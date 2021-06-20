Latest round of Iran nuclear talks end without deal

The sixth round of indirect nuclear talks between the United States and Iran ended on Sunday with progress but without a deal, according to the European Union's envoy to the negotiations.

The big picture: The Biden administration has said it would like to finalize an agreement with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal before the inauguration in August of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi, who won the presidency over the weekend.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The United States had initially hoped for a breakthrough ahead of the election.

State of play: Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov said last week that a deal was perhaps "a couple of weeks" away. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also stressed that "playing for time is in no one's interest," Axios reported.

Go deeper: U.S. wants nuclear deal done before Iran's new president takes power

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free