The Latest: Senate easily passes bill to reopen government

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the partial government shutdown (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The Senate has unanimously passed a hard-fought measure to reopen shuttered government agencies for three weeks, ending a five-week partial shutdown sparked by President Donald Trump's demands for immediate money to build his long-sought border wall.

The measure passed the Senate by voice vote Friday hours after Trump relented. It now goes to the House, which is expected to quickly pass the measure and send it to the White House for Trump's signature.

The measure would recall to work hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers and provide them with back pay after two missed paychecks.

Friday's developments awarded Democrats with a victory settled mostly on their terms and set up talks on a government-wide spending bill that will serve as a vehicle for negotiations on border security and the wall.

___

4:25 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will discuss a date for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address once the government is open.

Trump's annual address was originally scheduled for Jan. 29, but Pelosi canceled it amid an impasse over the shutdown. Trump on Friday agreed to a deal to reopen the government for three weeks, backing down from his demand that Congress pay for a border wall first.

Pelosi said she had agreed to talk to Trump about a "mutually agreeable date" once the government was open. She said she would "look forward to doing that and welcoming the president to the House of Representatives."

Trump is expected to sign legislation to end the shutdown on Friday once it passes Congress.

___

4:10 p.m.

Democratic congressional leaders say they hope President Donald Trump has learned a lesson that government shutdowns don't work.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also said Trump learned another important lesson after repeatedly clashing with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a 35-day partial government shutdown. Schumer says: "No one should ever underestimate the speaker, as Donald Trump has learned."

Schumer and Pelosi say Democrats stayed united throughout the five-week shutdown and eventually persuaded Trump to reopen the government temporarily.

Trump agreed Friday to fund the government through Feb. 15 while negotiations continue on his demand for a border wall with Mexico.

Schumer says Trump agreed to end the shutdown because "he knew that it was a lost cause."

Pelosi says Democrats' "unity is our power. And that is what maybe the president underestimated."

___

4:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he will declare a national emergency to build his U.S.-Mexico border wall if there is no deal with Congress by mid-February.

Trump agreed Friday to end a partial government shutdown and reopen shuttered agencies for three weeks so both sides can continue negotiating over Trump's demand for billions of dollars to build his long-promised wall.

Asked how confident he was of reaching a deal by the Feb. 15 deadline, Trump said, "If we can't do that then ... obviously we're going to do the emergency."

Declaring a national emergency would allow Trump to bypass Congress and use existing money to start building the wall.

Trump previously floated the idea of declaring a national emergency. But he held off, saying he wanted to pursue a deal with Congress.

___

3:40 p.m.

Economists believe the partial government shutdown will end up having only a minor impact on the overall economy as long as the government stays open.

Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, says the impact should end up being "barely significant" with economic growth coming at a moderate 2 percent.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, says he looks for first-quarter growth to be around 2.3 percent, down slightly from the 2.5 percent forecast if the shutdown had not happened.

But Zandi says if the government shuts down again after the current stop-gap funding ends Feb. 15, then that could be "very hard on the economy" because it would shatter business and consumer confidence.

President Donald Trump has agreed to fund the government for three weeks while negotiations continue on his demand for money to build a border wall with Mexico.

___

3:10 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will pass legislation on Friday that's intended to reopen the government after a record-long 35 day shutdown.