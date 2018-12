The Latest: US-led coalition says no Syrian troops in Manbij

This photo released on the Facebook page of the Military Council of Manbij City, shows U.S. troops based around the Syrian town of Manbij speaking with residents, in northern Syria, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (The Military Council of Manbij City via AP)

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on developments related to Syria (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

The U.S.-led coalition has denied that there were changes to the military deployment in Syria's Kurdish-held Manbij, refuting the Syrian government's account that its troops have entered the town.

The coalition said Friday that the announcement that government troops had entered the town was "incorrect." Kurdish officials said the government troops have deployed at the front lines with Turkey-backed fighters to avert a Turkish offensive.

U.S. troops have been patrolling the town and have bases on its edge to prevent friction with Turkey-backed fighters. The town is held by the U.S-backed Kurdish-led forces.

Turkey has threatened a military campaign to drive the Kurdish militia out of the town. The threats, in part, triggered the surprise announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that he will withdraw American troops from Syria.

The Syrian government announced earlier Friday that it has entered the town of Manbij and raised the national flag there.

"We call on everyone to respect the integrity of Manbij and the safety of its citizens," the U.S.-led coalition said.

___

2:35 p.m.

Turkey's Defense Ministry says the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG, has no authority to make statements on behalf of the region's people or "invite other elements" into the region.

The statement Friday apparently was referring to the YPG's appeal to the Syrian government to seize control of the northern town of Manbij to avert an attack by Turkey.

In an official statement Friday, Turkey's Ministry of Defense said it was closely monitoring the situation in Manbij.

Turkey considers the YPG a terror organization and has been threatening an offensive to oust them from northeastern Syria. The ministry also "warned" all parties to refrain from "provocative acts and discourses" that could create more instability.

___

2:35 p.m.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says that Moscow hopes to receive clarifications from the United States regarding its upcoming withdrawal from Syria.

U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement last week that American troops will pull out of Syria has caught U.S. allies Kurds by surprise.

The Syrian military announced Friday that they have entered the key Kurdish-held town in the country after the main Syrian Kurdish militia invited the government to take control to prevent a Turkish attack.

Lavrov, who was hosting the Jordanian foreign minister on Friday, told reporters that Moscow hopes to receive "concrete explanations" from U.S. officials of the reason behind the decision to pull out.

Lavrov also said that "it appears that Washington wants to shift the responsibility" on other partners in the anti-Islamic State group coalition who will remain on the ground.

___

2:25 p.m.

Turkey's president says the facts on the ground in a key northern Syrian town remain uncertain but he emphasized Turkey's goal of ousting a Kurdish militant group.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the Syrian military's entry into Manbij a "psychological act." He told reporters: "I spoke with my friends, with intelligence, etc., about an hour ago and there is nothing certain at this moment."

Erdogan also argued that Turkey has been working for Syria's territorial integrity and said Turkey's goal remains the defeat of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, or the YPG. Turkey considers it a terrorist group linked to an insurgency within its own borders.

"If terror organizations leave, then there is no work left for us anyway," Erdogan told reporters. He said Turkey's military was continuing its preparations.

___

1:10 p.m.

A senior Syrian Kurdish official says Syrian government troops have arrived at the front lines of the flash-point town of Manbij but have not taken over the city, and U.S. troops based outside it have not withdrawn.

Ilham Ahmed said an agreement was being worked out with the Russians and the Syrian government that in case of a full U.S. withdrawal, government troops would take over.

The Syrian government has announced it has seized control of the town.

"The aim is to ward off a Turkish offensive," Ahmed said. "If the Turks' excuse is the (Kurdish militia), so they leave their posts to the government."

Ahmed said the Kurdish militiaremain inside the city.