The Latest: South Dakota teen faces charges in girl's death

A prosecutor in South Dakota says she plans to file adult charges against a 17-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl's body was found in his basement.

Meade County sheriff's officials believe the victim is 16-year-old Shayna Ritthaler, from Moorcroft, Wyoming, who has been missing since Oct. 3.

Acting Meade County state's attorney Michele Bordewyk tells the Rapid City Journal that the teenager is expected to make an initial court appearance Wednesday. She did not say what charges he will face.

Deputies found the girl's body at the Sturgis area home on Monday. Bordewyk tells the Rapid City Journal that the boy lived there with his mother.

Authorities haven't disclosed how the girl died. An autopsy is planned for this week.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a girl, believed to be missing from Wyoming, was found dead in his basement in South Dakota.

The Meade County Sheriff's Office says the victim is apparently 16-year-old Shayna Ritthaler, from Moorcroft, Wyoming, who has been missing since Oct. 3.

The body was found Monday at the boy's home near Sturgis after deputies and agents from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation searched the house at the request of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, which is working with Moorcroft police.

Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin has not disclosed the cause of death and isn't sure if the suspect and victim knew each other. An autopsy is scheduled later this week.

