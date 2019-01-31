The Latest: Pence praises DEA help in convict Maduro allies

Vice President Mike Pence, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, speaks to Drug Enforcement Administration employees at their headquarters in Arlington, Va., Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

6.35 p.m.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has congratulated the Drug Enforcement Administration for helping bring drug trafficking convictions against several members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's family and inner circle.

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Maduro's socialist regime and it is backing the claim to Venezuela's presidency by Juan Guaido, who heads the South American nation's opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Speaking to several dozen DEA employees, Pence said Thursday: "Your investigations have targeted the corrupt narco-dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro and helped bring drug trafficking indictments and convictions against several members of Maduro's family and inner circle."

Two nephews of Maduro's wife were found guilty in New York of conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. and sentenced in 2016 to 18 years in prison.

___

6:15 p.m.

The United States strongly rejects offers from Mexico, Uruguay and the Vatican to mediate a dialogue between embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and the head of the country's opposition-controlled congress, Juan Guaido.

A senior U.S. administration official explicitly mentioned the three in a briefing Thursday and added that "we reject any talks of any type of efforts that would allow Maduro to maintain himself in power."

The official repeated the U.S. government's position that Maduro is no longer the president of the country. Canada and many Latin American nations also have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president, arguing that Maduro's re-election last May was invalid because his strongest opponents were barred from running.

The U.S. official briefed reporters on the condition of not being quoted by name.

Mexico and Uruguay announced Wednesday that they will hold an international conference Feb. 7 to discuss the Venezuela crisis. Both countries have not recognized Guaido as president.

—Luis Alonso Lugo

___

5:30 p.m.

A U.S. official says the United States is ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuela whenever and however is decided by Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled congress who is challenging President Nicolas Maduro.

The senior U.S. administration official says Maduro is the only obstacle to delivering medicine, food and other basic goods, which are all in extremely short supply in Venezuela because of a devastating economic crunch that has driven at least 3 million people to flee the country in recent years.

Guaido declared himself interim president last week and was quickly recognized by the U.S., Canada and many Latin American nations. The official says Guaido thus has the last word on "how, when and in what manner that aid enters the country."

The official briefed reporters Thursday on the condition of not being quoted by name.

Maduro has refused to receive any international aid, arguing it would be interference in Venezuelan affairs.

—Luis Alonso Lugo

___

5:15 p.m.

Venezuela's police force is denying that agents from a special operations unit visited opposition leader Juan Guaido's family home.

In a statement on Twitter, the head of the national police says accusations that officers went to Guaido's home Thursday are "totally FALSE."

Earlier in the day, Guaido said agents from a feared police unit known for its brutal tactics arrived at his home asking for his wife. He accused police of trying to intimidate his family as he challenges Nicolas Maduro's claim to Venezuela's presidency.

Guaido said his young daughter was inside and he warned officers that if anything happened to her he would hold them accountable.

The pro-Maduro chief prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation into Guaido's anti-government activities and the government-stacked Supreme Court has barred him from leaving the country and frozen his bank accounts.

___

3 p.m.

The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has responded to a letter sent via Twitter by the president of Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that Guterres reiterated the offer of his "good offices" to find a political solution to the current crisis and emphasized his public concern about the situation and its impact on the Venezuelan people.