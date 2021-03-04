The Latest: Sri Lanka approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

A health worker administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a staff member at a vaccination center in Serdang, outskirt of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
The Associated Press
·6 min read

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s drug regulatory body has approved the Russian Sputnik V vaccine as the second available for use in the Indian Ocean island nation.

The state minister overseeing pharmaceutical products, Channa Jayasumana, said Sri Lanka has requested doses from Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute and was awaiting confirmation of the amount it would get.

Sri Lanka already is administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute in India. It received 1 million doses, half donated and half purchased from the institute.

Starting in January with frontline health workers, Sri Lanka has given the vaccine to more than 550,000 people.

It plans to purchase 10 million Oxford-AstraZeneca doses for $52.5 million from the Serum Institute, and it has decided to enter into an agreement with the AstraZeneca Institute in Britain to buy 3.5 million more.

Sri Lanka has counted 84,225 cases of COVID-19 with 484 fatalities.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires diverged on social distancing, and those choices took the 2 cities in opposite directions

Germany is extending its coronavirus shutdown, but easing some restrictions in areas with relatively low infection rates

Democrats agree to tighten eligibility for stimulus checks in concession to party moderates as relief bill is prepared for Senate

California will set aside 40% of doses for the state’s most vulnerable neighborhoods to inoculate people most at risk faster

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BRUSSELS — Brussels Airlines reported a loss of 293 million euros in the financial year 2020 mainly due to travel disruptions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company on Thursday announced revenues down by 72% to 414 million euros while passenger numbers decreased by 77% to 2.4 million. It said the summer season will be essential as 2021 remains “a challenging year.”

After grounding its planes for 12 weeks last year, the airline resumed operations on a reduced schedule during the summer. Hard-hit by the crisis, Brussels Airlines has reduced its fleet by 25% and its workforce by 20% after the Belgian government and Lufthansa, the airline’s parent company, agreed on a rescue plan.

___

SANTA FE, N.M. -- New Mexico’s top insurance regulator is putting medical providers on notice that people cannot be charged for coronavirus testing after reports that residents have been required to pay for coronavirus rapid-result tests.

Insurance Superintendent Russell Toal said Wednesday that his office is preparing an administrative bulletin to ensure testing costs are not passed directly on to consumers as state health officials push for robust testing to track infection rates and new strains of COVID-19.

Toal says the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance has received reports of people being charged in excess of $100 for testing services that should be free.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s central bank says the country’s economy shrank for the first time in 22 years in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic destroyed service industry jobs and depressed consumer spending.

Preliminary data released by the Bank of Korea on Thursday showed that the country’s gross domestic product last year contracted 1% from 2019. It marked the first annual contraction for the country’s economy since 1998, when it was in the midst of a crippling financial crisis.

The economy would have been even worse if not for the country’s technology exports, which saw increased demand driven by personal computers and servers as the pandemic forced millions around the world to work at home.

The bank expects South Korea’s economy to manage a modest recovery this year driven by exports. But it says it would take a longer time for the job market to recover from the damage to services industries such as restaurants and transportation.

The country reported another new 424 cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its national caseload to 91,240, including 1,619 deaths.

___

TORONTO — An expert panel is recommending Canadian provinces extend the interval between doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to quickly inoculate more people.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization says extending the dose interval to four months would create opportunities to protect the entire adult population within a short time.

The panel says many as 80% of Canadians older than 16 could receive a single dose by the end of June simply with the expected supply of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. In comparison, the federal government previously said 38% of people would receive two doses by the end of June.

The committee’s recommendation came hours after Newfoundland and Labrador said it will extend the interval between the first and second doses to four months, and days after health officials in British Columbia announced they were doing so.

Manitoba and Quebec also say they will delay second doses. Ontario previously said it was weighing a similar move but would seek advice from the federal government. The provinces administer health care in Canada.

___

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia’s government will open five more mass-vaccination sites later this month as he defended the state’s performance in delivering COVID-19 vaccines.

The state will open sites beginning March 17, joining four sites the state is already running. The Republican governor said Wednesday that the sites are being set up in advance of a further expansion of vaccine eligibility in the state to be announced later this month.

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Georgia has administered only 68% of the vaccines it has received and has 1 million unadministered doses. The data show only the District of Columbia and Kansas lag further behind.

Georgia officials have disputed the CDC data for weeks and said some health providers are slow to report when they put shots in arms. The state’s own numbers show it has given 76% of available vaccines, which would be in the middle of the pack among states, if no other states were allowed to adjust their numbers. Still, that’s 700,000 doses on hand, when the state is getting 200,000 doses this week, rising to 223,000 next week.

“We can’t control who’s holding second doses,” Kemp said. “I don’t think they should be doing that. They should be giving those doses. The supply chain is caught up. They don’t need to be doing that any more. They need to get shots in arms.”

Recommended Stories

  • One Good Thing: A taste of the islands makes lockdown easier

    Glenda Andrew pulls a tray of salmon from the oven, filling the community center's kitchen with the aroma of garlic, cayenne and lemon rising from its crackling skin. It is the scent of memory, of family dinners and church socials — the warmth of the Caribbean in the middle of a gray English winter made gloomier by COVID-19. This is food for the soul, Andrew says, and it’s needed now more than ever by Britain's older immigrants who have been isolated from friends and family by the pandemic.

  • Myanmar protesters, undaunted by killings, march again

    New protests were held in at least three areas of Yangon, the country's largest city, that have been scenes of violence for the past few days. Police again used force to try to disperse the crowds, according to social media accounts. A formation of five fighter planes flew over the city on Thursday morning in what appeared to be a threatening show of force.

  • Ahead of Oprah interview, royal aides claim Meghan Markle bullied them in 2018

    Unnamed palace aides claimed in a report by The Times of London that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, bullied them in 2018. The duchess refuted it as a "calculated smear campaign."

  • US: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

    At least 10 rockets targeted a military base in western Iraq that hosts U.S.-led coalition troops on Wednesday, the coalition and the Iraqi military said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties. (March 3)

  • South Korea economy shrank in 2020 for 1st time in 22 years

    South Korea’s central bank says the country’s economy shrank for the first time in 22 years in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic destroyed service industry jobs and depressed consumer spending. Preliminary data released by the Bank of Korea on Thursday showed the country’s gross domestic product last year contracted 1% from 2019. It was the first annual contraction since 1998, when South Korea was in the midst of a crippling financial crisis.

  • Nearly 40 people killed in Myanmar's protests

    "Today was the bloodiest day since the coup happened on the 1st of February."Christine Schraner Burgener, The United Nation's special envoy for Myanmar, confirmed 38 people were killed in protests on Wednesday.It was the country's most violent day since demonstrations broke out against last month's military coup.Police and soldiers opened fire with live rounds in several towns and cities, witnesses said.Four children were among those killed, according to aid agency Save the Children and local media reported hundreds have been arrested.A 19-year-old woman, Kyal Sin, also known as 'Angel' was one of two shot in the second largest city Mandalay.Images showed her in the protests wearing a T-shirt that read 'Everything will be Ok.'One youth activist described in a message to Reuters that it was " horrific, it's a massacre."Wednesday's bloodletting more than doubled the death toll since protests began.A spokesman for the ruling military council did not respond to requests for comment.In Washington, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States was "appalled" by the increase in violence."We call on all countries to speak with one voice to condemn brutal violence by the Burmese military against its own people and to promote accountability for the military's actions that have led to the life loss of life of so many people in Burma."Meanwhile, the U.N. Security Council is due on Friday to hold a closed session on Myanmar.

  • With poll support dropping, Erdogan's party looks to change Turkish relection law: officials

    With its support in polls dropping, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party is considering changes to electoral laws which could rescue its prospects in elections due to be held by 2023, three AK Party officials say. Polls show combined support for the AK Party and its MHP ally has fallen to just 45%. For the first time, pollsters say, disenchanted supporters who drifted away from the AK Party appear unlikely to be won back.

  • Rohit Chopra warns of "looming problems" for homeowners

    A federal ban on housing foreclosures runs through June, but it's unclear what will happen when it ends.

  • South Korea’s economy shrank in 2020 for first time in 22 years

    South Korea’s central bank says the country’s economy shrank for the first time in 22 years in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic destroyed service industry jobs and depressed consumer spending.

  • China and Russia vaccinate the world — for now

    While the U.S. and Europe focus on vaccinating their own populations, China and Russia are sending millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to countries around the world.Why it matters: China's double success in controlling its domestic outbreak and producing several viable vaccines has allowed it to focus on providing doses abroad — an effort that could help to save lives across several continents.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe vaccines from China and Russia are the first to reach low-income countries that likely won't have broad access to vaccines until 2023, according to some projections. By the numbers: China has provided vaccines to 20 countries, including across South America and Africa, and has plans to send doses to at least 40 more, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement sent to the Wall Street Journal.Poland is the latest European country to consider Chinese-made vaccines.Chinese companies and government officials have worked with local partners to create cold-chain infrastructure in Ethiopia to help transport and distribute vaccines.More than two dozen countries have authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik vaccine. Ten countries in Latin and South America have already received or will soon receive shipments, as have Slovakia, Hungary, and several other nations.Details: China's vaccines weren't as effective in clinical trials as some of those made in the U.S. and Europe, but they don't require ultra-cold storage, making them easier to transport and distribute.Last week, China approved two more vaccines, bringing the total number of Chinese-made vaccines to four. One of the newly approved vaccines only requires a single shot.Between the lines: With reported daily COVID cases often in the single digits, China's leaders face less pressure to quickly vaccinate Chinese citizens. Only about 40 million doses had been administered domestically as of Feb. 9, falling short of the 100 million doses Chinese authorities had promised by that time.On March 1, top Chinese disease expert Zhong Nanshan said authorities are now aiming to vaccinate 40% of the population by June.Meanwhile, the U.S. and Europe are focusing on vaccinating their own citizens first.The Biden administration has promised $4 billion in funding for COVAX, half of it available immediately — but has also said the U.S. will vaccinate Americans before sending doses abroad.The European Union implemented limited vaccine export controls in late January, drawing criticism from the World Health Organization for "vaccine nationalism."What to watch: The early dominance of China and Russia in the global vaccine roll-out is likely to be relatively short-lived.As more U.S. and European-made vaccines are approved for manufacture, extra doses of western vaccines may soon greatly expand the global supply. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'We must act now': House passes police reform bill named for George Floyd

    The House passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. It includes a ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants and would reform qualified immunity.

  • Myanmar's Christian refugees hold anti-coup protest in India

    About 300 refugees from a Christian minority community from Myanmar held a demonstration in India's capital on Wednesday against last month’s military takeover in their country and demanded the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other Myanmar leaders. The demonstration was held at Jantar Mantar, an area of New Delhi close to Parliament that is often used for protests.

  • The Latest: House to wrap early amid threat of violence

    The U.S. House is abruptly finishing its work for the week given the threat of violence at the Capitol by a militia group seeking to storm the building, as happened in a deadly siege Jan. 6. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer notified lawmakers late Wednesday of the sudden schedule change. Capitol Police said earlier Wednesday they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

  • SpaceX says it's working on a 'state-of-the-art' manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas

    Elon Musk, SpaceX's founder, recently said he thinks Austin will be the biggest boomtown the US has seen in 50 years.

  • India woos Tesla with offer of lower costs

    India says it will offer incentives to ensure Tesla's cost of production in the country would be less than in China.The country's transport minister told Reuters it would be in return for Tesla making its vehicles there. His pitch comes weeks after Elon Musk's pioneering car firm registered a company in India.Sources familiar with the matter have said Tesla plans to start by importing and selling its Model 3 electric sedan.But Nitin Gadkari told Reuters that Tesla should "make the entire product in the country by hiring local vendors".Adding that India would then give higher concessions, although he didn't give any details on what they would be.He did however say that India would make the production costs for Tesla lower than in China.India wants to boost local manufacturing of EVs, batteries and other components to cut costly imports and curb pollution in its major cities.But India faces a big challenge to win a production commitment from Tesla.The country's fledgling EV market is still a long way behind China, where Tesla already makes cars.Just 5,000 electric vehicles were sold in India last year, versus over 1 million new energy cars in China. The automaker did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment about its plans for India.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • Biden plan to distribute virus aid irks some governors

    The Biden administration's plan to funnel more coronavirus aid into states with greater unemployment has irked governors with lower jobless rates, even though many have economies that weren't hit as hard by the pandemic. The $1.9 trillion relief bill working its way through Congress allocates extra money to larger, mostly Democratic-run states with higher unemployment rates, while rural Midwestern and Southern states that tend to have Republican governors and better jobless numbers would benefit less. “You're penalizing people who have done the right thing," said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, a Republican whose state has reported the nation's lowest unemployment rate over the last several months.

  • Biden pulls Tanden nomination for budget chief

    U.S. President Joe Biden withdrew Neera Tanden's nomination to serve as budget director on Tuesday, bowing to pressure from lawmakers over her controversial tweets.In a statement, Biden wrote that he had accepted Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from consideration.And in a letter to the president released by the White House, Tanden wrote that she did not want her nomination to be a quote "distraction" from other priorities.It's the first Senate rebuff of one of Biden's nominees, and reflects the tenuous hold Democrats have on the upper chamber, which is split 50-50 with Republicans.During her confirmation hearings, Tanden had apologized for bashing Republicans on Twitter in the past, but was ultimately unable to win any GOP support.And her confirmation appeared doomed last week when moderate Democratic senator Joe Manchin also said he would not vote to approve her.The confirmation fight further underscores the challenges Biden will face as he works with a narrowly divided Congress.However, Biden has said that he still plans to have Tanden serve in his administration in some capacity.

  • Michelle Obama: Barack and I ‘can’t get a word in’ with Sasha, Malia

    During a recent interview on Good Morning America with host Robin Roberts, former First Lady Michelle Obama opened up about how she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, have open communications with their two young-adult daughters. “I always have wanted them to start practicing the power of their voices very early on,” Mrs. Obama shared of Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22.

  • Canada vaccine panel recommends 4 months between COVID doses

    A national panel of vaccine experts in Canada recommended Wednesday that provinces extend the interval between the two doses of a COVID-19 shot to four months to quickly inoculate more people amid a shortage of doses in Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed optimism that vaccination timelines could be sped up. The current protocol is an interval of three to four weeks between doses for the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.