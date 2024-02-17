Latest snow totals in Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties

Say it isn't snow.

Here are the latest snow totals for the area, according to the National Weather Service. Stay with MyCentralJersey.com as we update the list throughout the day.

Hunterdon County

Bartles Corners: 8.0 inches as of 2:59 a.m.

Flemington: 5.0 inches as of 1:30 a.m.

Holland Township: 13.0 inches as of 3:50 a.m.

Raritan Township: 8.0 inches as of 2:30 a.m.

Readington Township: 12.0 inches as of 5:16 a.m.

Rosemont: 4.3 inches as of 1 a.m.

Stanton: 8.5 inches as of 3:10 a.m.

Middlesex County

Hopelawn: 8.2 inches as of 4:57 a.m.

Kendall Park: 7.3 inches as of 3:20 a.m.

Metuchen: 9.9 inches as of 5 a.m.

New Brunswick: 9.3 inches as of 4:35 a.m.

North Brunswick: 6.3 inches as of 2:27 a.m.

Sayreville: 6.0 inches as of 2:15 a.m.

South Plainfield: 5.0 inches as of 2:45 a.m.

South River: 9.2 inches as of 5:12 a.m.

Somerset County

Bridgewater: 8.6 inches as of 5:16 a.m.

Middlebush: 7.0 inches as of 2:51 a.m.

