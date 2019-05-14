The Latest: Rouhani adviser says Trump moving toward war

In this photo taken in March 2006 and made available by the Ministerio de Defensa de Espana, sailors stand on board the Mendez Nunez Spanish frigate, in Ferrol, Spain. Spain has temporarily pulled out the frigate that was part of a United States-led combat fleet from waters near the Persian Gulf, where tension is mounting between the US and Iran. (Ministerio de Defensa de Espana, via AP)

An adviser to Iran President Hassan Rouhani says President Donald Trump is moving toward war with Iran instead of trying to reach a deal.

Hessamoddin Ashena said in a tweet Tuesday: "You wanted a better deal with Iran. Looks like you are going to get a war instead."

The Trump administration sent the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and a bomber squadron to the region in response to unspecified threats by Iran against American interests.

Ashena believes Trump is being misled by U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton. He says: "That's what happens when you listen to the mustache," referring to Bolton's bushy mustache.

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says his country won't negotiate with the United States and there will be no war between the two countries.

Iran's state TV quoted Khamenei on Tuesday as calling negotiations with the U.S. "poison" and saying: "This is not a military confrontation, because no war is going to happen."

Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, said: "Neither we, nor they are seeking war, they know that it is not to their benefit."

The Ayatollah's comments come as tensions have escalated between Washington and Tehran. The Trump administration has sent the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and a bomber squadron to the region in response to unspecified threats by Iran against American interests.

President Donald Trump is dismissing a report that the U.S. is planning for a military conflict with Iran.

Trump was responding to Tuesday's report in The New York Times that the White House is reviewing military plans against Iran that could result in sending 120,000 U.S. troops to the Middle East if Iran attacks American forces or steps up work on nuclear weapons.

Trump says it's "fake news." He says he would "absolutely" be willing to send troops, but that he's not planned for that and hopefully won't have to plan for that.

He says if the U.S. was going to get into a military conflict with Iran, "we'd send a hell of a lot more" troops.

Trump spoke to reporters at the White House before traveling to Louisiana.

The head of the Arab League has condemned attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels against an oil pipeline and other energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit says in a statement on Tuesday that the attacks were a "serious threat to the regional and international security, and the world economy."

He says the Arab League stands by Saudi Arabia to "counter these terrorist threats aimed at stabilizing the region."

The attacks on Saudi oil targets marked the latest incidents challenging Mideast security after the alleged sabotage of two Saudi oil tankers and two other vessels off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. The attacks come amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran and the unraveling of the Iranian nuclear deal with world powers.

Yemen's Houthi rebels say their drone attack on Saudi Arabia was the biggest since the civil war in Yemen erupted in 2015.

Yahia al-Sarei, a spokesman for Houthi-affiliated forces, said in a video statement that seven drones were involved in Tuesday's attacks against an oil pipeline and other energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

He says the attacks were a "legitimate response on the crimes committed against the Yemeni people."

Egypt has condemned drone attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels against an oil pipeline and other energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry says Egypt stands alongside Saudi Arabia "to counter all attempts meant to stabilize the kingdom" in the wake of Tuesday's attacks.

The statement says Egypt is coordinating with Saudi Arabia to face "terror and all threats to its national security."

The attacks on Saudi oil targets marked the latest incidents challenging Mideast security after the alleged sabotage of two Saudi oil tankers and two other vessels off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran and the unraveling of the Iranian nuclear deal with world powers.