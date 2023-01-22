Latest season of Netflix's 'I am a Killer' chronicles southwest Missouri murder case

In season 4 of Netflix's hit true-crime series "I am a Killer," one episode focuses on a 1998 murder in Joplin.

Episode 5 of this latest season, which hit the streaming platform in December, is entitled "The Bogeyman" and includes a prison interview with Gary Black.

Black is serving a life sentence for fatally stabbing 28-year-old Jason Oscar Johnson following an altercation at a convenience store near downtown Joplin.

The episode opens with Black explaining his background, which includes being orphaned at 5 when his parents were killed in a car crash, dealing with an alcoholic adopted mother and then becoming a pimp at the age of 17.

Black, seated in a wheelchair in handcuffs throughout his interview, then detailed the crime — saying on the day of the killing he had been accompanying a prospective prostitute and that Johnson groped the woman and was trying to steal her away from Black. Black said he stabbed Johnson in the ensuing confrontation only after Johnson hit him with a bottle.

The remainder of the episode was essentially spent disproving Black's account of what happened.

Retired Joplin detective Darren Gallup said it was a case of "good versus evil," with Johnson being a respected member of the community and Black being a racist, violent criminal.

Gallup showed crime scene photos from the case, saying the physical evidence made it clear Johnson was stabbed while he was sitting inside his vehicle, not outside fighting with Black. Gallup also played surveillance footage from the convenience store which showed that Johnson only interacted with Black's companion for less than two seconds.

The episode also featured interviews with Johnson's parents, with his mother describing him as "a vibrant, intelligent, loving and caring individual.”

A jury found Black guilty of first-degree murder in Johnson's death. He initially was sentenced to the death penalty, with prosecutors pointing out that Black had already spent more than a decade in prison for a previous robbery and shooting in which the victim survived.

During the appeal process, Black's sentence was reduced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

At the conclusion of the episode, Black, 72, made it clear what his intentions are for the remainder of his life.

"I sit right here and cost the whole state of Missouri every penny I can get for the rest of my life," Black said.

A prison official confirmed this week Black is being held at the Potosi Correctional Center in Washington County.

"I am a Killer" is made by the same production company responsible for the series "I am a Stalker" on Netflix, which featured two Springfield cases in its first season last year. The Missouri Department of Corrections allowed crews to film and interview prisoners for both series.

