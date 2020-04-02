Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

A barricade is placed around a playground in Central Park, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in New York

(Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced deep concern on Wednesday about the rapid escalation and global spread of the coronavirus. "In the next few days, we will reach 1 million confirmed cases and 50,000 deaths worldwide," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.





DEATHS, INFECTIONS

* More than 935,000 people have been infected across the world and over 46,900 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.





EUROPE

* Confirmed cases in Germany have risen to 73,522, while 872 people have died of the disease. Cases rose by 6,156, compared with the previous day and the death toll climbed by 140.

* Italy will extend lockdown restrictions to April 13, as data from this week suggests a slowdown of growth in total cases, though its national health institute says official death toll could be underestimated.

* Cases in Spain topped 100,000 on Wednesday, and two planes with protective equipment arrived to restock an overloaded public health system.

* France became the fourth country to pass the 4,000 coronavirus deaths threshold.

* Britain said it would ramp up the number of tests amid widespread criticism that it was doing far too few.

* Switzerland no longer faces shortages in coronavirus testing, its top health official dealing with the pandemic said on Wednesday.

* Measures to limit the outbreak in the Netherlands appear to have halved the rate of infection but need to be continued to be really effective, a top health official said.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking precautions to protect himself, as Moscow launched a smartphone app designed to track people who have been ordered to stay home.

* Russia sent the United States medical equipment on Wednesday to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, a public relations coup for Putin.

* Turkey will step up measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak if it keeps spreading and people ignore "voluntary" quarantine rules, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

* European scientists and engineers will launch an initiative to support the use of digital contact tracing applications.





AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump said he was considering a plan to halt domestic flights to coronavirus hot spots inside the United States.

* The Pentagon is looking to provide up to 100,000 body bags for use by civilian authorities.

* U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wants to virus-proof the November election by including funding to boost voting by mail in the next pandemic response plan, as confirmed cases in the country climbed to 186,101 and while deaths rose to 3,603.

* The governor of New York cracked down even harder on public gatherings, calling residents who disregarded stay-at-home rules "selfish" as California's governor warned his state will run out of hospital beds by next month.

* Canada's death toll jumped by 35% in less than a day and Quebec said it was running low on key medical equipment.

* An indigenous woman in a village deep in the Amazon rainforest has contracted the coronavirus.

* Mexico said on Wednesday it had registered 37 deaths, up from 29 a day earlier. It also said the total tally of cases rose to 1,378 from 1,215 the previous day.

* Panama on Wednesday reported 1,317 coronavirus cases, an increase of 136 cases, and 32 deaths.

* Cuba suspended arriving international flights and asked all foreign boats to withdraw from its waters.

* Nearly 30 medical workers at a hospital in northern Mexico have been infected.





ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

* Singapore suffered its fourth coronavirus-related death on Thursday, a day after the city-state reported a record number of new cases that took its total infections to 1,000.

* Australia's most populous state said police enforcement of restrictions on personal movement would last three months, as the number of new cases continued to slow.

* Israel's health minister and his wife were diagnosed with the coronavirus and are in isolation following guidelines.

* Mainland China reported dwindling new infections on Wednesday and for the first time disclosed the number of asymptomatic cases, which could complicate how trends in the outbreak are read.