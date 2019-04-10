The Latest: Gantz's party concedes defeat in Israel election

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to his supporters after polls for Israel's general elections closed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the outcome of Israeli elections (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Israel's Blue and White party leaders are conceding defeat in Israel's election, saying they will work against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the opposition.

Yair Lapid, the party's No. 2 figure, told a press conference Wednesday that though his party "did not win in this round, I respect the voters." He said his party will "embitter" Netanyahu's life from the opposition.

The Blue and White party, headed by former army chief of staff Benny Gantz, drew even with Netanyahu's Likud party, but the incumbent prime minister is poised to form a government with his larger bloc of religious and nationalist allies.

Gantz says his party has "founded a true alternative rule to Netanyahu."

___

6:40 p.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says President Donald Trump has called to congratulate him on his election win from Air Force One.

Netanyahu's office issued a statement Wednesday saying Trump "warmly congratulated" Netanyahu, who thanked the president for his "great support for Israel," including the White House's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Earlier, Trump tweeted a photo of "Trump flags being waived at the Bibi @netanyahu VICTORY celebration last night!"

Nearly all votes have been tallied after Israel's parliamentary elections on Tuesday. Netanyahu holds a slim lead over rival Benny Gantz and is likely to be able to form the next government.

Netanyahu campaigned on his foreign policy victories and close relations with world leaders — Trump in particular.

___

4:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is congratulating Benjamin Netanyahu as he appears to be headed for a fifth term as prime minister of Israel.

Speaking with reporters in Washington on Wednesday, Trump acknowledged that it might be a bit premature to declare Netanyahu's victory, but said he's hearing that he's won.

Unofficial election results seem to give a solid majority in parliament to Netanyahu's right-wing Likud and other nationalist and religious parties. The outcome would affirm Israel's continued shift to the right and further dim hopes of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Palestinians have severed ties with the Trump administration.

Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner has been working on a Mideast peace plan. Few if any details have emerged, but Trump says there will be "some pretty good action" on the plan soon.

___

3:05 p.m.

Israel's president says his talks with political parties are to begin next week, in the run-up to picking the leader he thinks has the best chance of forming a stable governing coalition.

Reuven Rivlin added Wednesday that, for the first time, his meetings with party leaders would be broadcast on live television "in the name of transparency."

Although the president acts largely in a ceremonial capacity, he is charged with choosing a candidate for prime minister after hearing recommendations from the heads of all factions. He will then task the leading candidate with forming a government within 42 days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears poised to be the president's choice, with close-to-complete unofficial election results giving his right-wing Likud and other nationalist and religious parties a solid majority in parliament.

___

2:50 p.m.

Germany says it will work closely with any new Israeli government and stressed the two countries' "cordial" ties despite recent differences on Israel's settlement policies.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday that Berlin was waiting for the official result of Tuesday's parliamentary elections.

The Likud party of right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears set to win the election, setting up his Likud party to forge a governing coalition.

Seibert told reporters that "Israel lies in a region with enormous challenges, which is why it's important to form a government quickly."

He declined to comment on Netanyahu's possible re-election to a fifth term but said the German government "will work closely, cordially and faithfully with the new Israeli government."

Foreign Ministry spokesman Rainer Breul said Israel is already fully aware of Germany's concerns about Jewish settlements on occupied territory.