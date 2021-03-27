Latest satellite images show efforts to free the giant container ship, Ever Given, stuck in Suez Canal

Naina Bhardwaj
·2 min read
Suez Canal
Container ship Ever Given stuck in the Suez Canal, Egypt on March 27, 2021. Kristin Carringer/Maxar

  • The 1,300ft long, 200,000-tonne vessel has been stuck there for more than three days.

  • Dredging of the bottom and the banks of the canal has now began to free the ship.

  • Over 200 ships are caught in the backlog, costing the global economy an estimated $400 million per hour.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The latest effort to remove the giant container ship, Ever Given, which has been blocking a vital passageway in Egypt's Suez Canal for more than three days has been captured on satellite imagery.

The owner of the Ever Given, Yukito Higaki, apologized for causing "tremendous trouble" and told Japanese media that he hopes it will be refloated on Saturday.

Suez Canal
Dredging of the bottom and the Suez Canal banks to try and free the container ship Ever Given on March 27, 2021. Kristin Carringer/Maxar

Higaki, who is president of Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the company which owns the container ship, added that 10 tugboats had been deployed to dredge the banks and canal bottom, Insider previously reported.

He said: "The ship is not taking water. There is no problem with its rudders and propellers. Once it refloats, it should be able to operate," according to the BBC.

The White House has also offered to provide assistance.

Suez Canal
A close-up of the excavation of the Ever Given from the Suez Canal on March 27, 2021. Kristin Carringer/Maxar

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a news conference on Friday: "We're tracking the situation very closely. We understand that Egyptian officials are working to remove the tanker as soon as possible and continue traffic. We're consulting with our Egyptian partners about how we can best support their efforts."

The 1,300ft long, 200,000-tonne vessel has caused the backlogging of more than 200 ships across the Red Sea.

Suez Canal
Ships stuck waiting in the traffic jam in the Suez Canal on March 27, 2021. Kristin Carringer/Maxar

It may also lead to shortages of toilet paper, coffee, furniture, and other imported goods and stockpiling as seen during COVID-19.

The current standstill is costing the global economy an estimated $400 million per hour.

Suez Canal
An overview of the effort to refloat Ever Given in the Suez Canal on March 27, 2020. Kristin Carringer/Maxar

Lloyd's List, a British shipping news journal, also noted that the Suez Canal is responsible for 10% of all international trade with around 1.9 million barrels of oil transported through it every day.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Suez Canal blockage could intensify shipping delays, lead to shortages of toilet paper, coffee and other consumer goods

    A cargo ship's blockage of the Suez Canal could worsen shipping snarls and spark shortages of toilet paper, coffee and other products.

  • Ever Given Moved Slightly; More Vessels Diverted: Suez Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis.Tugs working to refloat the Ever Given managed to shift the stricken container ship 29 meters on Saturday, and dredgers succeeded earlier in freeing the propellers from the sediment that’s glued the vessel to the bank of the Suez Canal since Tuesday.Dredging work will continue until 4 p.m. local time Sunday, at which point the refloating operations will resume, Inchcape Shipping Services said. Another two tugs are set to arrive, adding to the 11 currently on site, according to Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, technical manager for the vessel.The Ever Given’s charterer said it could take at least a couple of days of dredging before enough mud and sand is cleared to attempt a refloat on a high tide. Meanwhile, the rescue team said it would start lifting containers off the vessel to lighten its load.The pile-up of ships is creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic, with companies including A.P. Moller-Maersk redirecting vessels around southern Africa. About 12% of global trade transits the canal that’s so strategic world powers have fought over it.Key Highlights:Two more tugs will arrive at the Ever Given by Sunday, ship management company saysU.S. President Joe Biden has offered helpMaersk and CMA CGM divert more vessels to sail around AfricaThere are more than 320 vessels lined up, according to the Suez Canal AuthorityExplainers: Why the Suez Canal is so important, and why shipping was in a bind even before this crisisShip Moved Slightly; Refloating Ops Halted (London 9:39 p.m.)Tugs managed to move the Ever Given 29 meters (32 yards) on Saturday, Inchcape Shipping Services, a maritime services provider, said in an emailed statement.Dredgers will continue to dig out mud and sand from near the ship until Sunday 4 p.m. local time, at which point refloating operations will resume, Inchcape said.Ship’s Propeller Is Free, More Tugs on Way (8:30 p.m. London)Eleven tugs worked throughout Saturday alongside the dredging operations which removed sand and mud from around the port side of the bow, according to a statement from Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement, the vessel’s technical manager. Another two tugs are set to arrive Sunday.The vessel’s rudder has been released from the sediment.Initial investigations have ruled out mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the grounding, according to the statement. CMA CGM Diverts Two Vessels (8 p.m. London)French shipping company CMA CGM Group has diverted two vessels, the Leo and the Attila, around the Cape of Good Hope, according to the firm’s web site.The Leo is en route from Charleston, South Carolina, to Port Klang, Malaysia. The Attila is plying a route from Kingston, Jamaica, to Singapore, according to shipping data.The company has 10 ships stuck in or near the canal, plus another nine partner vessels.Pumping Water Into Sand Could Work (7:35 p.m. London)The Ever Given could be freed by pumping water into the sand beneath the vessel, the emeritus professor of engineering design at the University of Edinburgh told The Scotsman newspaper.“I would give it a 50/50 chance of working,” Professor Stephen Salter said.Ever Given Moves Slightly, Egypt Today Reports (6:44 p.m. London)The ship has moved 30 meters northward, according to a tweet by Egypt Today Magazine, adding that this suggests the reflotation process will work.Line of Ships Grows Longer (4:13 p.m. London)The number of ships waiting to enter the Suez Canal is lengthening as the waterway remains blocked. Data compiled by Bloomberg shows there are 429 vessels queued up Saturday, compared with around 100 at the start of the blockage.Bulk carriers typically hauling commodities such as grains, coal and iron ore account for the biggest share of the vessels stuck in and around the canal. The data also indicate as many as 14 vessels that could be carrying thousands of livestock.* Listed are the categories with highest number of vessels waitingCanal Chief Sounds Optimistic Note (2:05 p.m. London)The latest efforts to free the vessel have begun to pay off, and new attempts to refloat it could begin Saturday or Sunday, Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie told reporters.Declining to lay out a timeline for when the operation could be completed, Rabie said 10 tug boats are on site. There are currently more than 320 ships waiting to move, and authorities are working to provide them with all necessary services.The canal is taking a revenue hit of as much as $14 million a day from the blockage, Rabie said.Excavation Could Take Days (1:50 p.m. London)Excavation will take at least two to three days of digging to reach the required depth for the stranded ship to refloat, charterer Evergreen Line said in a statement dated March 26.Maersk Diverts 14 Container Ships South of Africa (12:52 p.m. London)Logistics company AP Moller-Maersk A/S has diverted 14 vessel around the Cape of Good Hope, South Africa, to avoid the Suez canal. The number of rerouted ships is up from 12 yesterday and the company said it expects the number to increase.“For every day the canal remains blocked, the ripple effects on global capacity and equipment continues to increase,” Maersk said in a statement.Dredging Set to Resume (12:40 p.m. London)Tugs are connecting up to resume reflotation operations, according to Inchcape Shipping Service. Dredgers are currently working and there are some divers around the Ever Given vessel.Egyptian Prime Minister Comments (12:09 p.m. London)In the first public comment from an Egyptian government official on the incident, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the country was racing against time to restore movement to the facility vital to the entire world and was keen to complete the work as soon as possible.Livestock Vessels Stranded (9:24 a.m. London)Several vessels laden with livestock and containers en route to Jordan are stranded near the Suez Canal, Captain George Dahdal, Representative of Jordan Navigation Syndicate, said by phone. Seven vessels loaded with 92,000 livestock that were supposed to arrive to Aqaba on March 21 are stranded. Other vessels loaded with containers including food and other commodities are still stuck due to the traffic jam, Dahdal said.Qatar Airways Gets Air Freight Queries (6 a.m. London)Qatar Airways, one of the world’s largest cargo airlines, said shippers stuck in the canal were sending queries as a precautionary measure. The airline expects “to see firmer interest in the coming days if the situation remains the same,” a spokesperson for the company said in response to questions from Bloomberg.Timing Couldn’t be Worse, Moody’s SaysThe canal’s temporary closure might affect 10%-15% of world container throughput, Moody’s Investors Service estimated earlier this week. Under normal circumstances, the temporary delays in global supply chains would not be a “big issue,” it said. However, a global shortage in container capacity and low service reliability has made supply chains highly vulnerable to external shocks despite high consumer demand, its analysts said.“The timing of this event could not have been worse,” analysts including Daniel Harlid wrote in a March 25 report.Insurers May Be on Hook for Millions (12:42 a.m. London)There were potentially thousands of insurance policies taken out on the steel boxes stacked high on Ever Given. They could result in millions of dollars in payouts.The blockage is set to unleash a flood of claims by everyone affected, from those in the shipping industry to those in the commodities business. Read the story here.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Ever Given's rudder has been freed from the sediment, but the ship's still stuck in the Suez Canal

    The ship has been blocking the Suez Canal for over 100 hours. Though the stern was freed Friday night, the bow remains stuck in the sand and mud.

  • Photos and maps show how an enormous container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking one of the world's most vital shipping routes

    The Ever Given collided with the bank of the Suez Canal on Tuesday, beginning an embarrassing blockage that was still disrupting traffic two days later.

  • Amazon has received FDA authorization for a COVID-19 test that can be carried out at home using nasal swabs

    The tech company received the green light from the Food and Drug Administration amid efforts to boost its preparedness and response program.

  • Egypt added a second ship channel to part of the Suez Canal in 2015, but the Ever Given was beached on a separate section of the canal that wasn't expanded

    Egypt added a second shipping channel to the Suez Canal in 2015, but the Ever Given is stuck in part of the canal that was untouched by the expansion

  • AOC leapt into the ongoing Twitter battle between lawmakers and Amazon over workers' rights and bathroom breaks, by sharing internal company memo

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday waded into an ongoing Twitter battle between lawmakers and Amazon over workers' rights.

  • Norman Powell bids farewell to Raptors: 'Toronto was the start of everything'

    It was a bittersweet goodbye for Norman Powell, and a quick turnaround as he started for the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

  • Should Washington, D.C., become a state?

    Supporters say the district's residents are denied equal representation. Opponents argue that the Founding Fathers always intended the capital to be independent.

  • Finally There’s Good News for the Giant Boat Wedged in the Suez Canal

    Satellogic/Handout via ReutersThe cargo ship that has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday—and epitomized the mood of a battered and exhausted public—could be freed on Saturday night, some optimistic reports suggest.But, as the ship’s calamitous journey has so far indicated, there is plenty that could still go wrong.Yukito Higaki, president of the Japanese company that owns the Ever Given, said he hoped that a weekend high tide and the dislodging efforts already underway would help to refloat the ship, NBC reported. He also apologized for the multi-billion dollar mess. “We apologize for blocking the traffic and causing the tremendous trouble and worry to many people, including the involved parties,” Higaki said.Releasing Container Ship From Suez Canal Could Capsize ItThe blockade on one of the busiest shipping routes in the world has stalled hundreds of vessels and triggered an unfurling trade crisis. The jam has held up nearly $10 billion in trade each day, according to The New York Times, and added another layer of stress onto an industry already kneecapped by pandemic-induced lockdowns.Bloomberg reports that Ikea is among the slew of companies facing supply-chain issues, which is stressful news to anyone in the market for a cheap bookshelf. The Swedish company is reportedly “considering all options to ensure availability of products.” Construction equipment company Caterpillar “is said to be considering airlifting products if necessary.”In some positive news, the 1,312-foot long Ever Given ship had moved slightly as of Saturday morning, Reuters reports. The ship’s rudder finally began to operate on Friday night, and by the afternoon the stern had moved as well.One Suez Canal pilot told CNN that he believed the ship could be removed by Saturday night. “The locomotives are now full force and the ship is starting to operate its machines,” Hend Fathy Hussein, a spokeswoman for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, wrote on Facebook. “[B]ut it hasn’t been floating yet.”Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a press conference on Saturday that he “could not say” when the ship might be free. Unusually strong winds continue to hinder attempts to move it. Hundreds of ships wait in the Red Sea as the Ever Given remains lodged in the Suez Canal. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP via Getty The BBC reported that 14 tugboats are aiding in Saturday’s refloating efforts. High winds were initially blamed for the grounding, but Rabie said on Saturday that human error may have played a part, too.“The weather was one reason, but maybe there was a technical error, or a human error,” he said.Workers are currently digging out the stuck ship and using tugboats to dislodge it. A worst case scenario, Rabie said, would be removing some of the cargo to lighten the load.The Ever Given has a capacity for 20,000 containers; according to the BBC removing that weight could take “weeks” and require “specialist equipment.” If the ship is not freed on Saturday, the Times reported that its “best chance” might come on Monday, when a high tide is predicted that could helpfully push up water levels.The canal provides a thoroughfare for around 15 percent of global shipping traffic.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Hunting rare birds in Pakistan to feed the sex drive of princes

    A glimpse into the closed world of hunts for houbara bustards, thought by some to be an aphrodisiac.

  • Seth Rogen confirms Emma Watson walked off 'This Is the End' set after refusing to shoot Channing Tatum gimp scene

    The scene in question was one of the movie's most graphic, starring Danny McBride as a cannibal who has Tatum on a leash as his gimp.

  • Animals stranded on board 20 livestock ships waiting to pass through the jammed Suez Canal could starve and die if the situation lasts much longer, charity warns

    There is a risk of "starvation, dehydration," and death for the animals stranded on the livestock ships stuck in the Suez Canal jam.

  • 'I'll show you what patriotism looks like': Ohio official bares chest, reveals scars to decry anti-Asian racism

    A township trustee in a Cincinnati suburb stunned those gathered for the regular meeting by unbuttoning his shirt – to send a message about racism.

  • Demi Lovato says getting engaged to Max Ehrich was an attempt to 'prove to the world' she was OK

    In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer spoke about her previous relationship with the actor, who she was engaged to for two months.

  • Dr. Deborah Birx says every American COVID-19 death after the first 100,000 could've been mitigated, but a Democratic lawmaker says she's to blame for 'enabling' Trump

    Birx said thousands of Americans died preventable deaths, but Rep. Ted Lieu and others accused her of being partly responsible.

  • Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea

    The Philippine military is sending light fighter aircraft to fly over hundreds of Chinese vessels in disputed waters in the South China Sea, its defence minister said, as he repeated his demand the flotilla be withdrawn immediately. International concern is growing over what the Philippines has described as a "swarming and threatening presence" of more than 200 Chinese vessels that Manila believes were manned by maritime militia. The boats were moored at the Whitsun Reef within Manila's 200-mile exclusive economic zone..

  • Halle Berry calls out 'disgusting' racist comments made by a New York radio host who compared her skin to toast

    The radio segment on Buffalo's 97 Rock mentioned Halle Barry alongside other Black women, including Serena Williams and Gayle King.

  • A trans woman said she was stopped by airport security after scanners flagged her body parts as 'an anomaly'

    Rosalynne Montoya, a trans model and activist, said gendered body scans at airport security checkpoints make travel distressing for trans people.

  • The days of China ‘hiding and biding’ its might are officially over

    The days of China ‘hiding and biding’ on the world stage are clearly now over. That maxim, espoused by Deng Xiaoping, China's leader from 1978 to 1989, advocated concealing the nation's might from the world and going about its business quietly. Today the reverse is true. Beijing’s sanctions against the UK and EU - targeting MPs, academics, even legal groups - show the regime of Xi Jinping will not tolerate dissent from anyone, anywhere. The signs of a fresh approach to critics of China, both at home and abroad, have been piling up. There was the imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong, criminalising dissent within the territory but also - ominously - said to apply globally. Foreign media outlets including the Telegraph have come under attack from Beijing for coverage of China that doesn’t align with the official narrative. Just this week, foreign brands including Burberry and H&M were hit by a state-orchestrated boycott after they stopped sourcing cotton from Xinjiang over forced labour concerns. Why the sudden surge of aggression? China is the fastest growing power in the world, and Beijing is tired of being criticised and bullied by the West. The regime's tit-for-tat sanctions show China's leaders now consider themselves powerful enough to fight back against the old powers of the West – the underlying message being, ‘anything you can do, we can do too.’ “The days when foreign powers could force China open its doors with cannons are long gone; also gone are the days when several so-called scholars and media could unscrupulously malign China in collusion without being punished,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying declared this week. So China is flexing its muscles to challenge a rules-based world order set by the West in a campaign to be treated as an equal. It plays well at home.