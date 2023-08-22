The latest: Rockford 15th & Chris arson, drug cartel investigation going on 7 months.

It's been seven months since a fire badly damaged the popular Rockford burger joint, 15th & Chris, and put its owner, James Purifoy, in the hospital with third-degree burns, and the case remains an open investigation.

No charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made.

Federal and local authorities continue to investigate the Jan. 22 suspected arson fire.

Rockford Fire Prevention Coordinator Tim Morris said arson investigators are working with the Rockford Police Department and agents from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

They are investigating both the suspected arson fire that started in Purifoy's food truck and claims that the fire involved a Mexican drug cartel that had demanded money from Purifoy.

"We have determined it to be an incendiary fire," Morris said, meaning authorities believe the fire was set on purpose and not accidental in nature. "We are still working with the Rockford Police Department and ATF to look at all avenues. There are different pieces of evidence and different interviews we conducted. We are still deciphering some of that and the evidence to make a final determination on what to do moving forward."

Purifoy was hospitalized for weeks after the fire. His lawyer, Elder Granger II, said that before the fire, Purifoy and his family had been threatened by purported members of a drug cartel.

Granger said that on the night of the fire, Purifoy was at his business, 201 15th Ave., preparing for the next day when three men entered and knocked him unconscious and set the business on fire with Purifoy inside.

15th and Chris, 201 15th Ave., is seen on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Rockford.

While authorities continue investigate the fire, Purifoy will return to court Sept. 14 for a status hearing on felony charges of aggravated fleeing to elude police.

Loves Park Police say Purifoy was spotted April 13 driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck east on Riverside Boulevard near Cliffbreakers.

Purifoy had previously had his driver's license revoked and been sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty Feb. 11, 2022, to a charge of aggravated driving under the influence.

Police accuse Purifoy of fleeing a traffic stop, reaching speeds of 68 mph in a 40 mph zone on Forest Hills Road. Police said they discontinued a pursuit but later found Purifoy hiding near his Rockford home and the truck, registered to his wife, parked nearby.

Purifoy denied driving the truck.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated fleeing to elude, driving while license revoked, driving without insurance and driving a vehicle with a suspended registration. Aggravated fleeing punishable by one to six years in prison, according to charging documents.

