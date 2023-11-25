Latest round of New London ARPA grants still leaves nearly $1M to spend

Nov. 24—NEW LONDON — Even with the $546,000 package of post-pandemic federal funding the City Council allotted this week, New London has nearly $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money still available.

On Monday, the council approved grants to 27 human service agencies funded by the city's $13.1 million, second year of post-pandemic funding.

The latest awards included: $100,000 for the Immigration Advocacy & Support Center to expand its legal service work to New London immigrants; $150,000 to allow Alliance for Living to develop mobile health services; and $100,000 for the Expressiones Cultural Center to offer bilingual programs, exhibitions and workshops.

The council also approved $50,000 grants to the Hispanic Alliance of Southeastern Connecticut, the Salvation Army, Haven's Harvest and Step Up New London.

Councilor Akil Peck singled out for discussion $100,000 slated to go the Shekinah Haitian SDA Church for the creation of a New London Haitian Hub Resource Center.

He said the money will allow the church to continue its service to a "beautiful" and rapidly growing Haitian community in the city.

Church member Shineika Fareus said the money will allow her volunteers, who operate out of the Huntington Street church, to expand the translation and networking services they've been offering to clients for about a year.

"We've in some cases been using our own money to help individuals fill out paperwork, obtain legal services and provide direct translations," she said. "We're looking to host computer literacy classes, conduct mock interviews and help with resumes. The (grant money) will let us buy computers and create an emergency fund, as well as help us cover the cost of fees."

The city in 2020 and 2021 received a total of $26.2 million in ARPA funding in two equal tranches. As of Friday, the city still has approximately $889,000 in ARPA money — $219,000 in year one money and $670,000 in year two funds — it must be obligated by December 2024, Finance Director David McBride said.

During a presentation to the council's finance subcommittee this month, McBride made several suggestions for how the remaining ARPA money could be spent.

The potential uses include $1.2 million for the conversion of a Caulkins Park grass field to artificial turf; $200,000 to the city's youth employment program; and $900,000 for the replacement of the public works complex roof.

