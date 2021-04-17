The Latest: Philip's coffin in Inner Hall ahead of funeral

  • Police inspect the walk ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • A picture of Britain's Prince Philip with Queen Elizabeth ahead of his funeral in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Artist Kaya Mar carries a portrait of Prince Philip ahead of the Prince's funeral in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Police keep watch from a roof top ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Media wait ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. (Frank Augstein)
  • A police officer waits outside a souvenir shop ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
  • Flags at half mast at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, Saturday April 17, 2021, on the occasion of Britain's Prince Philip's funeral taking place at Windsor Castle. Prince Philip died on April 9 at age 99. (Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Events and reaction marking Prince Philip's funeral:

WINDSOR, England — Prince Philip’s coffin has been moved from the royal family’s private chapel at Windsor Castle to the castle’s Inner Hall ahead of his funeral this afternoon.

Royal officials say the coffin is draped in Philip’s personal standard, and topped with his Royal Navy cap and sword and a wreath of flowers.

It was moved by a party of bearers from the Grenadier Guards army regiment and will lie in the hall until the funeral procession begins just before 3 p.m.

The coffin will be transported on a specially designed Land Rover to St. George’s Chapel, where Philip will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault.

Because of coronavirus restrictions only 30 mourners will attend the funeral service, including Queen Elizabeth II, her four children and her eight grandchildren. Philip died on April 9 at age 99.

Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of “courage, fortitude and faith” on Saturday, at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.

More coverage:

— Philip will be laid to rest at Windsor Castle

— From Russia to Britain, Philip’s royal ties spanned Europe

— AP's obituary of the Duke of Edinburgh

— Follow AP’s full coverage of Prince Philip's death at https://apnews.com/hub/prince-philip

WINDSOR, England — Britain’s royal family has released a montage of images in memory of Prince Philip, set to a poem by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.

“Patriarchs -- An Elegy” remembers Philip as a member of a generation who “fought ingenious wars, finagled triumphs at sea with flaming decoy boats, and side-stepped torpedoes” -- references to his wartime naval service.

Armitage, whose job is to write poems for significant national occasions, salutes those “husbands to duty … Great-grandfathers from birth, in time they became both inner core and outer case in a family heirloom of nesting dolls.”

The royal family released a recording of Armitage reading the poem, accompanied by pictures of Prince Philip through the decades, form infancy to old age, ahead of his funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Philip died on April 9 at age 99.

TATOI, Greece — Prince Philip’s life spanned a century of European history. His family ties were just as broad, with Britain’s longest-serving consort linked by blood and marriage to most of the continent’s royal houses.

“If Queen Victoria is considered the grandmother of Europe, Prince Philip is the uncle of Europe,” said Vassilis Koutsavlis, president of the Tatoi Royal Estate Friends Association.

It’s in that densely wooded estate at the foot of a mountain north of Athens that Philip’s father, Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, lies buried. The Tatoi estate housed the royal summer residence and the royal cemetery, dotted with the tombs of Philip’s relatives: kings and queens of Greece, princes and princesses of Denmark, grand duchesses of Russia and even a distant relative of Napoleon Bonaparte.

Philip died on April 9 at age 99 and his funeral is on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

PORT STANLEY, Falkland Islands — A memorial service was held in the capital of the Falkland Islands on Friday to mark the passing of Prince Philip following his death last week at the age of 99.

Members of the local government, military officials and residents attended the event which took place in Christ Church cathedral in the center of Port Stanley.

Many present held their own personal memories of the Duke of Edinburgh who visited the British overseas territory in the South Atlantic in 1957 and again in 1991.

Various photographs of the two visits were on display in the church, one showing a smiling Philip alongside locals set beside a single-lit candle.

Islanders in attendance paid testament to his irascible nature, recounting stories of his visit, which included winning a horse race and a fishing trip with residents.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will take place at Windsor Castle in London on Saturday.

    The historic family ties that prompted The Queen to invite German royalty Follow live updates from Prince Philip's funeral The Duke of Edinburgh's great niece, whose brother is in Windsor for his funeral on Saturday, has remembered Prince Philip as an "idol" for the younger generation of their family. Speaking from Munich, Princess Xenia of Hohenlohe-Langenburg said the Duke was a powerful role model to her and his "selflessness, lack of ego and sense of humour" will never be forgotten. Her tribute comes as the Queen prepares to say farewell to her husband of 73 years at Windsor Castle. "To all of us, he was an idol, he was somebody to look up to, we had enormous respect for him and it was always very exciting when he came to visit, and he came often," said Princess Xenia of Hohenlohe-Langenburg. "And this has become clear to me in the week since he's died - the way he lived his life, his motto, which was an unwritten motto for us, this discipline, this selflessness, this lack of ego, but also his sense of humour always underlying all of that. "His hard work and the philosophy that the Duke of Edinburgh Awards have given so many young people is something that is constantly underlying our lives, and it's certainly something that I've always aspired to live up to."

    Prince Philip’s funeral will take place today at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. His English oak coffin will be carried from the Private Chapel in the Castle to St George's in a purpose-built Land Rover, for a service that will be attended by just 30 members, given Covid restrictions. So what is St George’s Chapel, and what is its significance to the Royal Family? History of St George's Chapel St George’s Chapel is the centre of the College of St George, a cathedral-like complex within Windsor Castle that also includes a choir school, library and archives. The founding of the College goes back to 1348 under Edward III, who also founded the College of St Stephen, which went on to become the modern-day Westminster Palace. The current building that houses St George’s Chapel was completed in 1528, under the reign of Henry VIII. The chapel has had a storied past since then, including suffering heavy damage during the Civil War, and becoming the burial site for the executed Charles I. During the Restoration, it underwent extensive repairs. Prince Philip's funeral plans and how to watch live

  • Prince Philip funeral: Royal Family has 'not been able to say goodbye to Duke of Edinburgh in the way they'd hoped or planned'- latest updates

    Prince Philip obituary 1921-2021 Minute-by-minute: The funeral timings How to watch Prince Philip's funeral Why Peter Phillips is the ideal peacemaker to stand between William and Harry Prince Philip's custom-made Land Rover hearse design unveiled The Order of Service: follow from home What the funeral tells us about Prince Philip The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the Royal Family have not been able to say goodbye to Prince Philip "in the way they'd hoped or planned". Justin Welby said the public will "never fail to admire" the Queen's composure in the wake of her husband's passing. Speaking ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service at Windsor Castle this afternoon, he said: "The Royal Family just kept to the rules and that means they've gone through what millions of others have gone through which is not really being able to say goodbye in the way they'd hoped or planned. "We can never fail to be admiring of the way Her Majesty behaved." There will be no eulogy or sermon at the afternoon funeral service at St George's Chapel, and no members of the Royal Family will give readings. Millions across Britain and around the world are expected to watch the ceremony. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Poet laureate marks Prince Philip's death: 'To eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation'

    Simon Armitage, the poet laureate, has written a poem to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. The Patriarchs – An Elegy opens with a reference to the unseasonal snow that carpeted much of the country in the days after his passing. It describes the incredible achievements of the Duke’s wartime generation, but includes subtle nods to his own personal experiences and military endeavours. "On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation,” Armitage writes, setting out his stall in the first stanza. The poem mentions "orange crate coracles", drawing on a remarkable part of the Duke’s own story. As an 18-month-old, evacuated from Greece on the British Navy ship, HMS Calypso following his father’s abdication, he spent much of the voyage in an orange box, fashioned into a makeshift cot. It talks of fighting "ingenious wars” and "finagled triumphs at sea” – a reference to the Duke’s wartime service and his distinguished naval career between 1939 and 1951. The moment of quick thinking during his war service in 1943, when he used a “flaming decoy” to distract a Luftwaffe bomber, saving dozens of lives, is also given a nod. The second verse begins “Husbands to duty…” a tribute to the Duke’s decades of public service and a nod to the fact that he gave up his naval career to become the Queen’s “strength and stay” – always by her side. It talks of billiards – perhaps a reference to the Duke’s membership of the men-only dining society, the Thursday Club, of vehicle bonnets, science and reconnaissance missions. The poem describes how the Duke, like so many other family patriarchs, had become both "inner core and outer case” – the steel rod support and staunch defender – of so many younger generations who looked to him for guidance. Prince Philip's funeral latest news

    Queen Victoria is one of the most famous mourners in history for good reason – she quite literally wore her distress not just in her clothing, but her jewellery too. In a lithograph released within the official, three-month ‘deep mourning’ period after the death of her beloved husband Prince Albert on 14 December, 1861, her misery is palpable. The bereft Queen is shown in full black, holding a black fan. The only jewellery visible is her gold wedding ring and a tiny gold locket around her neck, hanging from a black ribbon, which she is lightly touching. In the excellent book Queen Victoria: a Life in Jewellery by Charlotte Gere and Judy Rudoe, the authors justly assume that this little locket would have contained a lock of Albert’s hair – the ledgers of the royal jeweller Garrard from the time show order after order of memorial jewels.

    Former rugby player and Zara Tindall’s husband, Mike Tindall, shared a never-before-seen photo of his daughter Mia, 7, spending time with Prince Philip. In a tribute on Friday, Mike, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, reflected on how his grandfather-in-law was a “devoted family man.” "It's been a very sad week but it has given us time to reflect on great memories and stories both personal and shared," Tindall wrote alongside the candid photo of his daughter Mia and the Duke of Edinburgh.

  • Step forward, Prince Edward: the future Duke of Edinburgh's newfound role at the heart of the royals

    One of the inevitable results of Prince Philip’s sad death is a shake-up in the House of Windsor. And Prince Edward, who will in time become the Duke of Edinburgh, is bound to take on a more prominent role in supporting the Queen and, in time, her successor, Prince Charles. Prince Philip may not have been in the royal line of succession. But his importance to the monarchy was paramount – and his death leaves a huge gap to be filled. The title of Duke of Edinburgh has now been automatically inherited by Prince Charles. But, in a sign of the affection of the Queen and Prince Philip for their youngest son, it will be passed on to Prince Edward on the sad day of the Queen’s death. This was made clear by the Queen in 1999, when Prince Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999 and was made Earl of Wessex. When Prince Charles becomes king, the title of Duke of Edinburgh will ‘merge in the Crown’, meaning the title no longer exists. But Charles III will bestow on his youngest brother a new ‘creation’ of the ‘Duke of Edinburgh’ – the fourth creation of the title since it was first bestowed in 1726. It makes perfect sense. Of Prince Philip’s four children, Prince Edward has always been most closely associated with the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, created by Prince Philip in 1956. Prince Philip funeral news and royal family updates

    LONDON (Reuters) -Following are details of the funeral on Saturday of Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, who died on April 9 aged 99. The funeral, which will be broadcast live, will take place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT). As planned, it will be a ceremonial royal funeral, rather than a state funeral, with most of the details in keeping with Prince Philip's personal wishes.

