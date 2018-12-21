The Latest: Digging in, Trump warns of 'very long shutdown'

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on efforts to avoid a government shutdown (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump says the government is "totally prepared for a very long shutdown" as he digs in his heels over border wall money and tries to lay the blame on Democrats.

Trump just last week said that he'd "own" the partial government shutdown that will begin Friday at midnight if a deal isn't reached.

Trump has now changed his tune, saying at a bill signing Friday that it's "totally up to the Democrats as to whether or not we have a shutdown."

Trump, who was supposed to leave Washington on Friday to spend the holiday in Florida, says he thinks the chances "are probably very good" that a shutdown will happen.

He adds: "I hope we won't. But we're totally prepared for a very long shutdown."

___

12:45 p.m.

The Senate has begun a procedural vote to take up a House-passed bill that would pay for President Donald Trump's border wall and avert a partial government shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged approval of the bill, which includes $5.7 billion Trump wants for the southern border with Mexico.

McConnell says the bill is neither "radical" nor difficult to explain. Instead he said it addresses a crisis at the border that includes illegal drug smuggling and increased apprehensions of people trying to cross illegally into the U.S. from Mexico.

McConnell, who met with Trump Friday at the White House, said in a Senate speech that "this legislation would be quite uncontroversial in a more normal political moment."

He blamed "far-left" Democrats for opposing the spending package approved by House Republicans and supported by Trump.

___

11:50 a.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is resisting President Donald Trump's call to change Senate rules in order to pass a spending bill that would pay for Trump's border wall with Mexico.

Trump says McConnell should seek a rule change that lowers the threshold for ending Senate debate on legislation from 60 votes in the 100-member Senate to 51. A simple majority is currently used for judicial and executive nominations but does not apply to most legislation.

Trump tweets that McConnell should "use the Nuclear Option and get it done! Our Country is counting on you!"

McConnell has previously resisted Trump's calls for a rule change, and a spokesman is reiterating McConnell's opposition.

GOP Sens. Lamar Alexander and Orrin Hatch also say they oppose the rules change.

___

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is meeting with Republican senators as a midnight deadline approaches to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Among the senators who have gone to the White House are Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Richard Shelby, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The goal is to try to resolve a standoff that threatens to shut down about 25 percent of the government.

Trump has tweeted that a government closure could drag on "for a very long time" and he's trying to blame congressional Democrats if no deal is reached on his demand for $5 billion for a border wall with Mexico.

___

8:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is saying that if Senate Democrats don't go along with his demand for border wall money, "there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time."

And the White House is encouraging the Senate's Republican leader to change the chamber's rules in order to pass a government spending bill that includes billions for Trump's long-sought wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump would "love" for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to lower the Senate's threshold for ending debate on legislation from 60 votes to 51, as it currently stands for judicial appointments.

Trump, in a tweet aimed at McConnell, says: "Mitch, use the Nuclear Option and get it done! Our Country is counting on you!"

McConnell has previously resisted the rules change.

___

7:30 a.m.

A week ago, President Donald Trump said he'd be "proud" to shut down the government if Congress, led by fellow Republicans, didn't give him the money he wanted for his long-promised border wall with Mexico.

Now, the government is heading toward a partial shutdown if a spending impasse isn't settled by midnight. And Trump is saying that if enough Senate Democrats don't go along with a House-passed plan that includes the border money, then it'll be a "Democrat Shutdown!"