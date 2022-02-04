Latest ruling issued in former judge's case

Feb. 4—ASOTIN — The defense scored a victory Thursday in the ongoing Scott Gallina case.

In his latest ruling, Spokane County Judge Michael Price said the state's proposed testimony from multiple courthouse employees who have made allegations against Gallina will not be allowed at trial.

Gallina is a former Superior Court judge who served in Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties for five years before being arrested in 2019. He has been charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties and third-degree assaults against two of his former co-workers.

Last Friday, Price heard oral arguments on the testimony issue from attorneys for the defense and state. He also reviewed their written briefs and case law before making a ruling about whether statements from 15 women reporting varying degrees of misconduct would be allowed.

Evidence of previous bad acts is presumptively inadmissible, the judge determined, and in close cases, the balance must be tipped in favor of the defendant.

"Careful consideration and weighing of both relevance and prejudice is particularly important in sex crime cases, where the potential for prejudice is at its highest," Price wrote in his order. "This is so because once the accused has been characterized as a person of abnormal bent, driven by biological inclination, it seems relatively easy to arrive at the conclusion he must be guilty."

In addition, the state failed to meet its burden on what's known as the 404(b) issue in regard to motive, intent, and common scheme or plan, Price said.

However, on another issue, Price ruled in favor of the state. The defense wanted to suppress Gallina's statements to an investigator from the county's insurance carrier, but those will be allowed at trial, the judge said.

In the spring of 2019, multiple women were interviewed by Chad Hoff of Clear Risk Solutions after alleged sexual misconduct was reported to Asotin County human resources. The Washington State Patrol took over the investigation, which resulted in the attorney general's charges against the defendant.

Gallina, who denies all wrongdoing, was arrested at the Asotin County Courthouse on April 10, 2019. His trial has been delayed numerous times because of the pandemic and other issues. The Clarkston resident is no longer on the county payroll and remains out of custody on bond.

Seattle attorneys Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite are handling the prosecution on behalf of the Attorney General's Office, and Spokane attorneys Carl Oreskovich and Andrew Wagley are representing Gallina.

No trial date has been set.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.