Latest round of Operation Consequences targets crime in Apple Valley, Inland Empire

The latest round of Operation Consequences targeted crime in Apple Valley, Yucca Valley and the Inland Empire. Sheriff’s deputies made a number of arrests and seized illegal drugs and firearms.

Led by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the latest week of crime suppression ending Feb. 2 targeted the following locations:

13400 Block of Navajo Road, Apple Valley

19400 Block of Corwin Road, Apple Valley

7600 Block of Elk Trail, Yucca Valley

18000 Block of Institution Road, San Bernardino

1400 Block of E. Santo Antonio Drive, Colton

18100 Block of Valley Boulevard, Bloomington

900 Block of Washington Street, Redlands

12100 Block of 14th Street, Yucaipa

300 Block of W. Carter Street, Glendale

Law enforcement officials at the locations served 13 search warrants and contacted suspects, including gang members and persons prohibited from possessing firearms, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators seized illegal drugs, including over 37 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, and eight firearms, three of which were ghost guns. A total of 18 felony arrests were made, authorities said.

Operation Consequences will continue, with its goal to curb violent crime, disrupt and dismantle targeted criminal street gangs, and locate and arrest criminals who are illegally possessing, manufacturing, and trafficking firearms, sheriff’s officials said.

