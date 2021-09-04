The Latest: Slovenia virus deniers break into TV studio

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — A group of virus deniers and anti-vaccination protesters have broken into the building of Slovenia’s public broadcaster, triggering a police intervention.

The confrontation happened Friday night evening in Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana. Local media say about 20 people burst into the RTV Slovenia building and managed to push their way into a news studio before police arrived and drove them out.

The studio wasn't on the air when the protesters broke in demanding to be allowed to broadcast their opinions. Vaccine opponents have gathered outside the building for months, often disrupting journalists coming to or from work, the STA news agency reported.

The head of RTVS, Andrej Grah Whatmough, described Friday's incident as “a grave attack on our media house and public media outlet, which we condemn in the strongest terms.” Whatmough says RTVS management will beef up security.

Slovenia has seen an increase in daily reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Brazil starts booster shots while many still await a 2nd jab

— Virus pummels French Polynesia, straining ties with Paris

— US booster plan faces complications, some may miss Sept. 20 start

— U.S. hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis; some travel for more pay

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronvirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PARIS — New Caledonia, a French archipelago in the South Pacific, voted to make vaccination mandatory on the islands.

According to the government of New Caledonia, the archipelago has had no new COVID-19 cases since August 18 and only a total of 136 since the beginning of the pandemic. Yet only 1 out of 4 people there is fully vaccinated.

New Caledonia’s measure was approved by the local legislature overnight Thursday to Friday. Sanctions for violations are set to be introduced starting in 2022.

The territory is drafting a list of first line workers, jobs related to seaports, airports, “sensitive sectors,” or people at-risk who will be required to get vaccinated.

New Caledonia fears experiencing the devastating outbreak that French Polynesia is seeing after more than a year with limited cases and deaths.

While France has mandated the use of COVID-19 health certificates on most of its territory since early August, the requirement did not apply to New Caledonia.

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand reported its first coronavirus death in more than six months on Saturday, while the number of new cases continued to trend downward.

Health authorities said the woman who died was in her 90s and had underlying health problems.

Authorities reported 20 new community cases, all in the largest city of Auckland.

New Zealand remains in lockdown as it tries to eliminate an outbreak of the delta variant that began last month.

New cases in the outbreak have steadily fallen from a peak of more than 80 each day. New Zealand has so far escaped the worst of the pandemic and has reported just 27 coronavirus deaths since it began.

___

SAO PAULO — Some cities in Brazil are providing booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, even though most people have yet to receive their second jabs.

The move reflects the concern in the country over the highly contagious delta variant. Rio de Janeiro, currently Brazil’s epicenter for the variant and home to one of its largest elderly populations, began administering the boosters Wednesday.

The northeastern cities of Salvador and Sao Luis started on Monday, and the most populous city of Sao Paulo will begin Sept. 6. The rest of the nation will follow the next week.

France, Italy, China and Chile are among those countries offering boosters, but much greater shares of their populations are fully inoculated than the 30% in Brazil.

A U.S. plan to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans is facing complications that could delay third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday.

___

PAPEETE, Tahiti — France’s worst coronavirus outbreak is unfolding 12 times zones away from Paris, devastating Tahiti and other idyllic islands of French Polynesia.

The South Pacific archipelagos lack enough oxygen, ICU beds and morgue space – and their vaccination rate is barely half the national average. Simultaneous outbreaks on remote islands and atolls are straining the ability of local authorities to evacuate patients to the territory’s few hospitals.

“The problem is, there are a lot of deaths before we get there,” lamented Vincent Simon, the head of the regional emergency service.

French Polynesia is France’s latest challenge in juggling resources to battle the pandemic in former colonies that stretch around the world. With more than 2,800 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it holds the national record for the highest infection rate.

And that’s only an estimate: Things are so bad that the multi-ethnic territory of about 300,000 residents stopped counting new infections as local health authorities redeployed medical staff to focus on patient care and vaccination instead of testing.

___

MADRID — Spain is tweaking its travel entry rules from next week to require vaccination certificates from U.S. tourists, adjusting to recent European Union advice on stricter rules due to growing anxiety over coronavirus contagion in the U.S.

The European Council’s decision earlier this week to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel also came amid unanswered calls from European officials for “reciprocity” in travel rules. Despite the EU’s move to open its borders to U.S. citizens in June, the U.S. didn’t allow EU tourists in.

Spain, a major tourism destination, is among a handful of EU countries that has announced steps to adjust its entry rules to the Council’s recommendation.

The country published Friday the new guidelines on its official gazette, also removing Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia from the safe list.

Under the rules, U.S. tourists will no longer be admitted from Monday, Sept. 6, unless they can show proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their trip.

___

ATLANTA — A nurse staffing crisis is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get reinforcements to handle the crush of COVID-19 patients this summer.

The problem, health leaders say, is twofold: Nurses are quitting or retiring, exhausted or demoralized by the crisis. Many are leaving for lucrative temporary jobs with traveling-nurse agencies that can pay $5,000 or more a week.

In Texas, more than 6,000 travel nurses have flooded the state to help through a state-supported program. But the same time 19 travel nurses started work at a hospital in the northern part of the state, 20 other nurses there gave notice they’d be leaving for a traveling contract, said Carrie Kroll, a vice president at the Texas Hospital Association.

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s plan to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received COVID-19 vaccines is facing complications that could delay the availability for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday.

Biden announced last month that his administration was preparing to administer boosters to provide more enduring protection against the coronavirus, pending approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. He recommended boosters eight months after the second shot.

However, those agencies are awaiting critical data before signing off on the third doses, with Moderna’s vaccine increasingly seen as unlikely to make the Sept. 20 date.

According to one official, Moderna produced inadequate data for the FDA and CDC to approve the third dose of its vaccine. The FDA has requested additional data that is likely to delay those boosters into October. Pfizer is further along in the review process, with an FDA panel review on boosters on Sept. 17.

___

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s $100 reward program for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until Sept. 19.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says extending the incentive will give an opportunity for more people to get vaccinated. The program began Aug. 20 and was originally scheduled to end Monday.

Between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1, more than 65,000 people received their first dose. Evers launched the program amid a spike in cases across the state caused by the more infectious delta variant. The level of new cases and hospitalizations are at a level not seen since January.

On Aug. 22, the day before Evers announced the program, the seven-day average of vaccinations in Wisconsin was 8,360. That grew to 9,712 as of Wednesday. More than 3 million people are fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, about 52% of the total population. Among adults age 18 and over, more than 62% are fully vaccinated.

___

NEW YORK — There will be celebrations and somber reflections as American Jews observe the upcoming High Holy Days. There also will be disappointment as rabbis once again cancel or limit in-person worship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief culprit is the quick-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. Its surge has dashed widespread hopes that this year’s observances, unlike those of 2020, could once again fill synagogues with congregants worshipping side by side. One rabbi in Florida has decided to hold only virtual services for the holy days.

Other synagogues are offering a mix of in-person and virtual offerings. Temple Beth El, in Augusta, Maine, will require masks inside the synagogue. Workers also erected a big tent in the yard for an outdoor service Sept. 7.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is There Any Chance Texas’ Abortion Ban Will Be Struck Down?

    The Supreme Court inexcusably allowed the law to stand. But that doesn’t mean the legal fight is over

  • New York Fashion Week Is Back, Even if It’s Having an Identity Crisis

    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian SirianoNew York Fashion Week is always dramatic—bitchy publicists with their clipboards, last-minute venue changes, and party crashers were ubiquitous before COVID shut things down 18 months ago. This go-around, the long-awaited return to a (mostly) in-person NYFW seems extra calamitous.It all begins on Sept. 7 and runs through the 12, but a lot will be packed in those five days. That week marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and continuing concerns about

  • Australian prime minister says he owes Boris Johnson a beer after vaccine swap deal

    The Australian prime minister has said he owes Boris Johnson a beer after signing a vaccine-swap deal that gives Australia 4m doses of the Pfizer jab amid a record surge in infections.

  • Voting rights advocates file lawsuit against GOP-backed bill in Texas

    Advocates for voting rights filed a lawsuit in Texas on Friday to block a sweeping Republican-backed voting bill that critics argue will make it disproportionately harder for minorities to vote in the state.

  • Biden says 'We're not going to leave any community behind' in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida

    Meeting local officials in Louisiana to hear about damage caused by Hurricane Ida, President Biden talked about the federal response to the storm and said, “We’re not going to leave any community behind, rural, coastal, city, inland.” Biden added, “I promise we’re going to have your backs until this gets done.”

  • Editorial: Now's the time to mandate vaccination for public school students

    Teachers and other school staff have to be vaccinated. The situation is a little cloudier for students, but it's not too early to mandate vaccinations as the FDA approvals roll in.

  • 'Tone deaf' back-to-school video by Tennessee education chief criticized amid COVID outbreaks

    A video of Tennessee education chief Penny Schwinn posted to social media drew criticism for ignoring the effects of COVID on this school year.

  • President Biden addresses August jobs report ahead of touring Ida damage in Louisiana

    The August jobs report got the holiday weekend off to a labored start –&nbsp;employers added just 235,000 jobs last month, far short of expectations. Last month's job growth lagged behind June and July, which each saw nearly a million new jobs. President Biden addressed the jobs report before touring the storm damage in Louisiana. Christina Ruffini reports from the White House.

  • As U.S. unemployment benefits end, firms hope for a wave of applicants

    Joe Perkins, head of Michigan-based auto supplier Mobex Global, marked Labor Day weekend this year as more than a holiday or a symbolic nod to U.S. workers. It now carries real-world significance as the lapse of federal unemployment benefits on Sept. 4 brings hope of a surge in job applicants to fill open positions that have kept his company 10% short of its hiring goals despite wage hikes and other incentives. If the U.S. economy's behavior in 2021 holds any lessons for Perkins, though, he may be disappointed as the hiring needs of firms compete with a surge in coronavirus infections https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-reports-more-than-1000-covid-deaths-single-day-2021-08-18.

  • Data is starting to support the need & timeline for a Covid-19 booster vaccine: Virologist

    Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at University of Saskatchewan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Should firms make vaccination mandatory?

    Corporate America has a new message for unvaccinated workers

  • China faces difficulties in expanding COVID-19 vaccination drive, official says

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China is facing growing difficulties in expanding its mass COVID-19 vaccination drive, but it will continue to inoculate more people and step up the programme of booster shots, a health official said on Friday. Zheng Zhongwei, an official at the National Health Commission, did not specify the obstacles but stressed that those who have not been vaccinated could not rely on being protected by those who have had the shots amid concerns over the highly transmissible Delta variant. "Recently, as (pushing vaccination work) came to the later stage, it has become increasingly difficult," Zheng said at a health forum.

  • Jamaica, traffic lights or kiwis: Germany's coalition conundrum

    A narrowing of the polls over the past 10 days has turned what looked like a homeward romp for Germany's conservatives into a tight race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, with multiple potential coalitions after a Sept. 26 national election. WHAT IF THE SPD COMES FIRST? If Olaf Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats come home first, the Greens, now third in polls, would be his obvious choice for a coalition partner.

  • Exclusive-Google locks Afghan government accounts as Taliban seek emails -source

    Google has temporarily locked down an unspecified number of Afghan government email accounts, according to a person familiar with the matter, as fears grow over the digital paper trail left by former officials and their international partners. In the weeks since the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan from a U.S.-backed government, reports have highlighted how biometric https://theintercept.com/2021/08/17/afghanistan-taliban-military-biometrics and Afghan payroll https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/08/30/1033941/afghanistan-biometric-databases-us-military-40-data-points databases might be exploited by the new rulers to hunt their enemies. In a statement on Friday, Alphabet Inc's Google stopped short of confirming that Afghan government accounts were being locked down, saying that the company was monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and "taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts."

  • German carmakers reject environmental groups' climate demand

    German automaker Daimler on Friday dismissed a “cease and desist” demand from two environmental groups to commit to ending the sale of combustion engine vehicles by 2030. Lawyers for Greenpeace and the group Deutsche Umwelthilfe have threatened to sue Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen unless they sign a legal pledge not to put new gas-fueled vehicles onto the market from the end of this decade.

  • Hiking Trails Near Where Family of 3 Mysteriously Died Closed Due to 'Unknown Hazards'

    John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, were found dead alongside the family dog on Aug. 17 in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest

  • Florida Businesses That Require Proof of Vaccination Can Be Fined $5,000

    Florida businesses that violate the state’s ban on vaccine passports will be subject to a $5,000 fine from the state department of health.

  • This SC college required employees, athletes to get vaccinated. Here’s how it’s going

    The private college doesn’t have to follow a state proviso banning vaccine mandates.

  • Republicans question number of Americans left in Afghanistan as horror stories roll in

    Some Republican members of Congress are pushing back on Biden administration figures of Americans left behind in Afghanistan after the last U.S. troops left the country on Monday, arguing they do not give the full picture of who is stranded under Taliban rule.