opened on Sept. 30, with a grand opening and ribbon cutting. In addition to the spirit-making, owners Andy and Amy Szwejbka will also have a craft cocktail bar at 116 Charlie Medlin Drive in Surf City.

The Pirates Deck: After a closure of more than two years, this popular Oak Island eatery reopened this month serving classic seafood, burgers and other comfort food at 5827 E. Oak Island Drive.

Flying Machine Oyster Bar: The brewery owned restaurant known as Flying Machine Taproom and Kitchen at 530 Causeway Drive in Wrightsville Beach reopened with a new concept this month. They now offer fresh oysters, new lunch and dinner menus, new cocktails, as well as Flying Machine beers.

Closings

Shagri-La: This cocktail bar and restaurant closed on Sept. 28 after opening in July 2022 at 604 N. Lake Park Blvd. in Carolina Beach. The owners have announced a partnership for the Crush and Grind located on the boardwalk at 7 Harper Ave. to add a craft cocktail space above the coffee shop.

The Joyce: This Irish pub and restaurant in Leland has closed after seven years. Their last day was Sept. 30.

Drinx: This spot serving plant-based energy drinks and açaí bowls is closed their storefront at 2162 Wrightsville Ave. Already, though, a new business is moving into this space in the Cargo District in the Delgado Square shopping center. The owners of the Bahn Sai food truck will be opening a storefront restaurant.

Topsail Pie Company: This popular bakery at 328 N. Topsail Drive in Surf City announced that it would permanently close in September. A post from the business said they made the difficult decision after the death of one of the founders.

Grand Cru Food& Wine: This restaurant serving small plates and a wide selection of wines is now closed in the Lumina Station shopping center at 1904 Eastwood Road near Wrightsville Beach.

The Felix Café: This tropical-themed restaurant closed at 5226 College Road in Monkey Junction. It was the third food-and-drink business to close in the retail center in less than a year.

Clean Juice: The downtown location of this smoothie and juice bar at 300 N. Front St. closed on Sept. 10. A note posted on social media thanked customers for their business and support. The Mayfaire Town Center location at 917 Innovation Drive is still open.

Fox & Hound Bar and Grill: The Wilmington location of this sports bar and restaurant closed abruptly this month at 920 Town Center Drive in the Mayfaire shopping center.

Applebee's Grill & Bar: As a part of a move to close several of its restaurants, the Wilmington location of this chain is closed at 5120 New Centre Drive. The Leland location at 1113 New Point Blvd. is still open.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with the area’s latest food news by signing up for the Port City Foodies newsletter and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her ataballard@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Restaurants that opened and closed in Wilmington, NC, in September