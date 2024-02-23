Latest Rotary Park redesign depends on acquiring adjacent 1.7 acres

COLDWATER — The city could expand the east side of Rotary Park with a land acquisition while limiting improvements on the west side of the Coldwater River.

Coldwater could acquire this business property along U.S. 12 to expand Rotary Park.

After looking at new designs, the consensus of the city council at a Monday night work session on Rotary Park improvements was to expand the boat launch on the east side of the Coldwater River and then provide 22 yearly rental docks on the west side.

Recreational architect Pam Blough presented a new plan dependent on the city obtaining an adjacent 1.7-acre site from Justin and Eileen Sweet after the property became available.

City Manager Keith Baker said the couple sold their equipment rental business in front and is willing to talk to the city about a sale.

A proposal could come before the city council in a closed session on Monday night.

City wants to begin work this summer

Blough needed directions for a final design for bids to start work by the end of May. She said permitting from the Michigan Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy may delay the work.

Blough said there are wetland and soil issues on the west side.

Councilmen Randall Hazelbaker and Scott Houtz said moving the launch to the east side would answer resident complaints about additional traffic created by a west-side launch using the entrance to Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Thirty-eight parking spots are needed for a west side boat launch.

Design changes planned for Rotary Park

Councilman Jim Knaack, who first suggested the rental docks, said the city could still create yearly rental slips on a floating dock on the west side for city residents who do not have lake access. A small parking lot would serve them.

The additional property would allow a new entrance further east from the current congested east drive next to the U.S. 12 bridge.

There would be room for 50 parking spots on the east side, including for boat trailers. The new plans call for a fishing pier, a large pavilion, and a small picnic shelter.

A separate kayak and canoe launch further south near the Sauk River outfall would have more parking.

With water and sewer on the east side, seasonal bathrooms would replace the current outhouses.

Recreational architect Pam Blough shows a redesign of the east side of Rotary Park if the city can acquire adjacent land.

The North Chain Lake Association requested a launch wash for boats entering and leaving the Coldwater River. A wash station would help prevent invasive plant species from entering the north chain of lakes. That is not practical on the west banks, which have no utilities. The west side only has a two-inch well.

The city council pledged the 2021 and 2022 marijuana excise tax revenue of $753,450 for the park redevelopment. The city expects another $450,000 or more next month for its 2023 tax share.

Blough will work on plans to expand the current east-side launch. The final design depends on the property acquisition.

