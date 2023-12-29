With the latest shooting victim succumbing, Columbus records 55th homicide in 2023

A man has died in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds sustained Dec. 18 in Columbus, authorities said Thursday.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified the deceased as Demetrius Heard, 43.

Heard was pronounced dead at 2:12 p.m., Thursday, in the intensive care unit at Piedmont Columbus Regional, Bryan said.

Columbus police at 6:41 p.m., Dec. ,18 posted online that they were investigating a shooting at 530 Dirk Way. They had released no further details Thursday.

Heard’s death marks the 55th homicide so far this year in Columbus, according to the Ledger-Enquirer’s tally.