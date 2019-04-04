The Latest: Ghosn predicted arrest in French TV interview

In this April 3, 2019 photo, former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn in a car leaves his lawyer's office in Tokyo. Japanese prosecutors took Ghosn for questioning Thursday, April 4, 2019, barely a month after he was released on bail ahead of his trial on financial misconduct charges. (Takuya Inaba/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the criminal case against Nissan's former chairman, Carlos Ghosn (all times local):

5:40 a.m. Friday

Carlos Ghosn predicted his latest arrest in a French television interview filmed hours before prosecutors descended on his Tokyo apartment.

The former star boss of carmakers Nissan and Renault told TF1 television that he faced "very probable arrest" but said he didn't know what the charges would be. The interview was filmed Wednesday and aired in full Thursday evening.

Ghosn denied ever being "above the law" though acknowledged "pushing things to the limit" to improve Nissan and Renault. He suggested that the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance he helped create is now under threat.

He alleged a complex plot against him starting in May 2018 by those at Nissan threatened by his strategy for the alliance.

Ghosn has been charged in Japan with under-reporting his compensation and breach of trust. He was arrested Thursday on new allegations involving funds sent to an overseas dealership.

10:55 p.m.

A lawyer for Carlos Ghosn's family is accusing Japanese prosecutors of unfairly targeting his wife and seizing her computer, phone and passport during Ghosn's latest arrest.

Lawyer Jessica Finelle told The Associated Press in Paris that the family is "extremely shocked" that Tokyo prosecutors arrested Ghosn for a fourth time Thursday. He denies wrongdoing.

Finelle accused Japanese authorities of trying to "shut him up," because Ghosn was arrested just after he announced plans for a news conference next week. She said the new arrest was "pure harassment."

The lawyer said the Japanese authorities searched his wife Carole and took her computer, cellphone and passport, as well as confidential exchanges with lawyers.

Carole Ghosn has not been charged in the Japanese investigation, and Japanese prosecutors didn't comment Thursday on why they seized the wife's belongings. The prosecutors said the new arrest was based on a new suspected crime.

Ghosn headed Japan's Nissan and France's Renault before his first arrest in November.

6:30 p.m.

A Tokyo prosecutor has defended the re-arrest and detention of Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Shin Kukimoto, deputy chief prosecutor at Tokyo District Prosecutors' Office, said Thursday that the allegations behind the arrest, the fourth since Nov. 19, are a new, separate case involving different motives and people.

He said Ghosn had to be arrested because of flight risk and concerns about he might destroy evidence on the new allegations.

Kukimoto said Ghosn's release on bail March 6 was for his earlier charges and does not cover the latest allegations of breach of trust involving different people and companies. He refused to identify three companies allegedly involved in suspect payments.

He also refused to confirm whether prosecutors had confiscated a cellphone and other items from Ghosn's wife.

5:15 p.m.

Troubled auto executive Carlos Ghosn is asking the French government to help defend him amid accusations of financial wrongdoing he denounces as "lies."

Ghosn gave an interview to France's TFI television on Wednesday — before he was arrested again Thursday in Tokyo by prosecutors investigating him for alleged financial misconduct. Ghosn led Japan's Nissan and France's Renault before his first arrest in November.

In the interview, which aired Thursday, he insisted "I am innocent" and said "I am calling on the French government to defend me and preserve my rights" as a French citizen facing legal trouble abroad.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called Ghosn a citizen like any other who "benefits from the presumption of innocence ... and consular protection." But Le Maire, speaking Thursday on BFM television, called for further investigation into how things were run at Renault under Ghosn's watch.

The French government is a key Renault shareholder.

3:30 p.m.

The lawyer for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has slammed his latest arrest as "hostage justice" and stressed that Ghosn met the conditions for release on bail from detention.

Ghosn was arrested first in November and was released last month after a Tokyo court found he was not a flight risk and would not tamper with evidence in his financial misconduct case.

Lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said the latest arrest on Thursday was motivated by a desire to pressure Ghosn and would hurt the legal team's effort to prepare for the trial.