Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

(Reuters) - The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus were reported to have exceeded 1.52 million globally and the death toll rose above 89,400, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT.





EUROPE

* Spain's prime minister warned that nationwide confinement would likely last until May even though he said the worst should soon be over and the death toll slowed. [nL5N2BX1XU]

* The Italian government is planning to extend its lockdown until May 3, two trade union sources told Reuters on Thursday after meeting ministers. [nL5N2BX6SI]

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains under close observation in hospital. [nL5N2BX1J1]

* The British government defended its early handling of the outbreak after a Reuters investigation found its scientific advisers were too slow to communicate their growing concerns. [nL5N2BX6U6]

* Britain urged its citizens to stay at home over the coming Easter holidays, amid fears that the pull of wanting to see family and friends over the Christian holy day could undermine efforts to stop the virus spread. [nL5N2BX75I]

* Social distancing measures have helped Germany to slightly slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. [nL5N2BX6HO]

* The number of confirmed infections in Germany rose by 5,323 in the past 24 hours to 113,525 on Friday, climbing for a fourth straight day, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. [nL5N2BY09C]

* Russia reported a record one-day rise in cases, pushing its tally to more than 10,000. [nL5N2BX2C7]

* The Czech Republic plans to roll out a system of quickly tracking and isolating contacts of people with the virus to eventually allow the lifting of blanket restrictions. [nL8N2BV7IY]

* Slovakia closed off several Roma settlements in the eastern part of the country after reports of virus clusters in five of them. [nL5N2BX1J7]

* Bulgaria's prime minister said the country's Orthodox churches and temples will be open for traditional Palm Sunday and Easter services despite the outbreak. [nL5N2BX4Z9]

AMERICAS

* Americans must resist the impulse to ease social-separation measures at the first glimpse of progress now being seen in the coronavirus battle, state government and public health leaders warned. Meanwhile, total cases topped 459,000, with the death toll reaching 16,400. [nL2N2BX18X] [nL2N2BX2QZ]

* The Trump administration's top economic officials said they believe the U.S. economy could start to reopen for normal business in May. [nL1N2BX006]

* Canada's coronavirus death toll is set to soar from more than 500 currently to as high as 22,000 by the end of the pandemic, health officials said, while the economy lost a record 1 million jobs last month. [nL2N2BX0TI]

* Lockdowns in Brazil's largest cities are beginning to slip, according to new data this week seen and analysed by Reuters, with more people leaving their homes as President Jair Bolsonaro continues to criticize the measures. [nL5N2BX5WU]

* Chile will start handing out certificates to people who have recovered from the coronavirus that will exempt them from adhering to quarantines or other restrictions. [nL2N2BX1OY]

* Mexico has recorded its first two deaths of pregnant women from the coronavirus as the number of fatalities reached 194, the health ministry said on Thursday. [nL2N2BY00A]





ASIA AND THE PACIFIC

* China will allocate more resources to prevent the spread of the virus from its land borders, as the country still faces risks of a comeback after new clusters are identified in some regions. [nB9N2AU00X]

* Mainland China reported on Friday 42 new coronavirus cases, including 38 cases involving travellers from overseas. [nB9N2BA02R]

* Tokyo and Japan's central government resolved a high-profile feud over what businesses should shut down during a month-long emergency to fight the coronavirus, the city's governor said. The number of cases in Japan rose to 5,548 on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said. There have been 108 deaths. [nL3N2BX2IJ]