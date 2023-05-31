Latest round of Operation Consequences targets High Desert

The latest round of Operation Consequences included felony arrests and the seizing of firearms in Hesperia, Victorville, and the Inland Empire.

The single week of targeted crime suppression ended Friday and included nearly a half dozen locations:

12200 Block of Palmdale Road, Victorville

16900 Block of C Street, Victorville

13200 Block of Camellia Road, Victorville

17900 Block of Chestnut Street, Hesperia

3300 Block of Del Rey Drive, San Bernardino

10500 Block of Winesap Avenue, Cherry Valley

1900 Block of Third Street, Riverside

During the latest operation, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 12 search warrants and contacted suspects at various locations.

During the service of search warrants and additional contacts, investigators seized 26 firearms, three of which were ghost guns. Deputies also made 13 felony arrests.

Operation Consequences will continue throughout the year to conduct targeted crime suppression operations in the High Desert and throughout the county.

There are currently 6,721 parolees at large in California and 564 parolees at large in San Bernardino County, according to authorities.

