Latest round of snow a mixed bag with average totals decreasing over last few years

A wintry blast came through Western Washington Thursday morning, bringing lowland snow to several areas, though it has been a light season as far as snow is concerned for Seattle and parts of King and Snohomish counties.

In Lynnwood’s Lynndale Park, KIRO 7′s crew saw a bit of a mixed bag when it came to the weather. There was clear evidence on soft surfaces that it had snowed, and even some light accumulation on benches and logs.

For folks headed to LA Fitness, snow wasn’t much of hindrance when it came to sneaking in a workout.

Bridge August was heading out of the gym when she told KIRO 7 that a decent amount of snow had fallen in Mountlake Terrace.

“Looks like we had about two inches of snow this morning,” said August. “Unexpected, but not so bad -- the roads weren’t slick or icy.”

Mark Sherer had driven into Lynnwood and also noticed the snow, but said there wasn’t much.

“Driving was fine. I didn’t have any problems. I was on kind of main roads, so they were pretty well clear -- just wet.”

In West Seattle, rare lowland snow blanketed the area. Around 5 a.m., it was clear that a good amount of snow came down across the area near 35th Avenue Southwest and Hudson Street Southwest.

The snow in both Lynnwood and West Seattle is a far cry from what we have seen in prior years. For several years, we’ve seen decreasing snowfall totals.

According to KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard, in 2021, we had 21.6 inches of snow.

In 2022, there was a major drop to 5.8 inches, followed by another drop to 2.3 inches in 2023. For 2024, official records say only trace amounts of snow have been listed, which often measure less than a hundredth of an inch.

KIRO 7 crews did see more than a trace amount of snow on soft surfaces in both West Seattle and Lynnwood.

For some the question now is, “will we get more?” Sheerer said he believed so as he drove away from the Lynwood gym.

“… no, we’re always surprised (in) late February and even March -- sometimes we get a surprise,” he said.

August said she felt like the snow could stop after this latest wintry weather.

“I hope it’s the last one. I’m looking forward to spring,” she said.