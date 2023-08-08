Latest round of Operation Consequences targets crime in Spring Valley Lake, Victorville
The latest round of Operation Consequences included crime suppression activity in Hesperia, Spring Valley Lake and Victorville.
During a single-day focused operation on July 29, nine search warrants were served at the following locations:
15700 Block of Sago Road, Apple Valley
15700 Block of Bleriot Street, Hesperia
17800 Block of Main Street, Hesperia
15900 Block of Live Oak Street, Hesperia
17800 Block of Cumberland Way, Spring Valley Lake
27200 Block of Anderson Street, Boron
800 Block of West C Street, Colton
13900 Block of Rodeo Drive, Victorville
11800 Block of Birchwood Avenue, Victorville
13300 Block of Sequoia Road, Victorville
15400 Block of Nisqualli Road, Victorville
13600 Block of Third Avenue, Victorville
Investigators made 10 felony arrests and seized 40 firearms, two of which were unserialized ghost guns. In addition, investigators located and seized nearly a pound of drugs.
The operation was conducted by investigators with the sheriff’s gangs/narcotics division, the sheriff’s specialized enforcement division and multiple sheriff’s stations. San Bernardino County Probation, California Highway Patrol, and the Department of Homeland Security also helped.
Operation Consequences will focus on conducting targeted crime suppression operations and parole and probation checks throughout the year. There are currently 6,567 parolees at large in California and 533 parolees at large in the county, sheriff’s officials said.
This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Latest round of Operation Consequences targets crime in the High Desert