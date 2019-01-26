The Latest: Security Council session on Venezuela goes ahead

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

The United States has barely survived a procedural vote to go ahead with a U.N. Security Council meeting it called on the crisis in Venezuela.

The U.S. received the minimum nine "yes" votes to hold Saturday's meeting on the situation in Venezuela, with four countries voting "no" and two abstaining.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia opposed the meeting, saying Venezuela does not represent a threat to international peace and security.

Instead, he said, the country is facing a U.S. effort "to attempt a coup d'etat in the country."

Nebenzia said the meeting should be held under a council agenda item on "threats to international peace and security" — which he said the U.S. poses with its attempt at intervention.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo countered that Nicolas Maduro has repressed the Venezuelan people as president, left them starving and fleeing the country.

He said opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the U.S. has recognized as president, has promised elections and the long-delayed council discussion cannot be delayed again.

___

8:35 a.m.

Germany has joined France and Spain in saying it will recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela if President Nicolas Maduro's government doesn't hold new presidential elections.

A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel tweeted Saturday that, "the people of Venezuela must be able to freely and securely decide about its future."

The French president and Spain's prime minister made a similar announcement.

The United Nations Security Council is meeting later Saturday to discuss the situation in Venezuela after Guaido declared himself the interim president of Venezuela on Wednesday, setting off a standoff with Maduro.

Guaido is head of the congress, which considers Maduro's re-election last year invalid. The United States and several other countries immediately recognized Guaido as president, while Maduro accuses opponents of staging a coup.

___

7:45 a.m.

President Emmanuel Macron says France is ready to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's "president in charge" if no elections are held within eight days.

Macron tweeted Saturday in French and Spanish that "the Venezuelan people should be able to freely decide their future." He said France is working with European partners to encourage a "political process" that would solve Venezuela's leadership crisis.

Spain's prime minister made a similar announcement Saturday.

The United Nations Security Council is meeting later Saturday to discuss Venezuela after Guaido declared himself the interim president of Venezuela on Wednesday, setting off a standoff with President Nicolas Maduro. The United States and other countries immediately recognized Guaido as president, while Maduro accuses opponents of staging a coup.

___

7 a.m.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says that unless Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro calls for new elections within eight days Spain will recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate president of the South American country.

Sanchez says on Saturday that "Spain is giving the government of Nicolas Maduro eight days to convoke free, transparent and democratic elections, and if that does not occur, Spain will recognize Juan Guaido as the president charged with carrying out said elections."

Sanchez adds that as leader of Venezuela's National Assembly, Guaido is "the person who should lead the transition to free elections."

Sanchez says that his government wants the other 27 members of the European Union to back its position.

Guaido declared himself the interim president of Venezuela on Wednesday, setting off a standoff with Maduro.

The United States and other countries immediately recognized Guaido as president.

___

1:15 a.m.

Venezuela's political showdown moves to the United Nations where a Security Council meeting called by the United States will pit backers of President Nicolas Maduro against the Trump administration and supporters of the country's self-declared interim leader Juan Guaido.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to address Saturday's meeting along with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and the other council members, which include supporters of both dueling presidents.

The session focusing on Venezuela's crisis comes a day after Guaido vowed to remain on the streets until his country has a transitional government, while Maduro dug in and accused his opponents of orchestrating a coup.

In clashing press conferences, Guaido urged his followers to stage another mass protest next week, while Maduro pushed his call for dialogue.