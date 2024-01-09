The latest sign that the 'Gilbert Goons' are in serious trouble

If Gilbert Police were slow to get serious on the thuggery of the Gilbert Goons, then the latest revelation on the investigation indicates the department is taking serious to a new level.

Gilbert Police said on Monday that they are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine whether the Goons classify as a criminal street gang under Arizona law.

If so, the group of teens being investigated for a series of random assaults faces some grave consequences.

The designation of a criminal street gang exposes its members to severe penalties.

Anyone convicted of a crime “with the intent to promote, further or assist any criminal conduct by a criminal street gang” would have three additional years tacked on to sentences for lower-level felonies and five additional years to higher-level ones.

'Gilbert Goons' seem to meet gang criteria

State law defines a criminal street gang as “an ongoing formal or informal association” whose members either individually or as a group commit, attempt or help carry out a felony.

Individuals are determined to be members if at least two of seven criteria indicating gang membership apply:

self-proclamation.

witness testimony or official statement.

written or electronic correspondence.

paraphernalia or photographs.

tattoos.

clothing or colors.

any other indicia of street gang membership.

Based on Arizona Republic reporters Robert Anglen and Elena Santa Cruz's coverage, three of the first four criteria appear to apply.

'Gilbert Goons' won't attack our kids: Let's make that clear

“The ‘Gilbert Goonies’ or ‘Goonies,’ as they sometimes call themselves, have for more than a year carried out random assaults on teenagers in mall parking lots, outside fast-food restaurants, at parks and at house parties, according to interviews, court and police records and social media posts,” Anglen and Santa Cruz wrote about the group.

“They hit teens, kick them and beat them with brass knuckles, and they put at least one boy in the hospital in 2022 with a cracked skull, records show.”

Justice may not be a slap on the wrist

The Goons have posted photos and videos of their attacks on social media. The Republic has documented seven assaults involving them.

Gilbert Police have initiated eight investigations related to what they describe as teen violence.

Much of the police investigation has yet to play out.

What evidence police can gather, and what cooperation they get from victims, witnesses, suspected culprits and parents will determine the strength of authorities’ case.

But designation of the Goons as a criminal street gang would give prosecutors even greater leverage to exact guilty pleas to lesser charges and to gain cooperation from some of those involved, including testimony against the most culpable offenders in the assaults.

And if applicable, it would mean justice for these teens won’t simply be a slap on the wrist.

